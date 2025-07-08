IsoEnergy and Purepoint Confirm Uranium Discovery in Initial Drilling at the Dorado Joint Venture Project

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 4,607,200 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.23 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,059,656. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half (12) common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
July 08, 2025
IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") are pleased to announce a highly encouraging start to the inaugural drill program at their 50/50 Dorado project ("Dorado" or the "Project"), located in Saskatchewan's world-class Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). Initial drilling at the Q48 target on the Project, completed by Purepoint as the operator of the program, intersected uranium mineralization in two holes, with downhole gamma probe readings up to 79,800 counts per second (CPS). The intercepts occur within strongly altered basement rocks – suggesting an active uranium-bearing hydrothermal system.
Highlights
- Initial drillholes at the Q48 target, located in the southern portion of the Project, have intersected uranium mineralization, confirming the zone as a significant uranium-bearing structure. (Figure 2).
- Drillholes PG25-04 and PG25-05 intersected a steeply dipping, north-south trending mineralized structure at vertical depths of 60 and 20 metres below the unconformity, respectively.
- Radioactivity readings from downhole probe measurements averaged 11,050 cps over 3.7 metres with a maximum of 74,800 in PG25-04, and 27,750 over 2.3 metres with a maximum of 79,800 in PG25-05 (See Table 1 for full details).
- Mineralization is hosted within strongly clay-altered basement rocks—considered key indicators of a uranium-bearing hydrothermal system consistent with known Athabasca-style deposits.
- Q48 was originally highlighted as a high-priority target based on historic drilling that encountered structurally disrupted, altered basement rocks with weak radioactivity, and further confirmed in 2022 by IsoEnergy's identification of brittle faults, shearing, and alteration along the conductive trend.
- A third follow-up hole is underway to further track the mineralized structure along the Q48 conductive corridor to the northeast. Approximately 5,400 metres in 18 drill holes are planned for the Project in 2025.
"This is exactly the kind of start we were aiming for. These early results suggest we're on the trail of something meaningful," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO at Purepoint. "These initial hits speak to the quality of the target and the systematic approach our team is taking to uncover its potential. We're moving quickly to follow up on these encouraging results as drilling continues."
Philip Williams, CEO and Director of IsoEnergy commented, "Our JV project was created to focus exploration where we see real discovery potential. This exploration success reinforces the strength of our partnership with Purepoint. By combining deep Basin experience with a focused, well-funded program, we believe we've positioned Dorado for continued success through a disciplined exploration effort. It's exciting to see that approach already delivering promising results."
DDHs PG25-04 and PG25-05
Drill hole PG25-04 targeted the Q48 conductor (Figure 1) approximately 800 metres northwest of IsoEnergy's 2022 drilling (Figure 2). The drill hole was collared with a dip of -60 degrees and encountered Athabasca sandstone to a depth of 321 metres. Clay altered granitic gneiss and pegmatites were drilled to 393 metres then garnet-rich pelitic gneiss, with local pyrite and graphite, was drilled to the completion depth of 489 metres. The reddish-brown altered radioactive gouge seams were hosted by a chloritized pegmatite (Figure 3) and returned an average of 64,220 cps over 0.4 metres (Table 1).
Hole PG25-05 was collared using the same azimuth as PG25-04 and intercepted the radioactive structure approximately 40 metres up-dip of that hole. The hole encountered the unconformity at 309 metres, clay altered granitic gneiss and pegmatites to 371 metres, then garnet-rich pelitic gneiss, locally with pyrite and graphite, to the completion depth of 498 metres. The central mineralized structure was hosted in a sheared / brecciated reddish-brown altered granitic gneiss (Figure 4) and returned an average of 75,660 cps over 0.4 metres.
