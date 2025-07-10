- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
July 09, 2025
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Placement Shares Issued & Drilling Approval Expected August
Sign up to get your FREE
GTI Energy Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
15 January
GTI Energy
Investor Insight
GTI Energy presents an intriguing opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the uranium sector, given its focus on ISR projects in the US aligning well with macro trends in the nuclear energy industry and geopolitical shifts favouring domestic uranium production.
Overview
GTI Energy (ASX:GTR,OTCQB:GTRIF) is an Australia-based uranium exploration and development company focused on uranium projects in Wyoming, USA, that are amenable for in-situ recovery (ISR). In uranium mining, ISR is the lowest cost and least environmentally damaging form of uranium recovery, especially when an alkaline leach and ion exchange processes are utilised.
The company's flagship Lo Herma project in the Powder River Basin is a sandstone-hosted roll front uranium deposit, which contains a recently updated mineral resource of 8.57 million pounds (Mlbs) of U3O8 at average grade of 630 parts per million (JORC code compliant) with a substantial additional exploration target in the range 6 to 11 Mlbs. GTI also holds projects in the Great Divide Basin (inferred resources of 1.66 Mlbs) and Green Mountain areas of Wyoming, as well as earlier-stage conventional uranium/vanadium assets in Utah. To date, GTI has delineated total combined uranium resources of 10.32 Mlbs (indicated and inferred) and substantial combined exploration targets in the range 12 to 20 Mlbs across its Wyoming projects.
Wyoming’s ISR uranium processing assets and GTI project locations
GTI is positioning itself to take advantage of the worsening uranium supply deficit and rapidly growing demand for uranium, particularly from the United States. The US is currently the world's largest consumer of uranium but currently imports more than 95 percent of its supply. The company's strategy centres on developing low-cost ISR uranium projects in Wyoming, a historically significant uranium producing region with existing infrastructure and a supportive regulatory environment.
The uranium market is experiencing a serious supply deficit and a simultaneous significant demand resurgence driven by several factors:
- Supply constraints due to years of underinvestment in new uranium projects and an overreliance on foreign nuclear fuel supply, particularly from Russia & Kazakhstan.
- Rapidly growing global demand for electricity and clean energy with increasing recognition of nuclear power's role in achieving climate goals.
- Geopolitical tensions leading to an east/west bifurcated uranium market leading to a need for secure domestic uranium supplies, particularly in the US which has banned Russian nuclear fuel imports.
- Technological advancements and significant policy support for nuclear power plant re-starts, gigawatt scale new builds and next-generation nuclear reactors including SMR’s.
In the United States specifically, there is strong bipartisan support for revitalizing the domestic uranium industry. Recent initiatives include the creation of a strategic uranium reserve, US$6 billion in grants for existing nuclear plants, and tax credits for new nuclear facilities under the Inflation Reduction Act. The Department of Energy has also advocated for tripling US nuclear capacity to 300 gigawatts by 2050, which would significantly increase uranium demand. Support for nuclear energy is now underpinned by COP28/29 DOE pledges, demand from data centre companies and 14 of the world’s largest banks.
In the longer term, GTI recognizes the potential benefits of consolidation within the fragmented US uranium sector. The company remains open to strategic partnerships, joint ventures, or even merger and acquisition opportunities that could create a more substantial production base. Such moves could potentially accelerate GTI's path to production, create operational synergies, or provide access to additional high-quality assets, enhancing the company's overall value proposition to investors.
Company Highlights
- GTI Energy is focused on ISR-amenable uranium projects in Wyoming, USA.
- The flagship Lo Herma project in the Powder River Basin contains a recently updated mineral resource of 8.57 Mlbs of U3O8 at average grade of 630 ppm.
- GTI also holds projects in the Great Divide Basin and Green Mountain areas in Wyoming, and earlier-stage uranium-vanadium assets in Utah.
- To date, GTI has delineated total combined uranium resources of 10.32 Mlbs (indicated and inferred) and substantial combined exploration targets in the range 12 to 20 Mlbs across its Wyoming projects.
- Wyoming is a historically significant uranium producing region with existing infrastructure and a supportive regulatory environment.
- GTI is well-placed to take advantage of the worsening uranium supply deficit and rapidly growing demand for uranium, particularly from the United States, the world’s largest consumer of uranium.
Key Projects
Wyoming Uranium Projects
GTI's focus on Wyoming ISR projects positions it well to capitalize on trends in the uranium sector. ISR mining is generally faster to build, lower cost and more environmentally friendly than conventional mining methods. Wyoming has a long history of uranium production and hosts current producers and several more additional permitted processing facilities, potentially allowing for rapid development of new projects.
The potential quantity and grade of Exploration Targets is conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a JORC-compliant MRE. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a MRE in the defined exploration target areas. In addition to drilling conducted in 2024, Exploration Targets have been estimated based on historical drill maps, drill hole data, aerial geophysics (as reported during 2023) and drilling by GTI conducted during 2023 to verify the historical drilling information. There are now 954 drill holes in the Lo Herma project area with the drill programs conducted by GTI during 2023 and 2024 designed, in part, to test the Lo Herma Exploration Target.
The Wyoming projects – comprising the Lo Herma, Great Divide Basin and Green Mountain projects – are located in the Powder River and Great Divide Basins.
