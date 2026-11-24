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Investor Insight
Getty Copper is a Canadian-based exploration and development company advancing a district-scale land position in British Columbia’s Highland Valley, with a historical resource and multiple opportunities for resource growth and new discoveries.
Overview
Getty Copper (TSXV:GTC; OTCQX:GTCDF) is a copper-focused mineral exploration company advancing an approximately 24,000-hectare land position in British Columbia's Highland Valley district. The company is focused on systematically advancing its historical resources while testing a broader pipeline of exploration targets across the project.
A 2010 pre-feasibility study (PFS) reported a historical indicated resource of 114.4 million tonnes at 0.37 percent copper. The 2010 PFS also reported 41.8 million tonnes of historical inferred resources at 0.275 percent copper and 86.6 million tonnes of historical probable reserves at 0.40 percent copper. These historical resource and reserve estimates are derived from the 2010 PFS, effective May 3, 2010, and have not been updated and should not be treated as current mineral resources or reserves. The project benefits from established road, power and mining infrastructure and a skilled regional workforce. Under new leadership, Getty is applying modern exploration methods and a disciplined, systematic strategy focused on resource growth, improved geological understanding, and new discoveries across its land position.
Getty Copper also commenced trading on the OTCQX Best Market in August 2026, expanding access to U.S. investors. Its fully funded 2026 program is the first material multi-phase work program on the project in more than 30 years and is designed to build the modern geological and analytical dataset required to support future resource estimates and technical studies.
Company Highlights
- District-scale land position: The company’s Getty Copper Project comprises approximately 24,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Highland Valley district, providing a large-scale exploration position adjacent to Teck’s Highland Valley Copper Mine, Canada’s largest copper mine.
- Sizeable historical resource: A 2010 prefeasibility study reported a historical indicated resource of 114 million tonnes at 0.37 percent copper, plus 41.8 million tonnes inferred at 0.275 percent copper, , representing approximately 1.2 billion pounds of contained copper across indicated and inferred resources.
- Historical probable reserves: The 2010 PFS also reported 86.6 million tonnes of historical probable reserves at 0.40 percent copper, containing approximately 760 million pounds of copper.
- Fully funded 2026 exploration program: Getty has completed 10,807 metres of spring drilling as part of its fully funded 12,000–16,000-metre 2026 exploration program. The fall program is scheduled to begin in October, targeting resource growth and testing additional exploration opportunities across the broader land position.
- Financial position: Getty has approximately C$7 million in cash and no debt, with approximately 73.1 million shares outstanding and 85.5 million fully diluted. Management and insiders hold approximately 30% of shares, with a market capitalization of approximately C$70 million.
- Near-term catalysts: Remaining assays from the 2026 spring program, commencement of fall drilling in October, continued resource-focused work at Getty North and Getty South, and testing of additional exploration targets across the broader land position, followed by updated studies targeted for early 2027.
Key Project
Getty Project
The Getty Copper Project comprises approximately 24,000 hectares of crown-granted and surveyed claims and includes three historically defined deposits: Getty North, Getty South and Getty West. A historical indicated resource of 114 million tonnes at 0.37 percent copper was reported in the project’s 2010 prefeasibility study.
The company holds an 82 percent interest in the Getty Copper Project, with the remaining 18 percent held by Robak Industries. The project is located in an established mining district with access to road, power, mining infrastructure and a skilled regional workforce, near Teck’s Highland Valley Copper Mine, , Canada’s largest copper mine.
For 2026, Getty is executing its first material multi-phase drill program in more than 30 years, targeting resource growth at Getty North and Getty South while advancing a broader pipeline of exploration targets across the land position. The company set a target of 12,000 to 16,000 metres of drilling for the 2026 program, with continued resource-focused work and updated studies targeted for early 2027.
Historical 2010 PFS highlights:
- Getty North: 69.3 million tonnes indicated at 0.37 percent copper and 18.2 million tonnes inferred at 0.271 percent copper
- Getty South: 45.15 million tonnes indicated at 0.38 percent copper and 23.6 million tonnes inferred at 0.278 percent copper, with breccia-hosted copper mineralization
Getty North
Getty North hosts the largest portion of Getty's historical resource and is the primary focus of the company's 2026 resource-growth drilling program, with work designed to confirm historical data, test extensions to known mineralization and support a future resource estimate.
The completed spring drill program returned strong near-surface copper mineralization, including 194 metres grading 0.62 percent copper from 27 metres, as well as 342 metres grading 0.50 percent copper from 9 metres and 480 metres grading 0.34 percent copper from 3 metres. The results confirmed a classically zoned copper-molybdenum porphyry system and demonstrated continuity of mineralization both within and beyond the area of historical drilling.
Expansion drilling extended mineralization by more than 230 metres beyond historical drilling on three cross sections, supporting the potential to grow the historical resource while improving the geological and analytical dataset for a future resource estimate. Additional assays from the 2026 program remain pending.
Getty South
Getty South is the second-largest component of Getty’s historical resource and provides a distinct resource-growth and exploration opportunity. Historical trenching at the Trojan Zone returned 80 metres grading 1.06 percent copper, highlighting higher-grade mineralization for follow-up.
Getty’s 2026 exploration program is using modern geophysical and geological data to test beneath the historical mineralization at Trojan Zone, targeting a chargeability anomaly identified through induced polarization (IP) surveying that may represent a down-plunge extension of higher-grade mineralization. Modern drilling will help validate the historical data and assess the potential for resource growth.
Getty West
Getty West returned 42 metres grading 0.26 percent copper and 0.02 percent molybdenum from a single 1996 drill hole that has not been followed up and sits within a coherent IP geophysical anomaly sharing the same signature as Getty North and South.
