Torrent Capital provides investors with access to a broad, actively managed portfolio that combines long-term core holdings with income-generating strategies. Covering public equities, private ventures, and royalty investments, the platform is structured to deliver compounded NAV growth. Over the past year, Torrent Capital’s NAV rose from approximately $0.80 to $0.85 per share, outperforming the S&P 500 (12.98 percent) and the TSX Small Cap Index (7.96 percent), highlighting the resilience and effectiveness of its active management approach.

Torrent Capital (TSXV: TORR ) is a publicly traded investment company providing exposure to an actively managed growth portfolio of public and private investments.

Portfolio Overview

Public Equities

Torrent’s core public equity holdings include the following:

Kneat (TSX:KSI) – A leader in SaaS solutions for digitising validation and quality processes in regulated industries, including life sciences. Torrent invested early, recognising Kneat’s scalable platform and its potential to transform compliance-heavy sectors globally.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) – An insurance technology company that leverages artificial intelligence to automate operations such as claims processing and policy issuance, disrupting the $2 trillion global insurance market.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) – A global leader in AI-powered cybersecurity. Torrent invested in SentinelOne for its ability to disrupt traditional security solutions and scale rapidly as enterprises adopt automated threat detection and response.

Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR) – A Canadian gold exploration company with promising assets in Saskatchewan and Mexico. Torrent’s investment reflects our belief in gold’s enduring role as a hedge against market volatility, coupled with Fortune Bay’s potential to unlock significant resource value through exploration success.

Sona Nanotech (CSE:SONA) – Innovator in nanotechnology with applications across healthcare and diagnostics. Torrent’s investment thesis is based on the potential for Sona’s unique gold nanorods to deliver breakthroughs in medical technology, particularly in diagnostics and cancer treatment.

ReeXploration (TSXV:REE) - A rare earth exploration company focused on the Eureka Project in Namibia. Torrent invested in ReeXploration for its strategic exposure to critical minerals essential to clean energy and advanced technologies.

Private Ventures

Torrent selectively invests in early-stage private ventures with high growth potential.

Holding:

OARO Technologies – A cybersecurity and digital identity company delivering advanced blockchain-powered authentication, digital ticketing, and secure credential solutions. Torrent invested in OARO for its ability to meet the growing global demand for secure, scalable identity management, positioning the company at the intersection of cybersecurity and blockchain adoption.

Royalty Investments

Torrent maintains selective exposure to royalty investments designed to generate potential long-term, recurring cash flows.

Key investment:

Argentia Capital – Argentia Capital is focused on the construction of port infrastructure, the provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.