Lo Herma
The company’s exploration work is currently prioritizing resource development at Lo Herma, where recent drilling has successfully verified the historical Lo Herma drill hole database.
The Lo Herma project, located just 10 miles from Cameco's Smith Ranch-Highland facility (the largest ISR uranium plant in the US), appears particularly promising. Recent drilling results have confirmed and expanded known mineralization, with the potential to significantly increase the resource base.
The company is undertaking an accelerated program at Lo Herma with the primary objective of expanding its resource base. This ongoing initiative aims to grow the known mineralization both along trend and at depth. GTI is exploring in both the Wasatch formation and the deeper Fort Union formation, which both hold the potential to add significant additional mineralization to the project's resource inventory.
Concurrent with resource expansion, GTI is taking crucial steps to de-risk the Lo Herma project. The company is in the process of completing hydrogeologic and water monitoring wells, which are essential for understanding the project's hydrogeology and planning future production scenarios. Furthermore, GTI has collected core samples for metallurgical testing, a critical step in optimizing the ISR process and demonstrating the project's economic viability.
Looking ahead, GTI has set ambitious targets for advancing Lo Herma through key development milestones, including a potential scoping study in 2025. Positive results from these studies could serve as significant catalysts for the company, potentially leading to a material re-rating of the stock as the project's economic potential becomes clearer.
Great Divide Basin and Green Mountain
The company continues to advance its other Wyoming projects, including those in the Great Divide Basin and Green Mountain areas. Exploration at Green Mountain can commence in 2025 now that the necessary permits are in place, providing potential for additional resource growth and diversification of the company's asset base. Permits are also in place for future drilling at the company’s Great Divide Basin and Utah projects.
The Great Divide Basin project consists of the Thor, Logray, Loki, Odin, Teebo, Wicket and Green Mountain claims. The approximately 13,000-hectare group of projects is prospective for ISR-amenable sandstone-hosted roll-front uranium. The Wyoming projects are situated 5 to 30 kilometers from Ur-Energy’s Lost Creek ISR plant. The projects are also located near Rio Tinto’s Sweetwater/Kennecott Mill.
GTI Energy’s landholding in the Great Divide Basin was bolstered by the acquisition of the Green Mountain project comprising 5,585 hectares of contiguous ISR uranium exploration claims which abuts the Rio Tinto claims at Green Mountain. Historical drill data and geophysics confirm the presence of major uranium mineralisation at the projects.
Green Mountain lies immediately adjacent to the Great Divide Basin project and adjacent to Energy Fuel’s 30 Mlb Sheep Mountain, Ur-Energy’s Lost Soldier, Rio Tinto’s Jackpot & UEC’s Antelope deposits. Green Mountain contains a number of uranium mineralised roll fronts hosted in the fertile Battle Springs formation.
Utah
Henry Mountains Uranium Project
Exploration at Henry Mountains has focused on approximately 5 kms of mineralised trend that extends between the Rat Nest & Jeffrey claim groups and includes the Section 36 state lease block. Uranium and vanadium mineralisation in this location is generally shallow at 20 to 30 meters average depth. The region forms part of the prolific Colorado Plateau uranium province which historically provided the most important uranium resources in the USA. Sandstone-hosted ores have been mined in the region since 1904 and the mining region has historically produced in excess of 17.5 Mt @ 2,400 ppm U3O8 (92 Mlbs U3O8) and 12,500 ppm V2O5 (482 Mlbs V2O5).
Management Team
Bruce Lane - Executive Director
Bruce Lane has significant experience with ASX-listed and large industrial companies. Lane has held management positions in many global blue-chip companies as well as resource companies and startups in New Zealand, Europe and Australia. He holds a master’s degree from London Business School and is a graduate member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Lane has led a number of successful acquisitions, fund raising and exploration programs of uranium and other minerals projects during the last 20 years, most notably with ASX listed companies Atom Energy, Stonehenge Metals and Fenix Resources (FEX).
Matt Hartmann - Director
ISR uranium specialist Matt Hartmann is an executive and technical leader with more than 20 years of international experience and substantial uranium exploration and project development experience. He first entered the uranium mining space in 2005 and followed a career path that has included senior technical roles with Strathmore Minerals and Uranium Resources. He is also a former principal consultant at SRK Consulting where he provided advisory services to explorers, producers and prospective uranium investors. Hartmann’s ISR uranium experience has brought him through the entire cycle of the business, from exploration, project studies and development, to production and well field reclamation. He has provided technical and managerial expertise to a large number of uranium ISR projects across the US including, Smith Ranch – Highland ISR Uranium Mine (Cameco), Rosita ISR Uranium Central Processing Plant and Wellfield (currently held by enCore Energy), the Churchrock ISR Uranium project (currently held by Laramide Resources), and the Dewey-Burdock ISR Uranium project (currently held by enCore Energy).
Simon Williamson - Non-executive Director
Simon Williamson was general manager and director of Cameco Australia until late 2023 and has significant uranium industry experience, networks and skills from his 13 years at Cameco. During his tenure with Cameco, Williamson managed relations with key government ministers and departments and community stakeholders. He managed project approvals processes, including negotiations with State and Federal agencies and reviewing the PFS for the Yeelirrie project.
