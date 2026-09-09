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Sep. 09, 2026 01:05PM PST|
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The token hit US$190.81 within about 2 minutes of trading opening, followed by a roughly 98 percent collapse to a low of US$3.70.
JOJO.FN&CO.COM / Adobe Stock
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (September 9) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.
Bitcoin price update
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$78,212.77, trading 0.3 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Cryptocurrencies traded mostly flat while stocks fell and oil prices surged, with Glassnode’s latest on-chain report attributing the pause to more technical, structural factors.
Those include a cluster of resistance between US$83,000 and US$86,000 where long-term holder cost basis, derivatives liquidation levels and the US spot exchange-traded fund breakeven point all converge.
Moves this week are being driven by escalating US-Iran tensions, which pushed Brent crude above US$100 per barrel after US strikes on Iranian oil tankers, alongside anticipation of Thursday’s (September 10) consumer price index data.
Bitcoin price chart
Bitcoin price performance, September 9, 2026.
Chart via the Investing News Network.
Ether and altcoin price update
- Ethereum (ETH) was priced at US$2,464.63, trading 0.8 percent lower over the last 24 hours.
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.40, down by 1.4 percent over the past 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$102.33, trading 0.9 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Read on for a round-up of the biggest crypto market news:
- Hunter Biden's LAPTOP token debuts
- CLARITY Act vote hinges on ethics talks, says Coinbase exec
- Robinhood teams up with Crypto.com and OG.com
- Visa integrates on-chain lending infrastructure
- Circle to acquire Tazapay
- Dubai launches first tokenized Guinness record silver bar
Hunter Biden's LAPTOP token debuts
LAPTOP has debuted on Coinbase Global's (NASDAQ:COIN) Base network.
Total supply is set at 1 billion tokens, with 30 percent held by founders — locked for six months, then vesting over two years — and 20 percent earmarked for airdrops split across two groups: wallets that lost money on the TRUMP memecoin, and Hunter Biden’s Substack subscribers.
The token hit US$190.81 within about 2 minutes of trading opening, followed by a roughly 98 percent collapse to a low of US$3.70. It was trading around US$4.77 about an hour after launch.
Multiple outlets attribute the collapse to thin order-book depth.
Pre-launch, a project-tagged multisig wallet holding 100 million tokens reportedly offloaded about 42.5 million tokens before trading began; market maker GSR received 15.5 million tokens four days before launch; and an unidentified wallet received 14.5 million tokens roughly two hours before trading started.
The numbers point to a token that established a large paper valuation almost instantly, despite having very little real liquidity behind it. LAPTOP is trading at US$1.29, giving it a market cap of US$452.9 million — but that figure rests on just US$851,000 in on-chain liquidity, a ratio of roughly 532 to one. Trading volume of US$13.8 million over the same period points to active, rapid in-and-out trading rather than steady, deep-pocketed buying support.
CLARITY Act vote hinges on ethics talks, says Coinbase exec
Faryar Shirzad, Coinbase Global's chief policy officer, stated that the CLARITY Act faces two potential outcomes ahead of the Senate's scheduled September 15 procedural vote.
Shirzad emphasized in a recent conversation with Scott Melker that the the bill could fall just short of the 60 votes required for cloture, or a late bipartisan shift could provide enough support to clear the threshold.
Coinbase does not assume all 53 Senate Republicans will support the motion to proceed, meaning Republican defections increase the number of Democratic votes required.
While lawmakers expect to resolve technical disputes over decentralized finance and exchange rules, ethics provisions concerning President Donald Trump's crypto interests present the central risk. Senate Democrats criticize the proposed ethics language as insufficient, while Republicans maintain the bill contains meaningful safeguards.
Shirzad described a potential "jailbreak" scenario where initial Democratic support provides political cover for other lawmakers to vote yes. If the vote fails, Shirzad expects federal agencies to pursue over 100 administrative rules to replicate elements of the legislative framework.
