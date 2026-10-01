Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Board Change & Appointment of New CFO

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Board Change & Appointment of New CFO

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF), a strategic minerals exploration and development company, announces the appointment of John Arthur as Chief Financial Officer (‘CFO') with immediate effect. Max Williams, who has served as Finance Director since November 2019, is retiring from the Board but will continue in his role as Company Secretary.

Mr. Arthur is an accountant with over 20 years' experience across a broad range of finance disciplines, working with public and private companies in the UK and internationally. His experience spans financial reporting and controls, governance, capital raising, debt and investor relations, joint venture compliance and the building of finance functions across multiple jurisdictions. Mr. Arthur has previously held CFO roles at AIM-quoted IOG plc and UK Main Market-listed Aminex PLC and earlier in his career, he spent eight years at Seven Energy, a private equity-backed Nigerian oil and gas company.

Mr. Arthur is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and holds a BSc (Hons) in Applied Economics and Accounting from the University of Plymouth.

Great Western Chairman, Brian Hall, commented: "Max has been a central part of Great Western for the past seven years and it has been a privilege to work with him. His diligence, judgement and support have been invaluable to the Company, and, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for the significant contribution he has made to Great Western. I am very pleased that he will remain as Company Secretary, allowing us to continue to benefit from his wisdom and experience.

"It is a pleasure to welcome John Arthur to Great Western. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial management of resources companies, including as CFO of listed companies, and has a strong track record across corporate finance, capital markets, governance and investor relations. His experience of financing transactions will be particularly valuable as we advance the Defender Tungsten Project in Nevada towards a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate and progress our wider portfolio. We very much look forward to working with him."

ENDS

For further information visit www.greatwesternmining.com or contact:

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC
Brian Hall, Chairman

c/o St Brides
Ed Loye, CEO

greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk
Davy
Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker
Brian Garrahy

+353 (0)1 679 6363
Shard Capital Partners
Joint Broker
Andrew Gutmann / Erik Woolgar

+44 (0)20 7186 9008
St Brides Partners
Financial PR
Susie Geliher / Isabel de Salis

greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

Notes

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF) is an exploration and development company focused on strategic minerals across several 100%-owned claim groups in Mineral County, Nevada. The Company has a strategic emphasis on tungsten, while continuing to advance its Huntoon Copper Project, which hosts a JORC-compliant resource of 4.3 Mt at 0.45% Cu with further porphyry upside. It also maintains exposure to gold and silver through exploration and tailings reprocessing opportunities, alongside evaluating farm-out and joint venture options to unlock wider portfolio value.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC



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