Williamson was intimately involved in obtaining environmental approval for the Kintyre and Yeelirrie uranium projects, including developing and implementing a program of environmental baseline studies, government and community consultation and negotiating land access. Prior to his appointment as general manager, he led the government and regulatory affairs, environmental and radiation safety activities of Cameco in Australia.
James (Jim) Baughman - Executive Director
James Baughman is a highly experienced Wyoming uranium geologist and corporate executive who will help guide the company’s technical and commercial activities in the US. Baughman is the former president and CEO of High Plains Uranium (sold for US$55 million in 2006 to Uranium One) and Cyclone Uranium.
Baughman has more than 30 years of experience advancing minerals projects from grassroots to advanced stage. He has held senior positions (i.e., chief geologist, chairman, president, acting CFO, COO) in private and publicly traded mining & mineral exploration companies during his 30-year career.
He is a registered member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, Exploration and a member of the Society of Economic Geologists with a BSc in geology (1983 University of Wyoming) and is a registered professional geologist (P. Geo State of Wyoming). Baughman is a registered member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration (SME) and a qualified person (QP) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).
Petar Tomasevic - Non-executive Director
Petar Tomasevic is the managing director of Vert Capital, a financial services company specializing in mineral acquisition and asset implementation. He has worked with several ASX-listed companies in marketing and investor relations roles. Tomasevic is fluent in five languages. He is currently appointed as a French and Balkans language specialist to assist in project evaluation for ASX-listed junior explorers. Most recently, he was a director at Fenix Resources (ASX:FEX), which is now moving into the production phase. He was involved in the company’s restructuring when it was known as Emergent Resources. Tomasevic was also involved in the company’s Iron Ridge asset acquisition, the RTO financing, and the development phase of Fenix’s Iron Ridge project.
Keep reading...Show less
Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming
29 June
A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy
26 June
Trading Halt
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt
09 June
Drilling Planned to Update & Grow Lo Herma Resource
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Drilling Planned to Update & Grow Lo Herma Resource
30 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
08 April
Scoping Study Progressing Well - Key Input Studies Completed
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Scoping Study Progressing Well - Key Input Studies Completed
15h
Terra Clean Energy Ramps Up Summer Drilling Plans, Eyes Resource Update
Terra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC,OTCQB:TCEFF,FWB:C9O0) President and CEO Greg Cameron outlines the company's upcoming summer drill program at the South Falcon East uranium project, building on strong results from a winter campaign at the Fraser Lakes B deposit.
“The plan is to get up to 2,500 meters back into this new area of interest. Hopefully drill into what we're defining as an unconformity basement-hosted uranium deposit with significantly higher grade than we currently have,” he said.
“We would have the ability to update that resource report in some fashion, maybe early 2026 or mid-2026, so those are the two key catalysts. But it's all about drilling and adding pounds to the current resource and, more importantly, significantly enhancing that grade which we think we have," Cameron added.
The 2025 summer drill program will target a priority zone identified in the winter campaign, where key geological features associated with high-grade uranium converge, further presenting a strong opportunity for high-grade discovery and resource expansion.
Watch the full interview with Terra Clean Energy president and CEO Greg Cameron above.
Keep reading...Show less
09 July
Top 3 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2025
Uranium broke out in 2024, with the spot price rising to a 17 year high of US$106 per pound early in the year. Despite a pullback to about US$78, uranium is still more than 40 percent higher than it was two years ago.
Although the market is dealing with ample supply and uncertain demand in 2025, experts are predicting a bright future as countries around the world pursue energy security goals.
Against that backdrop, ASX-listed uranium companies have been making moves in 2025.
Below the Investing News Network has listed the top-performing uranium shares on the ASX by year-to-date gains. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on July 3, 2025, and Australian uranium companies with market caps above AU$10 million at the time were considered. Read on to learn more about uranium firms and what they've been up to so far this year.
1. Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)
Year-to-date gain: 72.02 percent
Market cap: AU$1.84 billion
Share price: AU$4.18
Boss Energy is one of Australia’s largest uranium mining companies by market cap. The company has been ramping up production at its Honeymoon uranium mine in South Australia and its Alta Mesa uranium mine joint-venture in South Texas. Boss Energy holds a 30 percent stake in Alta Mesa, with the remaining 70 percent owned by enCore Energy (TSXV:EU,NASDAQ:EU).
So far in 2025, Boss Energy has expanded its holdings in Australia’s uranium sector. The company entered into a binding option and earn-in agreement in early March with Eclipse Metals (ASX:EPM), which will grant Boss Energy the option to earn up to an 80 percent interest in the Liverpool uranium project in the Northern Territory.
A few days later, Boss Energy increased its position in Laramide Resources (ASX:LAM,TSX:LAM,OTCQX:LMRXF) to 18.4 percent. Laramide’s flagship asset is the Westmoreland uranium project in Queensland. While the state currently holds a moratorium on uranium mining, Boss Energy Managing Director Duncan Craib stated the company is confident the Queensland government will “inevitably lift” the ban.
The company announced on June 18 that it had met its first-year production guidance of 850,000 pounds of U3O8 at Honeymoon for the fiscal year 2025.
Shares of Boss Energy reached their 2025 peak on June 30 at AU$4.67.