Table 1: Downhole Gamma Results of Drill Holes PG25-04 and PG25-05
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Avg. cps
|Max. cps
|PG25-04
|248.7
|249.4
|0.7
|660
|1,010
|366.0
|367.0
|1.0
|690
|810
|374.5
|275.4
|0.9
|810
|1,050
|383.7
|387.4
|3.7
|11,050
|74,800
|Includes
|384.7
|385.1
|0.4
|64,220
|PG25-05
|296.7
|297.7
|1.0
|790
|960
|325.0
|327.3
|2.3
|27,750
|79,800
|Includes
|326.1
|326.5
|0.4
|75,660
|328.8
|329.8
|1.0
|730
|1,000
|395.8
|396.3
|0.5
|1,770
|2,680
Note: Mt. Sopris 2PGA probe used to record downhole gamma readings
Q48 Zone
The Q48 zone lies within the southern portion of the Project and is characterized by a steeply dipping, north-south trending conductive package identified through geophysical surveys. Historic drilling in the area intersected strongly altered and structurally disrupted rocks at the unconformity and in the basement, including garnetiferous pelitic gneiss, graphitic pelitic gneiss, and semipelite, with local weak radioactivity and zones of intense clay alteration. These results, combined with the geophysical response, highlighted Q48 as a highly prospective but underexplored target.
Drilling by IsoEnergy in 2022 confirmed that the conductive trend at Q48 hosts structure, shearing, and alteration, characteristics of uranium-bearing hydrothermal systems in the Athabasca Basin. The current program is designed to systematically follow-up and fully test the Q48 conductive corridor.
Figure 1: Location of the Larocque Trend, host to the high-grade Hurricane deposit and multiple high-grade uranium occurrences within the newly formed Project. The Q48 Target Area, priority focus for the 2025 drill program is highlighted.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/258040_3b5a77fd24558932_003full.jpg
* See Qualified Person Statement below.
Figure 2: Location Map of 2025 Drill Program at Q48 Target Area
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/258040_3b5a77fd24558932_004full.jpg
Figure 3: PG25-04 Mineralization
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/258040_3b5a77fd24558932_005full.jpg
Figure 4: PG25-05 Mineralization
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/258040_3b5a77fd24558932_006full.jpg
About the Dorado Project
Dorado is the flagship project of the IsoEnergy-Purepoint 50/50 joint venture, a partnership encompassing more than 98,000 hectares of prime uranium exploration ground. The Project includes the former Turnor Lake, Geiger, Edge, and Full Moon properties, all underlain by graphite-bearing lithologies and fault structures favorable for uranium deposition.
Recent drilling by IsoEnergy east of the Hurricane Deposit has intersected strongly elevated radioactivity in multiple holes. The anomalous radioactivity confirms the continuity of fertile graphitic rock package and further highlights the opportunity for additional high-grade discoveries across the region.
The shallow unconformity depths across the Dorado property-typically between 30 and 300 metres-allow for highly efficient drilling and rapid follow-up on results.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/258040_3b5a77fd24558932_007full.jpg
* See Qualified Person Statement below.
Gamma Logging and Geochemical Assaying
A Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole total gamma probe was utilized for radiometric surveying. The total gamma results provided in Table 1 were selected using a cutoff of 500 cps over a 0.5 metre width. All drill intercepts are core width and true thickness is yet to be determined.
Core samples are submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon. The SRC facility is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (scope of accreditation #537). The samples are analyzed for a multi-element suite using partial and total digestion inductively coupled plasma methods, for boron by Na2O2 fusion, and for uranium by fluorimetry.
Qualified Person Statement
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to IsoEnergy and Purepoint was reviewed and approved by Dr. Dan Brisbin, P.Geo., IsoEnergy's Vice President, Exploration and Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, who are "Qualified Persons" (as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")).
For additional information with respect to the current mineral resource estimate for IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit, please refer to the Technical Report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 entitled "Technical Report on the Larocque East Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated August 4, 2022, available under IsoEnergy's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
This news release refers to properties other than those in which IsoEnergy and Purepoint have an interest. Mineralization on those other properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Joint Venture properties.
About IsoEnergy Ltd.
IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource. IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. Highly prospective uranium projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.
Additionally, the Company holds a promising VMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Mining Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.
For more information, please contact:
IsoEnergy Ltd.
