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September 30, 2026
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced New Copper Sulphide Zone Discovered at Red Hill
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30 July
Azzuro Resources
07 September
High-Priority Anomalies Identified at Oval Cu-Ni-PGE Project
Azzuro Resources PLC (“Azzuro” or “Company”) (ASX: AZ9) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s exploration activities on the Yambat tenement in southwestern Mongolia, including fresh ongoing 3D induced polarisation (3D IP) survey work at the Oval Cu-Ni-PGE project and a single diamond drillhole CRS05 at the Copper Ridge Cu-Au prospect.HIGHLIGHTS Outstanding first-stage 3D IP results... Keep Reading...
01 September
Red Hill Assays Return High-Grade Copper-Gold
Azzuro Resources PLC (“Azzuro” or “Company”) (ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report the final assay results (Batch 4) from its 2026 drilling program at the Company’s 100%-owned Red Hill Copper Gold Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) Project in Mongolia, comprising drillholes MU2609, MU2610, MU2610A, and MU2611. HIGHLIGHTS Copper-gold VMS mineralisation is now confirmed over approximately 550m of... Keep Reading...
24 August
Maiden Exploration Targets Define District Scale Copper Potential at Oval and Red Hill
Azzuro Resources PLC (“Azzuro” or the “Company”) (ASX: AZ9) is pleased to announce maiden JORC (2012) Exploration Target estimates at both its 100%-owned Oval Cu-Ni-PGE and the Red Hill (Maikhan Uul) Cu-Au-VMS projects, the Company’s two flagship assets located in southwest Mongolia. HIGHLIGHTS: Maiden JORC (2012) Exploration Targets estimated at the Oval Cu-Ni-PGE and Red Hill CuAu-VMS... Keep Reading...
02 August
Gravity Survey Expands Red Hill Copper-Gold Potential
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced Gravity Survey Expands Red Hill Copper-Gold PotentialDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
Multiple Mineralised Shoots Defined at Music Well
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced Multiple Mineralised Shoots Defined at Music WellDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 September
Metalsource Mining Engages Naturalresourcestocks.net
Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") has engaged the services of Galt Consulting Group, DBA NaturalResourceStocks.net ("NRS"), pursuant to an agreement dated and starting on October 1, 2026 (the "Agreement") and, for the... Keep Reading...
29 September
Sankamap Expands Exploration Footprint at Fauro as Systematic Prospecting Advances and New Gold Targets Emerge
Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU,OTC:SKMPF) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration program at 24,100-ha Fauro Property ("Fauro") in the Solomon Islands. Fauro is situated within a highly prospective Cu-Au mineral belt that hosts several significant... Keep Reading...
29 September
CoTec and Copper Intelligence Finalise Joint Venture Shareholder Agreement to Target Processing of Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has finalized the terms of a definitive joint venture agreement with Copper Intelligence Inc. (OTCID:CUAI) ("Copper... Keep Reading...
29 September
Star Copper Advances Western Extension Drilling at Star Main
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU,OTC:STCUF)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update regarding its ongoing 15,000 meters, 2026... Keep Reading...
28 September
Homeland And Westwin Sign Binding Offtake Agreement At Red Flat
(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario, September 28, 2026 - TheNewswire Homeland Nickel Inc. (TSXV: SHL,OTC:SRCGF; OTCQB: SRCGF) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding offtake agreement (the "Offtake Agreement") with Westwin Elements Inc. ("Westwin") at the Red... Keep Reading...
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