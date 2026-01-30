The Conversation (0)
January 29, 2026
Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
14 May 2025
Redstone Resources
Exploring Australia’s copper-rich West Musgrave region and prolific lithium and battery metals areas in Canada Keep Reading...
25 November 2025
Diamond Drilling Discovers New Tollu Copper Mineralisation
Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Diamond Drilling Discovers New Tollu Copper MineralisationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 September 2025
Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% Cu
Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Redstone Drilling at Tollu Intersects 10m at 1.37% CuDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 July 2025
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 July 2025
Deep Diamond Drillhole Completed at West Musgrave Cu Project
Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Deep Diamond Drillhole Completed at West Musgrave Cu ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 May 2025
Redstone Placement to Advance West Musgrave Cu Project
Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Redstone Placement to Advance West Musgrave Cu ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 January
Freeport-McMoRan Plans 2026 Grasberg Restart After Deadly Mud Rush
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is preparing to bring one of the world’s most important copper assets back online, laying out plans for a phased restart of the Grasberg mine in Indonesia following a deadly mud rush that halted operations late last year.The Arizona-based miner said remediation and... Keep Reading...
22 January
Red Metal Resources Closes First Tranche of Financing
RED METAL RESOURCES LTD. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") (see news releases dated January 7, 2026, and January 19, 2026)... Keep Reading...
22 January
Questcorp Mining and Riverside Resources Chip Channel Sample 30 Meters @ 20 g/t Gold and 226 g/t Silver at the Mexican Union Project
Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") along with its partner Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY0) ("Riverside"), is pleased to report a high grade interval of 20.2 g/t gold and 226 g/t silver with 2.7% zinc over a 30... Keep Reading...
22 January
S&P Global: Copper Becoming One of the World's Most Strategic Commodities
Copper’s role in the global economy is entering a new phase.A sweeping new outlook from S&P Global frames the metal as a central bottleneck of the electrified future, projecting that global copper demand will rise by roughly 50 percent over the next 15 years, from about 28 million metric tons in... Keep Reading...
22 January
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth
Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that the 4th drill hole in its Wedge Western Extension Drill Program (DDH-WD-25-04) has been completed.DDH WD-25-04 was collared on the same drill pad as WD-25-01 and... Keep Reading...