Philip Williams, CEO and Director
(833) 572-2333
info@isoenergy.ca
www.isoenergy.ca
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This forward-looking information may relate to additional planned exploration activities for 2025, including the timing thereof and the anticipated results thereof; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that planned exploration activities are completed as anticipated; the anticipated costs of planned exploration activities, the price of uranium; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Joint Venture's planned activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although each of IsoEnergy and Purepoint have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Such statements represent the current views of IsoEnergy and Purepoint with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by IsoEnergy and Purepoint, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: the inability of the Joint Venture to complete the exploration activities as currently contemplated; uncertainty of additional financing; no known mineral resources or reserves; aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of technical work programs and technical and economic assessments being different than anticipated; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in each of IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's most recent annual management's discussion and analyses or annual information forms and IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators which are available, respectively, on each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. IsoEnergy and Purepoint do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Click here to connect with Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) to receive an Investor Presentation
PTU:CA
Sign up to get your FREE
Purepoint Uranium Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
12 May
Purepoint Uranium
Investor Insight
Purepoint Uranium offers strong leverage to the rising uranium market through a high-impact portfolio in Canada’s Athabasca Basin. With exploration partnership alongside industry majors Cameco, Orano, IsoEnergy and Foran Mining – Purepoint is strategically positioned to deliver discovery success while minimizing dilution.
Overview
The Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan is a globally recognized uranium district, offering unmatched grade, infrastructure and discovery potential. As governments and utilities increase investment in nuclear energy, exploration in Tier-1 jurisdictions like Saskatchewan is gaining renewed momentum.
With deep industry ties and a disciplined, technically driven approach, Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) is uniquely positioned to advance multiple high-priority assets in 2025. Key advantages include:
- District-scale exposure to high-potential uranium assets in the Athabasca Basin
- Lower financial risk through strategic joint ventures with Cameco, Orano, IsoEnergy and Foran Mining
- Operational control of exploration activities across its portfolio
- Strong alignment with the renewed push from major producers into uranium exploration
Company Highlights
- Strategic Positioning in the Athabasca Basin: A focused portfolio of advanced uranium projects in the world’s highest-grade uranium district, offering exceptional discovery potential.
- Strong Partnerships with Industry Leaders: Joint Ventures with Cameco, Orano, IsoEnergy, and Foran Mining provides financial strength, technical expertise, and third-party validation.
- Low-Dilution Growth Strategy: Strategic alliances reduce financial risk, enabling Purepoint to advance key assets while preserving shareholder value.
- Positive Outlook Amid Rising Uranium Demand: As global uranium demand surges, Purepoint is advancing high-priority targets aligned with renewed interest from major producers.
Key Projects
Hook Lake Project
Located in Saskatchewan’s Patterson Uranium District, the Hook Lake property spans 28,598 hectares and it is operated by Purepoint (21 percent), in a partnership with Cameco (39.5 percent), Orano (39.5 percent).
Key Highlights:
- Spitfire Discovery: 53.3 percent U₃O₈ over 1.3 metres, including 10 metres averaging 10.3 percentU₃O₈.
- Carter Corridor: 2024 drilling confirmed the Lightning Zone with 0.29 percent U3O8 over 0.9m (incl. 0.68 percent U3O8 over 0.3m).
- Forward Plan: Continued testing of Lightning Zone and northern extension of NexGen’s PCE discovery, where a key conductor extends ~1 km into the Hook Lake property.
Smart Lake Project
Purepoint operates and holds 27 percent of the Smart Lake project in a joint venture with Cameco.
The Smart Lake property comprises 9,860 hectares in the southwestern Athabasca Basin, located 60 km south of the former Cluff Lake mine and 18 km west of Purepoint’s Hook Lake JV.
Key Highlights:
- Shallow Depth(<350m): With geophysical similarities to Shea Creek, 55 km north, which hosts 68 million lbs U₃O₈ at 1.50 percent(UEC, Jan 2023).
- Exploration Potential: Purepoint has confirmed anomalous uranium and hydrothermal alteration.