2. Aura Energy (ASX:AEE)
Year-to-date gain: 24 percent
Market cap: AU$146.04 million
Share price: AU$0.16
Aura Energy is exploring and developing uranium and polymetallic projects in Africa and Europe. The company’s most advanced asset is the Tiris uranium project in Mauritania. The 2024 FEED study on Tiris demonstrates the potential for a near-term, low-cost uranium mine producing 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year over a 25 year mine life.
Aura Energy is hoping to bring the Tiris uranium mine into production in 2027.
Additionally, Aura wholly owns the Häggån vanadium-potash-uranium project in Sweden, which contains one of the world's largest uranium deposits, according to the company. Sweden currently has a ban on uranium mining, but the country's current government is taking steps towards lifting it to support the country's nuclear energy production.
In early June, Aura shared that it is holding discussions with the Swedish government and entered a strategic collaboration agreement with fellow Australia-based, Sweden-focused company Neu Horizon Uranium.
Shares of Aura Energy hit a year-to-date high of AU$0.18 twice so far this year, most recently on June 30. This followed the June 26 release announcing the publishing of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment on the US International Development Finance Corporation website. Aura applied to the organization for debt financing to cover a portion of development costs for Tiris.
3. Elevate Uranium (ASX:EL8)
Year-to-date gain: 16.98 percent
Market cap: AU$119.54 million
Share price: AU$0.31
Elevate Uranium is exploring and developing uranium projects in the top uranium producing nations of Namibia and Australia. Its project pipeline includes the Koppies and Marenica projects in Namibia, and the Minerva and Angela projects in Australia.
Koppies is its most advanced project and has a near-surface resource of 66 million pounds of U3O8.
Elevate has also developed the proprietary U-pgrade beneficiation process, which reduces ore mass by greater than 95 percent prior to leaching. This results in concentrated uranium with grades of about 10,000 parts per million uranium.
The company’s presentation released in mid-June outlines that its U-pgrade demonstration plant at the Koppies project will be operational by the end of 2025. Additionally, The company plans to begin a project study at Koppies in late 2025.
Shares of Elevate Uranium reached their 2025 peak on June 18 at AU$0.35.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
09 July
North Shore Uranium Engages Investing News Network
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "INN Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN").
INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. On July 4, 2025, the Company entered into the INN Agreement. The INN Agreement will be for a three-month term, with three equal payments of $2,750 that will be paid at the beginning of each month, totaling $8,250 (GST excluded). The INN Agreement will not automatically renew. INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the Company with the first campaign commenced on July 4, 2025. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. INN currently holds no common shares in the Company. INN and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.
The INN Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
ABOUT NORTH SHORE
The nuclear power industry is in growth mode as more nuclear power will be required to meet the world's ambitious CO2 emission-reduction goals and the needs of new power-intensive technologies like AI. In this environment, new discoveries of economic uranium deposits will be very valuable, especially in established uranium-producing jurisdictions like Saskatchewan and New Mexico (see news release dated June 24, 2025). North Shore is well-positioned to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits. The Company is working to achieve this goal by exploring its Falcon and West Bear properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, expanding its exploration efforts to include the Grants Uranium District in New Mexico and by evaluating other quality opportunities in the United States and Canada to complement its portfolio of uranium properties. North Shore summarized exploration efforts at its Falcon property in a May 27, 2025, news release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "project", "appear", "interpret", "coincident", "potential", "confirm", "suggest", "evaluate", "encourage", "likely", "anomaly", "continuous" and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "should", "would" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the completion of the Offering; the completion and expected terms of the Transaction, the parties' abilities to meet the closing conditions of the Transaction, the number of securities to be issued by the Company in connection with the Transaction, receipt of all necessary approvals for the completion of the Transaction, the completion of satisfactory due diligence, execution of a definitive agreement, and the Company's ability to meet the terms of the Transaction; the highly speculative nature of the Transaction given the early-stage nature of Rio Puerco; the actual results of current and planned exploration activities including the potential for the definition of a mineral deposit of potential economic value at the Company's Falcon property in Saskatchewan; that drilling results, geophysical survey results and/or interpretations thereof are defining potentially mineralized corridors; results from future exploration programs including drilling; interpretation and meaning of completed and future geophysical surveys; conclusions of future economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; possible variations in grades of mineralization and/or future actual recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the Company to complete the planned work programs; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Click here to connect with North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
08 July
IsoEnergy and Purepoint Confirm Uranium Discovery in Initial Drilling at the Dorado Joint Venture Project
IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") are pleased to announce a highly encouraging start to the inaugural drill program at their 50/50 Dorado project ("Dorado" or the "Project"), located in Saskatchewan's world-class Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). Initial drilling at the Q48 target on the Project, completed by Purepoint as the operator of the program, intersected uranium mineralization in two holes, with downhole gamma probe readings up to 79,800 counts per second (CPS). The intercepts occur within strongly altered basement rocks – suggesting an active uranium-bearing hydrothermal system.
Highlights
- Initial drillholes at the Q48 target, located in the southern portion of the Project, have intersected uranium mineralization, confirming the zone as a significant uranium-bearing structure. (Figure 2).
- Drillholes PG25-04 and PG25-05 intersected a steeply dipping, north-south trending mineralized structure at vertical depths of 60 and 20 metres below the unconformity, respectively.
