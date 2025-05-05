- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Featured Articles and Interviews
More Featured Articles and Inverviews
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2021, it processed over $10 trillion in purchase transactions. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.
Interactive Chart
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.