Robinhood teams up with Crypto.com and OG.com
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is expanding its prediction market business by adding a new venue to route event contracts through Crypto.com’s spinoff platform OG.com, which clears trades through an exchange regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The move will add to Robinhood's existing routing partners Kalshi, ForecastEX and Rothera, its joint venture with Susquehanna.
Starting on Tuesday (September 8), Robinhood will route college and pro football event contracts to OG.com, alongside a new midterms-election prediction hub.
As part of the deal, Robinhood is taking equity stakes in both Crypto.com and OG.com, priced off Crypto.com’s US$20 billion valuation set by Citadel Securities' recent investment in the company.
JB Mackenzie, Robinhood’s VP and general manager of futures and prediction markets, framed the multi-venue routing as building “a stronger, more diverse and resilient marketplace." On scale, Robinhood says it traded 13.6 billion event contracts in Q2, more than 5 billion during the World Cup window, over 30 billion year-to-date through August, and over 45 billion total since the product launched about two years ago.
Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com and OG.com, said the goal is to make OG.com “the most liquid venue globally for innovative derivative instruments.”
Visa integrates on-chain lending infrastructure
Visa (NYSE:V) announced a new on-chain credit framework that combines VisaNet settlement data with blockchain lending infrastructure to supply working capital for stablecoin-linked card programs.
Over US$694 billion in stablecoin-denominated loans have moved through on-chain protocols since 2020, yet most credit activity remained isolated within crypto markets. Visa currently supports over 160 stablecoin-linked card programs, with payment volume surging nearly 200 percent year-on-year. The card giant's annualized stablecoin settlement volume recently passed US$20 billion, marking a 15-fold increase year-on-year.
The collaborated collaborated with fintech Credit Coop to automate funding, collateral management, and repayment through smart contracts. Credit Coop combined Visa settlement data with on-chain records to finance over US$2.5 billion in cumulative settlement volume since 2023 with zero defaults across participating facilities. The system executed more than 3,000 borrow events and 9,000 repayment events programmatically on-chain.
Circle to acquire Tazapay
USDC issuer Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) announced a deal to acquire cross-border financial platform Tazapay.
The acquisition merges regulated stablecoin issuance with compliant fiat-to-stablecoin bridging infrastructure across Singapore, the US, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong. Tazapay maintains local payout rails across more than 100 markets and processes around US$25 billion in annualized payment volume, with over 60 percent already involving stablecoins.
The transaction expands the Circle Payments Network and integrates with Arc, Circle's enterprise-grade blockchain designed as an economic operating system for the internet.
Tazapay will maintain its existing brand, operations, contracts, management team, and regulatory licenses without disrupting current customer workflows.
The parties expect the transaction to close in 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and other global authorities.
Dubai launches first tokenized Guinness record silver bar
The Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC) has launched the world’s largest silver bar as the first tokenized commodity asset under a tokenization framework setup by the DMCC and Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), marking a significant milestone for Dubai’s real-world asset economy.
The underlying physical asset is a 1,971 kilogram Guinness World Record silver bar, manufactured in the United Arab Emirates by SAM Precious Metals to commemorate the country's founding year of 1971.
From Monday (September 7), eligible retail and institutional investors can acquire fractional digital interests in the bar, offering access to an asset class that was previously out of reach for most investors.
The fractional interests will be issued as an asset-referenced virtual asseton the BNB Chain by Tokinvest, a virtual asset platform regulated by Dubai’s VARA. The Brink's Compnay (NYSE:BCO) is providing logistics and vault custody for the physical silver bar, which is verified and registered through the DMCC Tradeflow platform.
Regulated secondary market trading for the fractional interests is scheduled to open shortly after the initial issuance.
This launch advances DMCC’s broader strategy to connect traditional commodities markets with new sources of capital and digital infrastructure.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Full Bio
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Learn about our editorial policies.