- Structural Analogues: Uranium mineralization is linked to intersections of the east-west Arthur Fault and north-south features like the Shearwater conductor, similar to mineralization controls at Shea Creek.
- Target Development: Additional east-west faults (Groomes Lake, Cristobal) align with high-priority EM conductors.
- Drilling underway: four holes (~1,400 metres) targeting on high-conductivity zones at the Groomes Lake corridor.
Dorado Project
The Dorado Project is in the eastern side of the Athabasca Basin, positioned along the renowned Larocque Conductive corridor (the “Larocque Trend”), home to IsoEnergy’s Hurricane Deposit.
Key Highlights:
- Consolidates Four Projects: The project is a 50-50 percent joint venture with IsoEnergy and it consolidates Turnor Lake, Geiger, Edge and most of the Full Moon properties into a single high-priority exploration initiative
- Operator: Purepoint serves as the operator of the exploration venture.
- Q2 2025 Drill Program: 6,200 metres across 17 holes designed to test a series of graphitic conductors that wrap around a central granitic dome, with target areas prioritized based on a consolidated geological model that now includes both the Turnor Lake and Geiger regions.
Aurora Project
The Aurora Project, a 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy Ltd., is located along the eastern mine trend of the Athabasca Basin—an area known for its high-grade uranium deposits.
Key Highlights:
- Strategic Location: Positioned directly east of the Dorado Project and close to Orano’s past-producing JEB deposit and Cameco’s Eagle Point deposit.
- Consolidates Three Projects: Aurora includes portions of the Full Moon, Red Willow, and Collins Bay Extension properties, offering significant near-surface uranium potential near the McClean Lake and Rabbit Lake operations.
- Operator: Purepoint serves as the operator of the exploration venture.
- Geophysical Survey: An airborne geophysical survey is planned for 2025 covering the Collins Bay Extension and is intended to refine shallow targets in proximity to the McClean Lake and Rabbit Lake infrastructure.
Celeste Project
The Celeste Block Project, a 50/50 joint venture with IsoEnergy Ltd., and incorporates Thorburn (Celeste West), North Thorburn (Celeste North), Madison (Celeste East) and 2Z properties (Celeste South).
Key Highlights:
- Favourable Location: covers portions of conductor trends east of the Cigar Lake Mine and southwest of the Rabbit Lake and McClean Lake mines.
- Operator: Purepoint serves as the operator of the exploration venture.
- 2025 Drilling at Celeste East: initial drilling scheduled for late Q3 to focused on shallow conductor systems with ongoing geophysical refinement across the broader block at a later time.
Denare West
Located ~55 km WSW of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Denare West is a 21,066-hectare VMS exploration project identified by Purepoint in 2018 as highly prospective, positioned on strike with the Hanson Lake and McIlvenna Bay deposits.
Key Highlights:
- Optioned to Foran Mining under a $19 million earn-in agreement.
- Location: 9km from Foran Mining‘s McIlvenna Bay deposit (39 Mt @ 2.04 percent CuEq), on path to production.
- VTEM Max Survey (2025): The completed and interpreted a airborne EM survey over the Denare West project in February 2025 revealed multiple conductive anomalies aligned with the geologic horizon known to host VMS deposits in the region.
Tabbernor Project
The 100 percent-owned Tabbernor Project covers 79,463 hectares along the crustal-scale Tabbernor Fault System—a 1,500-kilometre-long crustal shear zone that extends north through the Athabasca Basin. This deep-seated structure hosts over 80 historic mines and gold showings and intersects the Basin’s primary uranium trend, aligning with eight of its largest uranium discoveries.
Key Highlights:
- Intersecting Major Uranium Trends: Aligned with eight of the Basins largest uranium discoveries
- 2025 Program: Follow-up activities will include boulder sampling, drilling, prospecting, and soil geochemical surveys.
Management Team
Chris Frostad - President, CEO and Director
With over 40 years of experience, Chris Frostad has led the growth and development of early-stage public and private companies across the technology and mining sectors. He has served as president and CEO of Minera Alamos and held director roles at Victory Capital (VIC) and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (EGLX), as well as CEO-in-Residence at a Toronto-based venture capital firm.