- Radioactivity readings from downhole probe measurements averaged 11,050 cps over 3.7 metres with a maximum of 74,800 in PG25-04, and 27,750 over 2.3 metres with a maximum of 79,800 in PG25-05 (See Table 1 for full details).
- Mineralization is hosted within strongly clay-altered basement rocks—considered key indicators of a uranium-bearing hydrothermal system consistent with known Athabasca-style deposits.
- Q48 was originally highlighted as a high-priority target based on historic drilling that encountered structurally disrupted, altered basement rocks with weak radioactivity, and further confirmed in 2022 by IsoEnergy's identification of brittle faults, shearing, and alteration along the conductive trend.
- A third follow-up hole is underway to further track the mineralized structure along the Q48 conductive corridor to the northeast. Approximately 5,400 metres in 18 drill holes are planned for the Project in 2025.
"This is exactly the kind of start we were aiming for. These early results suggest we're on the trail of something meaningful," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO at Purepoint. "These initial hits speak to the quality of the target and the systematic approach our team is taking to uncover its potential. We're moving quickly to follow up on these encouraging results as drilling continues."
Philip Williams, CEO and Director of IsoEnergy commented, "Our JV project was created to focus exploration where we see real discovery potential. This exploration success reinforces the strength of our partnership with Purepoint. By combining deep Basin experience with a focused, well-funded program, we believe we've positioned Dorado for continued success through a disciplined exploration effort. It's exciting to see that approach already delivering promising results."
DDHs PG25-04 and PG25-05
Drill hole PG25-04 targeted the Q48 conductor (Figure 1) approximately 800 metres northwest of IsoEnergy's 2022 drilling (Figure 2). The drill hole was collared with a dip of -60 degrees and encountered Athabasca sandstone to a depth of 321 metres. Clay altered granitic gneiss and pegmatites were drilled to 393 metres then garnet-rich pelitic gneiss, with local pyrite and graphite, was drilled to the completion depth of 489 metres. The reddish-brown altered radioactive gouge seams were hosted by a chloritized pegmatite (Figure 3) and returned an average of 64,220 cps over 0.4 metres (Table 1).
Hole PG25-05 was collared using the same azimuth as PG25-04 and intercepted the radioactive structure approximately 40 metres up-dip of that hole. The hole encountered the unconformity at 309 metres, clay altered granitic gneiss and pegmatites to 371 metres, then garnet-rich pelitic gneiss, locally with pyrite and graphite, to the completion depth of 498 metres. The central mineralized structure was hosted in a sheared / brecciated reddish-brown altered granitic gneiss (Figure 4) and returned an average of 75,660 cps over 0.4 metres.
Table 1: Downhole Gamma Results of Drill Holes PG25-04 and PG25-05
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Avg. cps
|Max. cps
|PG25-04
|248.7
|249.4
|0.7
|660
|1,010
|366.0
|367.0
|1.0
|690
|810
|374.5
|275.4
|0.9
|810
|1,050
|383.7
|387.4
|3.7
|11,050
|74,800
|Includes
|384.7
|385.1
|0.4
|64,220
|PG25-05
|296.7
|297.7
|1.0
|790
|960
|325.0
|327.3
|2.3
|27,750
|79,800
|Includes
|326.1
|326.5
|0.4
|75,660
|328.8
|329.8
|1.0
|730
|1,000
|395.8
|396.3
|0.5
|1,770
|2,680
Note: Mt. Sopris 2PGA probe used to record downhole gamma readings
Q48 Zone
The Q48 zone lies within the southern portion of the Project and is characterized by a steeply dipping, north-south trending conductive package identified through geophysical surveys. Historic drilling in the area intersected strongly altered and structurally disrupted rocks at the unconformity and in the basement, including garnetiferous pelitic gneiss, graphitic pelitic gneiss, and semipelite, with local weak radioactivity and zones of intense clay alteration. These results, combined with the geophysical response, highlighted Q48 as a highly prospective but underexplored target.
Drilling by IsoEnergy in 2022 confirmed that the conductive trend at Q48 hosts structure, shearing, and alteration, characteristics of uranium-bearing hydrothermal systems in the Athabasca Basin. The current program is designed to systematically follow-up and fully test the Q48 conductive corridor.
Figure 1: Location of the Larocque Trend, host to the high-grade Hurricane deposit and multiple high-grade uranium occurrences within the newly formed Project. The Q48 Target Area, priority focus for the 2025 drill program is highlighted.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/258040_3b5a77fd24558932_003full.jpg
* See Qualified Person Statement below.
Figure 2: Location Map of 2025 Drill Program at Q48 Target Area
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/258040_3b5a77fd24558932_004full.jpg
Figure 3: PG25-04 Mineralization
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/258040_3b5a77fd24558932_005full.jpg
Figure 4: PG25-05 Mineralization
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/258040_3b5a77fd24558932_006full.jpg
About the Dorado Project
Dorado is the flagship project of the IsoEnergy-Purepoint 50/50 joint venture, a partnership encompassing more than 98,000 hectares of prime uranium exploration ground. The Project includes the former Turnor Lake, Geiger, Edge, and Full Moon properties, all underlain by graphite-bearing lithologies and fault structures favorable for uranium deposition.