Glossie Zone and Bark
Glossie Zone and Bark are part of Getty’s broader exploration pipeline and may be included in the 4,000 to 6,000-metre fall drilling program. Work would be directed at building modern datasets and advancing the targets toward initial drill testing.
The Glossie Zone extends roughly 5 kilometres and is associated with a historical underground mine, with strong copper and molybdenum soil anomalies along its length. Bark is a newly identified anomaly adjacent to the Lornex Fault and is defined through pine bark biogeochemical sampling.
Dot Matrix (DOT)
In addition to the Getty Project, the Company owns the 846-hectare Dot Matrix (DOT) property, located within the Highland Valley district approximately 25 kilometres southeast of the Getty Project. A historical, non-NI 43-101-compliant indicated resource estimate exists for the property, based on a 2010 technical report. Historical high-grade intercepts include 30.2 metres at 1.32 percent copper, 27.4 metres at 2.58 percent copper and 76.2 metres at 0.91 percent copper. Modern drilling will be required to verify the historical data and assess the property’s resource growth potential.
Management Team
Ryan O’Regan, P.Geo.
CEO
Ryan O’Regan is a Professional Geoscientist with more than 18 years of experience across exploration, mine development, project management, construction and operations. Prior to joining Getty, he held senior executive leadership roles at Conuma Resources, overseeing technical services, project development and capital projects across multiple operations. Earlier in his career, he held key leadership roles in the development, construction and commissioning of the Vista Mine in western Alberta. Mr. O’Regan holds a B.Sc. (Honours) in Geology from Carleton University and is a registered P.Geo. with EGBC and APEGA.
Jeremy Fong, CPA
CFO
Jeremy Fong is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 10 years of experience in the Canadian mining and capital markets sector. His background spans Canadian public company financial reporting, regulatory compliance, capital financings, and mergers and acquisitions, working closely with executive teams, boards of directors, auditors, and legal counsel. He has served as the Chief Financial Officer and advisor for several TSX Venture Exchange and CSE-listed resource companies, with a focus on managing financial and disclosure affairs of publicly traded exploration companies.
Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo.
VP Exploration
Dr. Roy Greig is an exploration geologist with 15 years of experience from grassroots exploration through development, primarily in British Columbia. He contributed to recent porphyry copper-gold discoveries at the Saddle North Project with GT Gold Corp. and the Joy Project while VP Exploration for Amarc Resources Ltd. and holds a Ph.D. from the University of Arizona focused on the Laramide porphyry copper province.
Rosana Batista, BBA, ACG
Corporate Secretary
Rosana Batista is a corporate governance professional with over 20 years of experience in business administration and governance. She has worked with international public companies across governance, process improvement, and budget oversight, and since 2012 has focused on corporate governance. She is a Chartered Governance Professional and an Associate of the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada.
Fernanda Dau
Manager, Corporate Communications
Fernanda Dau brings over 13 years of corporate experience, including 8+ years in the mining sector. Her background includes executive support, investor relations, corporate communications, capital markets, governance, compliance and internal controls. She has worked closely with senior executives and leadership teams across financial, operational and technical areas of the mining business. Most recently, Ms. Dau supported Gatos Silver through its acquisition by First Majestic Silver and later joined First Majestic’s internal audit function. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a diploma in Business Management.
Directors
Charles Funk, Chairman
Charles Funk is the founder, CEO, and a director of Heliostar Metals, a company growing into a mid-tier gold producer. He has eighteen years of experience in company management, exploration, and business development, with roles at Newcrest Mining, OZ Minerals, and Vizsla Silver. He has contributed to over $244.8M in capital raises over the past six years, led multiple project acquisitions and dispositions, and played key roles in deposit discoveries in Australia and Mexico, including Vizsla Silver’s Panuco district. Mr. Funk holds a degree in Space Science and an Honours degree in Earth Science.
Mahesh Liyanage, Director
Mr. Liyanage is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of experience across diverse industries. He brings strong expertise in Canadian public company reporting and regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, treasury management, and Canadian and U.S. tax compliance. He has extensive experience with Mexican mining companies, supporting Canadian firms in optimizing operations in Mexico, and has held roles with Evrim/Orogen and the Manex Resource Group.
Tom MacNeill, Director
Mr. MacNeill is an experienced financer and manager of various mining and resource ventures having held positions as a director or executive officer of Claude Resources, Omineca Mining and Metals, 49 North Resources, Norse Gold, Gespeg Copper, Eros Resources and the FNR Energy series of funds. As part of a multi-generational mining family, Mr. MacNeill’s 35 years of experience encompass all aspects of exploration, project development and finance.
Brent Lepinski, Director
Mr. Lepinski has served on the Board of Directors of Getty Copper since 2023. As a successful entrepreneur with several established private businesses, he brings practical business discipline, supported by strong operational, financial, and organizational leadership experience, to the board. A third-generation member of a family deeply involved in mining and the son of the company’s founder, Mr. Lepinski, is committed to advancing the founder’s vision for Getty Copper and supporting the long-term development of this world-class project.
Earl Hope, Director
Earl Hope has more than 40 years of experience in capital markets, with a focus on junior mining, oil and gas, and early-stage companies. He spent 29 years as a stockbroker with firms including Richardson and Wilson, West Coast Securities, Midland Walwyn, Canaccord Capital, and Wolverton Securities, specializing in financings. Since 2000, he has worked in investor relations, supporting public companies with capital raising and investor outreach, and has led participation at major conferences including PDAC, The Money Show, and the San Francisco Investment Conference.