Scott Frostad - VP of Exploration and Director
Scott Frostad has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian mining industry and has worked with top companies such as Lac Minerals, Teck, and Placer Dome. Most recently, he served as environmental specialist for Cogema Resources, managing environmental issues at the Cluff Lake and McClean Lake Uranium Mines in Northern Saskatchewan.
Ram Ramachandran - CFO
Before his position as CFO with Purepoint, Ram Ramachandran brings an 11-year tenure as deputy director and associate chief accountant with the Ontario Securities Commission. Most recently, Ramachandran provided advisory services in the area of litigation/compliance to numerous companies. To his credit, Ramachandran conceived, developed and launched the Canadian Securities Reporting Advisor – an online compliance tool for public companies.
Jhorose Cardenas - Director of Finance
Jhorose Cardenas is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience in public accounting, specializing in audits for SMEs, public sector agencies, Indigenous organizations, and not-for-profits. She has led financial reporting and compliance under ASPE, PSAS, and IFRS, including the implementation of new standards such as CAS 315 and IFRS 17.
Jeanny So - Corporate Communications
Jeanny So has over 20 years of experience in operations, investor relations, sales and marketing in the financial industry and has executed corporate communication programs for several private and publicly listed companies.
Keep reading...Show less
Backed by Industry Leaders. Built for Large-Scale Exploration
18 June
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes $1 Million Private Placement
In connection with the closing of the private placement, the Company paid Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Accilent Capital Management Inc. finders' fees consisting of, in aggregate, $62,378.76 in cash and 271,212 non-transferable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.23 per share for a period of 24 months after the closing date.
The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for the exploration and advancement of the Company's projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. All securities issued in connection with the closing of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws with an expiry date of October 18, 2025.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.
Additionally, the Company holds a promising volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project currently optioned to Foran Mining Corporation that is geologically on trend with its McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.
For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner, the Company will use the proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated, and the Company will receive final regulatory approval with respect to the Private Placement. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that the Company may not use the proceeds of the Private Placement as anticipated, the risk that the Company may not receive final regulatory approval with respect to the Private Placement, the risk relating to the tax treatment of Flow-Through Units, the risk relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating uranium prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255896
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
30 May
RETRANSMISSION: BTV Features Top Mining Stocks: Purepoint Uranium, Viridian Metals, Prime Mining, Patriot Battery Metals, Mayfair Gold, & Westport Fuels
Please note: It is important not to misrepresent by stating BNN Bloomberg is featuring your company. BTV is featuring your company on the BNN Bloomberg Channel.
Watch on BNN Bloomberg
Wednesday, May 7 at 7:30 PM EST
Saturday, May 10 at 8:00 PM EST
Tune into BTV and: Discover Investment Opportunities.
BTV-Business Television features seven standout resource companies making major moves across North America and beyond:
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF)
A veteran explorer in Canada's Athabasca Basin, Purepoint Uranium has built a leading exploration portfolio with six joint ventures supported by industry giants like Cameco and Orano. Their strategy of collaborative partnerships enables aggressive drilling while minimizing shareholder dilution.
Viridian Metals (CSE: VRDN)
Viridian is targeting major copper discoveries in Newfoundland and Labrador. With support from BHP, the company is exploring two high-potential assets, including a native copper-rich basin and one of the most advanced targets outside Voisey's Bay.
Prime Mining Corp. (TSXV: PRYM) (OTCQX: PRMNF)
Focused on expanding its gold-silver resource in Mexico, Prime is preparing a Preliminary Economic Assessment backed by extensive metallurgical testing. With 3 million ounces in gold-equivalent resources and community-rooted operations, Prime is poised for a defining year.
Patriot Battery Metals (TSX: PMET) (OTCQX: PMETF)
Patriot's hard rock lithium project-one of the largest in the Americas-is attracting global interest, including a key investment and offtake agreement with Volkswagen. With lithium, tantalum, and cesium in hand, the company is shaping North America's clean energy supply chain.