Recent drilling by IsoEnergy east of the Hurricane Deposit has intersected strongly elevated radioactivity in multiple holes. The anomalous radioactivity confirms the continuity of fertile graphitic rock package and further highlights the opportunity for additional high-grade discoveries across the region.
The shallow unconformity depths across the Dorado property-typically between 30 and 300 metres-allow for highly efficient drilling and rapid follow-up on results.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/258040_3b5a77fd24558932_007full.jpg
* See Qualified Person Statement below.
Gamma Logging and Geochemical Assaying
A Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole total gamma probe was utilized for radiometric surveying. The total gamma results provided in Table 1 were selected using a cutoff of 500 cps over a 0.5 metre width. All drill intercepts are core width and true thickness is yet to be determined.
Core samples are submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon. The SRC facility is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (scope of accreditation #537). The samples are analyzed for a multi-element suite using partial and total digestion inductively coupled plasma methods, for boron by Na2O2 fusion, and for uranium by fluorimetry.
Qualified Person Statement
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to IsoEnergy and Purepoint was reviewed and approved by Dr. Dan Brisbin, P.Geo., IsoEnergy's Vice President, Exploration and Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, who are "Qualified Persons" (as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")).
For additional information with respect to the current mineral resource estimate for IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit, please refer to the Technical Report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 entitled "Technical Report on the Larocque East Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated August 4, 2022, available under IsoEnergy's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
This news release refers to properties other than those in which IsoEnergy and Purepoint have an interest. Mineralization on those other properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Joint Venture properties.
About IsoEnergy Ltd.
IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource. IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. Highly prospective uranium projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.
Additionally, the Company holds a promising VMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Mining Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.
For more information, please contact:
IsoEnergy Ltd.
Philip Williams, CEO and Director
(833) 572-2333
info@isoenergy.ca
www.isoenergy.ca
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This forward-looking information may relate to additional planned exploration activities for 2025, including the timing thereof and the anticipated results thereof; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that planned exploration activities are completed as anticipated; the anticipated costs of planned exploration activities, the price of uranium; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Joint Venture's planned activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although each of IsoEnergy and Purepoint have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Such statements represent the current views of IsoEnergy and Purepoint with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by IsoEnergy and Purepoint, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: the inability of the Joint Venture to complete the exploration activities as currently contemplated; uncertainty of additional financing; no known mineral resources or reserves; aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of technical work programs and technical and economic assessments being different than anticipated; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in each of IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's most recent annual management's discussion and analyses or annual information forms and IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators which are available, respectively, on each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. IsoEnergy and Purepoint do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Click here to connect with Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
30 June
15 Uranium Companies Exploring Canada's Athabasca Basin
Uranium market watchers know that Canada’s Athabasca Basin is among the world’s richest uranium jurisdictions and hosts several of the highest-grade uranium deposits on the planet.
Spanning close to 100,000 square kilometers of the Canadian Shield of Northern Saskatchewan and Alberta, the Athabasca Basin is a major contributor to Canada’s status as the second largest uranium producer and the third largest country by uranium reserves.
Unsurprisingly, the region is home to the world’s largest uranium mine, Cigar Lake. The mine reports average grades of 14.69 percent U3O8 and accounts for 14 percent of global uranium production.
First commissioned in 2014, Cigar Lake is operated by uranium major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), which holds a 54.547 percent stake in the mine, as part of a joint venture with Orano Canada at 40.453 percent and TEPCO Resources at 5 percent. Ore from the underground mine property is processed at Orano’s McClean Lake mill, located 70 kilometers from the mine.
Uranium was first discovered in the Athabasca Basin in 1934, and today the region remains a major hot spot for uranium exploration. In recent years, a number of Athabasca Basin uranium companies have made exciting new discoveries, sparking a staking rush by others looking to get in on the action.
Athabasca Basin uranium exploration companies
With that in mind, the Investing News Network has put together this list of uranium companies with exploration and development stage projects in the Athabasca Basin. The companies are listed below in alphabetical order. The information about their projects and assets was current as of June 9, 2025.
1. ATHA Energy (TSXV:SASK,OTCQB:SASKF)
ATHA Energy has an extensive uranium exploration pipeline across Canada, including in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. At 3.8 million acres, ATHA’s land package in the Athabasca Basin includes the Gemini project, a basement-hosted near-surface uranium deposit with uranium intercepts of between 6,190 and 96,600 parts per million.
The company also holds a 10 percent carried interest in exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE) and IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO).
2. Azincourt Energy (TSXV:AAZ,OTCQB:AZURF)
Azincourt Energy has two uranium projects in Canada, one of which is its East Preston joint venture project near the southern edge of the Western Athabasca Basin. Azincourt has an 86.5 percent interest, with the remainder held by Skyharbour Resources. The 20,647 hectare property is adjacent to Skyharbour's minority-owned Preston project.
Azincourt says it is targeting basement-hosted unconformity-related uranium deposits in two prospective conductive, low-magnetic-signature corridors. The company is planning for a fall 2025 geophysics exploration program at East Preston in preparation for a potential winter 2026 diamond drill program.
3. Baselode Energy (TSXV:FIND)
Baselode Energy's strategy is developing assets near the Athabasca Basin with similar geology. Its ACKIO near-surface uranium discovery at its Hook project is located directly adjacent to the Athabascan Basin. First discovered by the company in September 2021, the ACKIO near-surface uranium prospect is more than 375 meters along strike, and more than 150 meters wide.
