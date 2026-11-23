Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Nov. 22, 2026 05:00PM PST|
Fact CheckedThis article has been reviewed and updated according to INN's rigorous fact-checking process. Our staff editors verify all articles against information and data from primary sources, reputable publishers and experts.
Despite record drilling activity and mining valuations approaching US$4 trillion, exploration companies face growing financing challenges as higher borrowing costs and increasingly selective investors make it harder to advance discoveries into development.
Who is Danny / Adobe Stock
Mining exploration activity strengthened in the third quarter of 2026, but a tightening financing environment is making it increasingly difficult for companies to advance discoveries into development-stage projects.
Despite record drilling activity and mining sector valuations approaching US$4 trillion, data from S&P Global shows that funding for junior and intermediate miners remains constrained, with fewer significant financings, declining resource announcements and limited progress through project development milestones.
The disconnect highlights a growing challenge for the mining industry: investors are still interested in getting exposure to metals, but they are becoming more selective about where they deploy capital, favoring established assets and projects with lower development risk over early stage exploration opportunities.
During S&P Global's “State of the Market: Mining Q3 2026” webinar, Patricia Barreto, senior metals and mining research analyst, presented the firm's exploration and development pipeline data, saying that the industry's improving exploration activity has yet to translate into a meaningful increase in project development.
"Our pipeline activity index increased 5 percent to 87. But be a little careful with that headline, because when we break the index apart, the improvement is very concentrated," she said.
Significant drilling results increased 24 percent quarter-on-quarter to 496, while reported drill holes climbed 59 percent to 18,474, the highest quarterly total in the history of S&P Global's report.
However, the number of initial resource announcements fell to eight, positive project milestones declined to nine and significant financings for junior and intermediate companies dropped to 146. Year-on-year, initial resources were down 38 percent, project milestones fell 61 percent and significant financings declined 46 percent.
"Companies are increasingly willing to drill, but they're still much more cautious when it comes to committing larger amounts of capital to advance projects," Barreto told listeners.
Australia remained the leading jurisdiction for exploration activity during the quarter, with 230 projects reporting drilling, followed by Canada and the US. Together, the three countries accounted for approximately two-thirds of all projects reporting drilling, underscoring their continued importance as global exploration centres.
The concentration of activity across these mining jurisdictions also reflects their role in advancing future mineral supply, particularly as companies continue to target new deposits and expand resources around existing operations.
Mining exploration funding shifts toward equity
Total mining fundraising declined 28 percent quarter-on-quarter to US$9.81 billion, falling below the US$10 billion mark for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a seven quarter low.
The shift comes as borrowing costs increase and expectations for monetary easing weaken.
In September, the US Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate range by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent to 4 percent, reversing expectations that interest rates will continue declining.
Higher borrowing costs are particularly challenging for exploration and development companies, which often lack producing assets and the cashflow needed to service debt.
The changing financing environment is reflected in the composition of mining fundraising. Equity accounted for 59 percent of total capital raised during Q3, up from 36 percent in the previous quarter. In dollar terms, equity financing increased 18 percent to US$5.82 billion, while debt financing declined 54 percent to just under US$4 billion.
S&P Global's Nick Trickett, associate director of energy capital insights, noted that higher borrowing costs are making fundraising more difficult for companies across the resource sector.
However, the decline in debt financing is particularly pronounced among major miners. Total debt raised by majors fell 65 percent, while overall debt fundraising declined approximately 54 percent during the quarter.
For junior explorers, equity remains an important source of capital, although issuing shares can dilute existing shareholders. Unlike debt, equity does not create fixed repayment obligations, making it a more practical option for companies that are years away from production.
The challenge is that a greater reliance on equity does not necessarily mean exploration companies can access the amount of funding required to advance projects.
While junior and intermediate miners collectively raised approximately US$7 billion, significant financings declined, suggesting capital is becoming more concentrated among firms able to demonstrate stronger project fundamentals.
Investors favor established assets over early stage projects
The financing divide is also evident in the types of transactions attracting capital.
Asset-level financing increased 9 percent to about US$7 billion, reversing three consecutive quarterly declines.
However, one of the third quarter's largest debt transactions illustrates the preference for established assets and identifiable cashflow. Alumina, a subsidiary of Alcoa (NYSE:AA), issued US$1.5 billion in senior notes carrying a 6.625 percent interest rate and maturing in 2034.
The notes formed part of a broader US$2.6 billion debt package intended to help finance the cash component of Alcoa's approximately US$3.1 billion acquisition of South32's (ASX:S32,OTCPL:SOUHY) interests in bauxite mines, alumina refineries and aluminium smelters.
The transaction demonstrates that debt remains available to mining companies when lenders can identify established operations, existing infrastructure and future cashflow.
Financing projects that are still years away from production is considerably more difficult, particularly when construction costs, commodities prices and future market conditions remain uncertain.
This preference for lower-risk assets is also reflected in merger and acquisition activity.
Announced mining deal value fell 56 percent quarter-on-quarter to just under US$13 billion, although the decline followed an exceptionally active first half of 2026. Of the 49 transactions recorded during the quarter, 36 were valued below US$100 million. Gold accounted for 77 percent of total deal value, while copper transactions increased to 16 from 11 in the previous quarter. However, 13 of those copper transactions involved non-producing assets, suggesting buyers remain interested in future supply potential, but are maintaining disciplined valuations.
The three largest transactions also reflect a preference for assets offering more than geological potential, including established production, infrastructure, operational synergies or greater control over advanced projects.
For exploration companies, this creates a more demanding environment in which to attract investment. Strong drill results may generate interest, but investors increasingly want evidence that a project can advance toward production and deliver an economic return.
Exploration-to-development gap raises supply concerns
The lack of financing and development progress is particularly concerning given the long lead times associated with bringing new mines into production.
Barreto said the industry's drilling recovery is encouraging, with 718 projects reporting drilling during the quarter, up 36 percent from the previous quarter and 23 percent year-on-year.
Early stage drilling increased 51 percent to 298 projects, while mine-site drilling rose 64 percent.
However, the number of projects advancing through development milestones remains limited. Only one project advanced through feasibility during the quarter, while two moved into pre-production and six entered production. This gap between exploration and development is an important distinction for investors assessing the future metals supply.
"The immediate constraint does not appear to be a lack of exploration effort, but the harder part is actually converting exploration activity into projects that are financeable and ultimately buildable," Barreto said.
The decline in initial resource announcements adds another layer of concern. Only eight initial resources were reported in the third quarter, down from 13 in the same period last year. Although several projects delivered substantial resource estimates, much of the reported growth was concentrated among a small number of deposits.
For the mining industry, the issue is not simply whether companies can discover new deposits, but whether they can secure the capital needed to establish resources, complete feasibility studies and move into construction.
Barreto warned that the consequences of this financing gap could extend well beyond the current market cycle.
"A shortage of metal does not begin when the market physically runs out of material," she said.
"It begins several years earlier when good projects fail to move quickly enough from discovery to resource, from resource to feasibility and from feasibility into construction."
With exploration activity strengthening, but financing becoming more selective, the industry's ability to convert discoveries into future production will be an important factor to watch heading into 2027.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/INN_Resource
https://www.linkedin.com/in/georgia-williams-15845447/
gwilliams@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
INN Article Notification
Latest News
Outlook Reports world
Featured Resource Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.