Mayfair Gold (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQX: MFGCF)
Mayfair Gold is developing a low-risk, fast-to-market gold operation in Ontario, with a unique strategy to self-finance expansion using early cash flow. Positioned below federal permitting thresholds, it's set to capitalize on the current gold cycle.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT)
With over 30 years of innovation, Westport is delivering fuel-agnostic engine solutions including hydrogen and natural gas. Through its high-pressure joint venture and over 1,400 patents, Westport is helping long-haul transportation transition toward cleaner fuel alternatives.
About BTV - Business Television:
On air for 25+ years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, delivers up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features stock market analysts, experts and on location interviews with emerging company executives.
TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:
Airing on BNN Bloomberg!
- Wednesday, May 7 @ 7:30pm ET
- Saturday, May 10 @ 8:00pm ET
US National TV:
Biz Television Network -
- Sun, May 18 @ 1:00pm ET
- Mon May 19 @ 8:30am ET
- Tues, May 20 @ 8:30pm & 11:30PM EST
Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251210
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
28 May
Purepoint Announces Amendment of Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) (the "Company") announced that its proposed amendment to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Omnibus Plan") was approved by the Company's shareholders at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 28, 2025. The amendment increased the number of common shares of the Company reserved for grant of restricted share units ("RSUs") and performance share units ("PSUs") under the Omnibus Plan from 3,688,894 to 6,426,776, representing 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company as of today. The amended Omnibus Plan includes a 10% "rolling" option plan and a fixed plan permitting 6,426,776 common shares of the Company to be reserved for grant of RSUs and PSUs. Please refer to the Company's management information circular dated April 16, 2025, which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a copy and a summary of the amended Omnibus Plan.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.
Additionally, the Company holds a promising volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project currently optioned to Foran Mining Corporation that is geologically on trend with its McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.
For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253679
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
22 May
Purepoint Completes Initial Drill Program Along Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor at Smart Lake JV
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today reported the completion of its initial drill program at the Smart Lake Joint Venture in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The first-pass program, which included 1,264 metres of diamond drilling across three holes, was conducted to test newly identified electromagnetic (EM) conductors along the Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor. The drill program provided a critical step in defining high-priority uranium exploration targets associated with the Groomes Lake conductive features.
The Smart Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (73%) and Purepoint (27%) and is located approximately 60 km south of the former Cluff Lake uranium mine and 18 km west-northwest of Purepoint's Hook Lake JV project.
Highlights
- 1,264 metres of drilling completed in three holes across all three Groomes Lake EM conductors
- Geological evidence suggests the Groomes Lake Corridor is a component of the regional-scale Beatty River Fault (Figure 2)
- All three drill holes intersected graphitic shear zones and complex structural features
- The central EM conductor hosts the strongest structural deformation, possibly representing a critical fluid pathway for uranium mobilization and precipitation
- The top priority Groomes Lake exploration target is the Central EM conductor where it intersects the unconformity
"The drill program was designed to give us a first look into a geologically complex and previously untested portion of the Smart Lake JV project," said Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "With last year's ground EM survey results and our current drilling, we've made meaningful progress in understanding the project's geologic setting as we continue to advance exploration."
Program Summary and Outcomes
The 2025 Smart Lake JV uranium exploration program marked the first pass drill test of the Groomes Lake Corridor. Drill hole SMT25-13 intersected multiple graphitic shear zones and structural complexities, particularly along the central EM conductor, which appears to be the primary structural feature. Drill and geophysical results indicate the northern portion of the Smart Lake project contains a NE-trending structural zone that is different from the NNW-trending structures that were previously drill-tested to the south.
Following completion of the Groomes Lake drill program, the joint venture's technical and management committees reviewed these initial results. Although uranium mineralization was not intersected in the three 2025 holes, the evidence of strong shear zone development along the Central EM conductor suggests it may have influenced the flow of uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids. Testing of the Groomes Lake Central EM conductor at the unconformity is now considered a top priority exploration target at Smart Lake.
