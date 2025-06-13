Circle Internet Group operates one of the largest and most widely used stablecoin networks in the world. Anchored around USDC, our U.S. dollar-denominated payment stablecoin, our suite of stablecoins and related products together provide a network utility and application platform for a wide range of organizations to benefit from stablecoins and the new internet financial system. Through our partners and the broader ecosystem that supports and integrates into the Circle stablecoin network, we touch more than 600 million users around the world. While we do not provide direct services to individuals (other than by redeeming USDC and EURC in our role as the redeemer of last resort), the Circle stablecoin network is one of the most widely used on the internet-as of March 28, 2025, USDC has been used for more than USD25 trillion in onchain transactions.