Baselode has identified at least nine separate uranium pods, or small bodies of mineralization, on the project. Drill results from its summer 2024 exploration program were released in May 2025, demonstrating the potential for further expansion of the known uranium mineralization at ACKIO.
4. CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV)
CanAlaska Uranium is a project generator with interests in a portfolio of assets in the Athabasca Basin covering 1.24 million acres. The company is advancing its West McArthur joint venture with Cameco, which is situated near the McArthur River mine in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska owns 85 percent of the project.
CanAlaska’s 2025 C$12.5 million drill program at West McArthur is aimed at expanding and delineating the high-grade Pike Zone uranium discovery.
Earlier this year, the company completed the first drilling in over 10 years at its wholly owned Cree East deposit in the south-eastern portion of the Basin. The drill program was fully funded by Nexus Uranium (CSE:NEXU,OTCQB:GIDMF) as part of an option earn-in agreement to earn up to 75 percent interest in the project.
5. Denison Mines (TSX:DML)
Uranium miner Denison Mines’ direct ownership interests in the Athabasca Basin region covers approximately 384,000 hectares. The company has a 22.25 percent stake in the McClean Lake mine and mill joint venture project operated by Orano Canada.
Denison’s flagship project in the region is Wheeler River, considered the largest undeveloped uranium project in the eastern region of the Athabasca Basin. Wheeler River hosts the high-grade Phoenix and Gryphon deposits.
According to a 2023 feasibility study, Phoenix hosts a proven and probable resource of 219,000 metric tons at an average grade of 11.7 percent uranium for 53.3 million pounds. The company plans to develop the deposit as an in-situ recovery operation.
The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission is slated to conduct hearings for the project’s environmental assessment and license on October 8 and December 8 to 12, 2025. If approval is granted, the company is looking to break ground in early 2026 and commence production by the first half of 2028.
As for the Gryphon deposit, Denison has evaluated it as a conventional mine in a pre-feasibility study. The company conducted a field program in the first quarter 2025 that may be used for a future feasibility study.
6. F3 Uranium (TSXV:FUU,OTCQB:FUUFF)
F3 Uranium has three exploration properties in the western region of the Athabasca Basin: the advanced-stage Patterson Lake North project, which hosts the JR discovery, as well as the early-stage Minto and Broach projects.
In February 2025, the company launched a drill campaign at its Patterson Lake North project followed by ground geophysical exploration programs at its Broach and Minto projects. F3 Uranium raised C$7 million in flow-through shares in May 2025, which will go towards further exploration of its uranium projects.
7. Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF)
Forum Energy Metals has numerous wholly owned and joint venture projects hosting new discoveries of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. So far in 2025, the company’s focus has been on the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) project, a joint venture between Forum at 45.4 percent, NexGen Energy at 25.3 percent, Cameco at 18 percent and Orano Canada at 11.3 percent.
Early in the year, Forum announced an option agreement allowing Global Uranium (CSE:GURN,OTCQB:GURFF) to earn up to 75 percent of Forum’s stake in the property by spending C$20 million in exploration expenditures at NWA.
In April, Global Uranium completed a diamond drilling program and ground geophysical surveys on the project, which intersected elevated radioactivity and alteration systems distinct to unconformity-type uranium mineralization.
8. IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO)
IsoEnergy has a portfolio of projects and joint ventures in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, and its main focus is the Hurricane deposit at its wholly owned Larocque East uranium property.
The company discovered Hurricane in 2018 and it now stands as the world's highest-grade indicated resource of uranium. A 2022 resource estimate reported an indicated high-grade resource of 63,800 metric tons grading 34.5 percent uranium for 48.61 million pounds of contained uranium.
IsoEnergy's summer exploration program will include drilling to test potential resource expansion at Larocque East as well as exploration at its other Athabasca Basin projects.
9. NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE)
NexGen is another uranium mining company with a large land package in the basin, including its development-stage Rook I project.
Rook I has a measured and indicated resource estimate of 256.7 million pounds contained uranium from ore grading an average of 3.1 percent U3O8. The 2021 feasibility study outlines an 11.5 year initial mine life with up to 29.2 million pounds of U3O8 production per year for the first five years.
The Federal Environmental Impact Statement for Rook I was accepted in January 2025, and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has proposed hearing dates for the project on November 19, 2025, and February 9 to 13, 2026. NexGen plans to immediately begin construction activities following final federal approval.
10. North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU)
North Shore Uranium is focused on discovering economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin. The companies two exploration properties, Falcon and West Bear, cover approximately 60,000 hectares combined. Falcon is located near the active Key Lake mill and past-producing mine, while West Bear is near Cigar Lake and McArthur River.
North Shore owns a 100 percent interest in four claims at Falcon, and has an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF) to earn up to a 100 percent interest in 11 more claims at the project .
At Falcon, North Shore's field work in 2024 identified 36 uranium targets within three priority zones, including near-surface mineralization at two drill sites in the South Priority Area.
11. Paladin Energy (TSX:PDN)
Paladin Energy's Patterson Lake South (PLS) project hosts the large, high-grade and near-surface Triple R deposit, which has the potential to produce both uranium and gold. The company acquired it as part of its acquisition of Fission Uranium in 2024. Paladin also holds six early-stage uranium projects in the basin.
