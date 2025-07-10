Placement Shares Issued & Drilling Approval Expected August

Placement Shares Issued & Drilling Approval Expected August

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Placement Shares Issued & Drilling Approval Expected August

Download the PDF here.

gti energygtr:auasx:gtraustralia investinguranium investing
GTR:AU
GTI Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

GTI Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
GTI Energy (ASX:GTR)

GTI Energy


Keep reading...Show less

Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming

A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy

A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Drilling Planned to Update & Grow Lo Herma Resource

Drilling Planned to Update & Grow Lo Herma Resource

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Drilling Planned to Update & Grow Lo Herma Resource

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Scoping Study Progressing Well - Key Input Studies Completed

Scoping Study Progressing Well - Key Input Studies Completed

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Scoping Study Progressing Well - Key Input Studies Completed

Download the PDF here.

Terra Clean Energy President and CEO Greg Cameron.

Terra Clean Energy Ramps Up Summer Drilling Plans, Eyes Resource Update

Terra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC,OTCQB:TCEFF,FWB:C9O0) President and CEO Greg Cameron outlines the company's upcoming summer drill program at the South Falcon East uranium project, building on strong results from a winter campaign at the Fraser Lakes B deposit.

“The plan is to get up to 2,500 meters back into this new area of interest. Hopefully drill into what we're defining as an unconformity basement-hosted uranium deposit with significantly higher grade than we currently have,” he said.

“We would have the ability to update that resource report in some fashion, maybe early 2026 or mid-2026, so those are the two key catalysts. But it's all about drilling and adding pounds to the current resource and, more importantly, significantly enhancing that grade which we think we have," Cameron added.

Keep reading...Show less
Yellow uranium rock on dark stones with ASX logo in the corner.

Top 3 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2025

Uranium broke out in 2024, with the spot price rising to a 17 year high of US$106 per pound early in the year. Despite a pullback to about US$78, uranium is still more than 40 percent higher than it was two years ago.

Although the market is dealing with ample supply and uncertain demand in 2025, experts are predicting a bright future as countries around the world pursue energy security goals.

Against that backdrop, ASX-listed uranium companies have been making moves in 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU)

North Shore Uranium Engages Investing News Network

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "INN Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN").

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. On July 4, 2025, the Company entered into the INN Agreement. The INN Agreement will be for a three-month term, with three equal payments of $2,750 that will be paid at the beginning of each month, totaling $8,250 (GST excluded). The INN Agreement will not automatically renew. INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the Company with the first campaign commenced on July 4, 2025. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. INN currently holds no common shares in the Company. INN and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU)

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Confirm Uranium Discovery in Initial Drilling at the Dorado Joint Venture Project

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian and Saskatchewan flags waving under a clear blue sky.

15 Uranium Companies Exploring Canada's Athabasca Basin

Uranium market watchers know that Canada’s Athabasca Basin is among the world’s richest uranium jurisdictions and hosts several of the highest-grade uranium deposits on the planet.

Spanning close to 100,000 square kilometers of the Canadian Shield of Northern Saskatchewan and Alberta, the Athabasca Basin is a major contributor to Canada’s status as the second largest uranium producer and the third largest country by uranium reserves.

Unsurprisingly, the region is home to the world’s largest uranium mine, Cigar Lake. The mine reports average grades of 14.69 percent U3O8 and accounts for 14 percent of global uranium production.

Keep reading...Show less
Terra Clean Energy: Advancing an Expansive Uranium Landholding in the Prolific Athabasca Basin

Terra Clean Energy: Advancing an Expansive Uranium Landholding in the Prolific Athabasca Basin

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

GTI Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

GTI Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

Cygnus Metals Limited: Issue of Performance Rights

Stallion Uranium Provides Update on Technology Data Acquisition Agreement

Maritime Resources: A Low-risk Path to Gold Production in One of the World’s Top Mining Jurisdictions

Related News

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

Base Metals Investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Issue of Performance Rights

silver investing

Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

Gold Investing

Pilbara 2.0: Inside Australia’s Newest Gold Frontier

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Provides Update on Technology Data Acquisition Agreement

Gold Investing

Maritime Resources: A Low-risk Path to Gold Production in One of the World’s Top Mining Jurisdictions

gold investing

Is Australia on the Brink of a New Mining Super Cycle?

×