Panoro Minerals

TSXV:PML

Press Releases

Panoro Minerals Provides Corporate Update

Panoro Minerals Gives Third Quarter Update, Highlights Private Placement

Panoro Minerals Ltd is a Canada based exploration stage company engaged in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. The organization has one operating segment, Mineral exploration. The company's projects include Antilla, Cotabambas and others. All of the company's exploration and evaluation assets are located in Peru.

