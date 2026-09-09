Copper Stocks Surge as Prices Keep Climbing

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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Sep. 09, 2026 02:00PM PST|
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Company share prices have surged over the past year as copper prices reach record highs.
Ivan / Adobe Stock
Copper prices have risen significantly over the past year, reaching record levels this month.
From September 2025 to September 2026, US copper prices have risen more than 50 percent, while London Metal Exchange (LME) prices have jumped by 48 percent. Although the gains have moderated since the start of the year, copper's upward trajectory has continued, with COMEX copper rising 20 percent and LME copper up 18 percent.
Supply and demand forces are both contributing these prices rises.
Supply shocks at mining and smelting operations are affecting the market, as are steady increases in demand, with further need coming from the artificial intelligence and energy transition sectors.
As the market tightens, a variety of copper stocks are reaping the benefits.
Record prices boost copper stocks
Shares of most major copper producers have gained strongly since the start of 2026.
BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) has increased 42 percent, Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF) has surged more than 50 percent and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) is up 48 percent.
Even companies materially affected by operational closures have had tailwinds. First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTCPL:FQVLF) is up 23 percent year-to-date and 87 percent since September 2025, while Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has gained 48 percent year-to-date and 69 percent from last year.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) has recorded a 17 percent decline in its share price since the start of the year, but most of its losses occurred during the first half of 2026, when it plunged 36 percent between January and April. More recently, shares have rebounded, gaining 16 percent between August 10 and Wednesday (September 9).
Copper's momentum is being reflected in spending. In June, S&P Global forecast that capital expenditures for the mining industry will reach a 10 year high of US$121 billion this year, largely driven by copper.
It's money that is starting to trickle down into the junior sector. In an April report, EY said exploration investment in BC hit a record C$751 million in 2025, with copper investment accounting for C$385 million.
While it’s still unclear where 2026 expenditures will land, overall copper market conditions have tightened and moved closer to a supply deficit, adding more impetus for mining majors to fill their project pipelines.
The high copper price environment is also contributing to stellar gains for some companies on the TSXV. Tintina Mines (TSXV:TTS,OTCPL:TNNTF) is up over 600 percent since the start of the year as it works on its Dos Amigos project in Chile; BCM Resources (TSXV:B,OTCPL:BCMRF) has gained more than 400 percent as it continues exploration activities at its Thompson Knoll property in Nevada; and Panoro Minerals (TSXV:PML,OTCQB:POROF) has surged almost 400 percent while it advances the Cotabambas project in Peru.
Why are copper prices rising?
The biggest factor behind copper's rise is supply, which faced significant disruptions in 2025.
Those issues include accidents at major operations, such as Ivanhoe’s Kamoa-Kakula mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Freeport-McMoRan’s Grasberg mine in Indonesia.
Properties have continued to be impacted in 2026 as well. Freeport was forced to shut down its Gresik smelting operation in August after it was damaged by a leak of molten material. A month earlier, a major storm impacted several sites in Chile, including Antofagasta's (LSE:ANTO,OTCPL:ANFGF) Los Pelambres mine in Chile, where damage halted work and caused the company to cut its 2026 guidance by 5 percent.
Additionally, after a seismic event in 2025 affected development, Codelco announced last month that its expansion of El Teniente would be delayed by two years. The mine’s output has been steadily declining at lower grades, and in 2025 it produced 1.31 million metric tons of copper, its lowest in more than 25 years.
Copper supply has also been hurt by the continued closure of First Quantum’s Cobre Panama mine. The Panamanian government ordered the company to cease operations at that location in 2023.
This past May, First Quantum restarted one of the three milling circuits at the mine, allowing it to process stockpiled material, but it has not announced the restart of mining or additional milling capacity.
Although these operations are expected to return to normal in the future, exact timelines are hard to pin down. Grasberg and Kamoa-Kakula, initially expected to fully resume in 2027, have been pushed back to 2028.
The decrease in copper mine supply is trickling down to smelters, which have lowered treatment and refinement charges to near zero and are facing significantly impacted margins.
On top of mining challenges, tariffs implemented by the US are affecting the copper industry.
The fees took effect in August 2025, with a 50 percent rate initially applied to semi-finished copper products and derivative goods. A Trump administration executive order also includes higher fees for refined copper products, with 15 percent set to start on January 1, 2027, then increasing to 30 percent in 2028.
This has driven a spike in copper imports into the US ahead of the 2027 increase, causing shortages at LME and Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses, and pushing COMEX inventories to record levels.
Potential cost concerns for copper miners
Although copper miners have tailwinds behind them, they are also facing challenges.
Supply chains for key energy and process inputs have been significantly constrained by limited shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices have been volatile but rangebound, with Brent crude fluctuating between US$90 and US$110 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate ranging between US$85 and US$105.
These elevated levels have driven input costs globally as diesel prices rise, and diesel is used for haul trucks and other heavy equipment necessary for operations. Analysis from BMO and Wood Mackenzie suggests that for every 10 percent rise in oil prices, costs for copper miners increase 3.5 percent.
Oil isn’t the only increasing cost. Sulfuric acid supply has also been impacted by the closure of the strait. Roughly one-quarter of the world’s supply of sulfur is located in the Middle East.
It’s used primarily in copper refining, but also to process other metals like nickel and in the agricultural sector.
With limited sulfur flowing through the strait, producers are being forced to compete for lower inputs, providing significant challenges and driving input costs across the board.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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The Conversation (0)
Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
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