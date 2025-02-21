- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
6 Mining and Energy Stocks Make Top 10 on 2025 TSX Venture 50 List
Mining and energy stocks Sintana Energy, Power Metallic Mines, Montage Gold, Founders Metals, Q2 Metals and Artemis Gold placed in the top 10 of the 2025 TSX Venture 50.
The TSX Venture Exchange has released its annual TSX Venture 50 ranking, recognizing the top-performing companies based on share price appreciation, market capitalization growth and Canadian trading value.
Among this year’s top 10 are six companies from the mining and oil and gas sectors.
Read on to learn about the companies and their assets.
1. Sintana Energy (TSXV:SEI)
Sintana Energy, a Canadian oil and natural gas exploration company, secured the third position on the TSX Venture 50.
The company's share price rose an impressive 293 percent in 2024.
Sintana’s primary asset is its ownership interest in the VMM-37 block, located in Colombia’s Magdalena Basin. With offices in Toronto and Dallas, Sintana continues to strengthen its exploration portfolio.
2. Power Metallic Mines (TSXV:PNPN)
Power Metallic Mines ranked fourth overall on the TSX Venture 50 and saw a 365 percent increase in share price.
The company is focused on developing its Nisk project, a high-grade nickel-copper-PGMs-gold-silver asset in Québec, Canada. Nisk spans a 20 kilometer strike length, with multiple high-grade discovery zones.
Power Metallic Mines changed its name from Power Nickel, effective February 21, to better reflect the polymetallic nature of its flagship asset. CEO Terry Lynch emphasized in the announcement that the Lion zone’s high-grade copper, platinum and palladium assays necessitated a rebranding to align with the company's evolving vision.
3. Montage Gold (TSXV:MAU)
Fifth place Montage Gold, which recorded a 193 percent share price appreciation last year, is advancing the Koné gold project in Côte d’Ivoire. The project is regarded as one of Africa’s highest-quality gold assets, boasting a 16 year mine life and an annual production target exceeding 300,000 ounces for the first eight years.
With an all-in sustaining cost of US$998 per ounce, the project is well positioned for economic viability.
Construction began in late 2024, with first gold production anticipated by Q2 2027.
4. Founders Metals (TSXV:FDR)
Canadian exploration company Founders Metals came in sixth place and experienced a 196 percent rise in share price. Founders Metals is focused on the Antino gold project in Suriname’s Guiana Shield.
Covering over 20,000 hectares, Antino hosts a past-producing mine that produced over 500,000 ounces of gold.
The company recently announced a high-grade gold discovery at the Van Gogh prospect, reporting an intersection of 28.5 meters at 7.12 grams per metric ton gold from a 2025 drilling campaign.
5. Q2 Metals (TSXV:QTWO)
Q2 Metals secured ninth place with a 214 percent share price appreciation.
The company is focused on its lithium projects in Québec’s Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.
Last year, the company acquired the Cisco lithium project, which comprises 767 claims across 39,389 hectares. Q2 Metals is also actively advancing the Mia lithium project, which hosts the MIA 1 and MIA 2 lithium occurrences along a 10 kilometer trend. Additionally, it owns the 3,972 hectare Stellar lithium project located near the Mia project.
6. Artemis Gold (TSXV:ARTG)
Artemis Gold rounds out the list in 10th place with a 118 percent share price appreciation. The company is focused on developing the Blackwater mine in BC, which holds a gold resource of over 10 million ounces.
The project has secured key regulatory approvals and is expected to become one of Canada’s largest gold mines. This January, Artemis announced its first gold and silver pour at Blackwater, marking a major milestone.
President and Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Langford noted that the crushing circuit has exceeded nameplate throughput, and the milling circuit is performing as expected. Commercial production remains on track for Q2 2025.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