PLS's mineral reserve estimate includes probable reserves of 93.7 million pounds from 3 million metric tons of ore at an average grade of 1.41 percent U3O8. The 2023 feasibility study demonstrates life of mine production of approximately 9 million pounds U3O8 per year over a 10 year mine life.
The company released positive drill results from its winter drill program on the Saloon East zone in June 2025 showing the potential to further grow the resource base of the property outside of the Triple R deposit. The project is advancing through the environmental permitting process.
12. Patterson Metals (TSXV:PAT)
Patterson Metals is focused on exploring and developing its Carter Lake uranium project in the Western Athabasca Basin. In March 2025, the company acquired the Pendleton Lake uranium project, which is located in the southeastern region of the basin. Both properties are early-stage exploration projects.
A ground geophysical survey over 4.7 kilometers at Carter Lake in July 2024 showed 13 anomalies, with two standing out as the most significant.
13. Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU)
Purepoint Uranium has an extensive uranium portfolio, including six joint ventures and five wholly owned projects all located in the Athabasca Basin.
Purepoint has a significant joint venture relationship with IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO) that includes a 50/50 joint venture agreement to explore 10 uranium projects across 98,000 hectares in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin. The partners launched a 2025 drill campaign in May at the Dorado project, which will include approximately 5,400 meters across 18 holes, targeting high-priority electromagnetic conductors for uranium mineralization.
Its joint ventures also include the Hook Lake uranium project in the Patterson region, in which it owns a 21 percent interest alongside Cameco and Orano Canada, which both hold 39.5 percent.
14. Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF)
Skyharbour Resources is another junior mining company with an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin, comprising 36 uranium projects over 614,000 hectares. The company's core projects include its 57.7 percent owned Russell Lake project — a joint venture with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) — and its wholly owned Moore project.
Skyharbour’s 49,635 hectare Preston uranium project in the western portion of the Athabasca Basin is the subject of a 7,000 meter 2025 summer drill campaign being conducted by its joint venture partner, Orano Canada. Orano is the majority owner and operator at the project at 53.4 percent, while Skyharbour owns a minority interest of approximately 25.6 percent. The remainder is held by Dixie Gold.
15. Standard Uranium (TSXV:STND,OTCQB:STTDF)
Standard Uranium is an emerging project generator that holds interest in over 94,476 hectares in the Athabasca Basin, including its flagship Davidson River project in the southwest region of the basin.
In spring 2025, Standard Uranium partnered with Fleet Space Technologies Canada on three ExoSphere Multiphysics survey grids across the Warrior, Bronco and Thunderbird conductors at Davidson River. The surveys will provide important data for upgrading drill targets across the property through imaging of density anomalies in the basement rock.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2015.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Baselode Energy, PurePoint Uranium, North Shore Uranium and SkyHarbour Resources are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Keep reading...Show less
30 June
Terra Clean Energy: Advancing an Expansive Uranium Landholding in the Prolific Athabasca Basin
Terra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC,OTCQB:TCEFF,FSE:C9O0) is advancing its 100 percent-owned South Falcon East Project, strategically located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan — one of the world’s premier uranium districts. The project stands out among uranium juniors for its shallow mineralization, strong discovery potential, and proximity to established infrastructure.
Anchored by a historical resource of nearly 7 million pounds (Mlbs) U₃O₈ at the Fraser Lakes Zone B, the project also hosts multiple zones of confirmed mineralization and structural alteration. Terra is advancing toward a NI 43-101-compliant resource update in 2025, with the goal of materially expanding its resource base. Situated along the highly prospective Way Lake Conductor — a folded, uranium-enriched corridor — the project offers significant upside for new discoveries beyond the existing resource.
South Falcon East, Terra Clean Energy’s flagship project, spans 12,234 hectares on the southeastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, just 55 km east of the historic Key Lake uranium mill. The project hosts the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit, with a historical inferred resource of 6.96 Mlbs U₃O₈ at 0.03% and 5.34 Mlbs ThO₂ at 0.023 percent, contained within 10.35 Mt using a 0.01 percent U₃O₈ cutoff. While not yet classified under NI 43-101, Terra considers the resource data reliable and a strong foundation for future exploration and growth.
Company Highlights
- Unique, Shallow Uranium System: Only micro-cap in the Athabasca Basin advancing a near-surface uranium deposit, with significantly reduced exploration and potential development costs.
- Pounds-in-the-ground Upside: Historical resource of 6.96 Mlbs U₃O₈ and 5.34 Mlbs ThO₂, with considerable expansion potential from historical and recent drilling.
- Prime Location: Situated 55 km east of the Key Lake Mill within the prolific Athabasca Basin – home to the world’s highest-grade uranium deposits.
- Strong Technical Leadership: Led by a team with extensive uranium exploration and capital markets experience, including veterans from Skyharbour Resources and Azincourt Energy.
- Resource Update Underway: 2024–25 infill and step-out drilling will support an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, incorporating higher-grade intercepts from Terra’s 2024 campaign.
- Re-rating Potential: Market cap under $5 million despite having a historical uranium resource, confirmed mineralized zones, and near-term catalysts.
This Terra Clean Energy profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Terra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
GTI Energy Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00