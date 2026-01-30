Forte Minerals Corp. Amendment to Investor Relations Compensation

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (Xqk3hfPRg_sp4v_8pnoi6psYhT2lCY35EiHuPJqypH4eEBf6sdjmWkcWSxtqDg87iwAstEGGFFEclEFBUIOxoqJlo9sUm6inh3yS8zy3Gqfkkw31wf2br_540EbvVCA==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CSE: CUAU,OTC:FOMNF) (Xk18MHJMGQzWJEDkn3borfDns8O0jhys_jw" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">OTCQB: FOMNF) (XoKjQZrlvvAzzBBXexEFgTb6z7dKeuXPT3MHvE6dy_Y210mupJBRz0TUZJLhhP3c8-xQEVeVETffzlYgjvWCLhdxa2zK-2E8DJLmEDBDNJj4AfXFjUTAmbg7g==" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Frankfurt: 2OA) announces that it has amended the compensation terms of its Investor Relations and Capital Markets engagement with Port Guichon Strategic Advisory, led by Kevin Guichon.

Effective January 1, 2026, the Company has increased the monthly compensation payable to Port Guichon Strategic Advisory from C$4,000 to C$5,000 per month. The adjustment reflects the expanded scope of responsibilities and ongoing investor relations and capital markets activities undertaken by Mr. Guichon.

In addition, the Company paid a one-time cash bonus of C$14,000 in 2025, representing retroactive compensation for services provided during the year.

All other terms of the engagement, including previously disclosed stock option grants, remain unchanged.

The amendment was reviewed and approved by the Company's Board of Directors.

About Forte Minerals

Forte Minerals Corp. is a well-funded exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru. Through a strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., the Company gains access to a rich pipeline of historically drilled, high-impact targets across premier Andean mineral belts. The Company is committed to responsible resource development that generates long-term value for shareholders, communities, and partners.

On behalf of Forte Minerals Corp.

(signed) "Patrick Elliott
Patrick Elliott, MSc, MBA, PGeo
President & Chief Executive Officer
Forte Minerals Corp.
T: (604) 983-8847

Investor Inquiries
Kevin Guichon, IR & Capital Markets
E: kguichon@forteminerals.com
C: (604) 612-0997

Media Contact
Anna Dalaire, VP Corporate Development
E: adalaire@forteminerals.com

info@forteminerals.com

www.forteminerals.com

Follow Us On Social Media: LinkedIn | Instagram | X | Meta | The Drill Down; Newsletter

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Strategic Placement. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company with respect to the matter described in this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information or statements to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

Forte Minerals
Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals

Developing a portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru

Developing a portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru
