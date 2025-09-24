The Brink's Co is a Global provider of secure logistics and security solutions for cash and other valuables. In 2020, the company acquired the U.K.-based G4S that reorganized its operating segments to be North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. It generates maximum revenue from the North America segment, namely from its core business of cash-in-transit and ATM services. The Latin America and Europe segments trail North America in revenue earnings with the Brinks Global Services line of business that specializes in the secure transportation of high-valued commodities, such as jewelry, precious metals, banknotes, and electronics. Brink's customer base includes financial institutions, retails, government agencies, mints, and other commercial businesses.