Figure 1: Graphitic shear zone in drill hole SMT25-13 with lower interval of silicified and brecciated rock
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_002full.jpg
Next Steps
The joint venture is currently reviewing potential follow-up strategies, including additional ground fixed-loop EM surveying within the central portion of the project covering the NNW-trending airborne EM conductors. Potential follow-up drilling would include the Groomes Lake unconformity target, the new geophysical grid and select historic ground EM results.
Broader Exploration Outlook
Smart Lake is one of several high-priority projects Purepoint is advancing in the Athabasca Basin. The Company's 50/50 Joint Venture with IsoEnergy is currently preparing for a 5,400-metre drill program at the Dorado Project, located along the Larocque Trend and adjacent to the high-grade Hurricane Deposit. Through strategic partnerships and a disciplined exploration approach, Purepoint continues to position itself for discovery in one of the world's most prolific uranium districts.
Figure 2: Smart Lake JV Project - Regional Magnetics (Tilt Derivative) Showing Interpreted Geological Relationship with Beatty River Fault and Shea Creek Uranium Deposits
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_003full.jpg
Figure 3: Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor - Geologic Interpretation at Unconformity (300 m asl)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_004full.jpg
Figure 4: Smart Lake Project Location
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/252952_f17b1e8a943cfba8_005full.jpg
About Smart Lake
The Smart Lake Project is located approximately 60 km south of the former Cluff Lake mine site and 18 km west-northwest of the Hook Lake JV Project (Figure 2). The property spans 9,860 hectares within the Athabasca Basin, an area renowned for hosting the world's highest-grade uranium deposits.
Initial exploration at Smart Lake established the presence of graphitic shear zones, hydrothermal alteration, and anomalous radioactivity. The favourable geological indicators, combined with its strategic location and extensive geophysical data, position Smart Lake for uranium exploration success.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.
Additionally, the Company holds a promising volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project currently optioned to Foran Mining Corporation that is geologically on trend with its McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.
Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.
For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of the Company's planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating uranium prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252952
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
20 May
Purepoint Uranium Announces Flow-Through Private Placement
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 4,347,826 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.23 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds up to $1,000,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half (12) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder in connection with the offering.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for the exploration and advancement of the Company's projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The gross proceeds of the Flow-Through Common Shares sold under the Offering will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) which qualify as a "flow-through mining expenditure" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) related to the exploration program of the Company to be conducted on the Company's properties located in the Province of Saskatchewan. The Company will renounce such Canadian Exploration Expenses with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2025.
The completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including the approval of the listing of the Flow-Through Shares and the Warrant Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. Resale of the securities of the Company distributed under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. The most prospective projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.
Additionally, the Company holds a promising VHMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.
For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.
Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.
Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion of planned exploration activities, the ability of the Company to complete the Offering on the proposed terms or at all, statements regarding the tax treatment of the FT Units and the timing to renounce all Canadian Exploration Expenses, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and receipt of regulatory approvals with respect to the Offering. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner, that the Company will be able to complete the Offering on the terms as anticipated by management, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, and that the Company will receive regulatory approval with respect to the Offering. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that the Company will not be able to complete the Offering on the terms as anticipated by management or at all, that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, that the Company will not receive regulatory approval with respect to the Offering, risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating uranium prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
For Immediate Release - Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252720
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
30 June
13 Uranium Companies Exploring Canada's Athabasca Basin
Uranium market watchers know that Canada’s Athabasca Basin is among the world’s richest uranium jurisdictions and hosts several of the highest-grade uranium deposits on the planet.
Spanning close to 100,000 square kilometers of the Canadian Shield of Northern Saskatchewan and Alberta, the Athabasca Basin is a major contributor to Canada’s status as the second largest uranium producer and the third largest country by uranium reserves.
Unsurprisingly, the region is home to the world’s largest uranium mine, Cigar Lake. The mine reports average grades of 14.69 percent U3O8 and accounts for 14 percent of global uranium production.
First commissioned in 2014, Cigar Lake is operated by uranium major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), which holds a 54.547 percent stake in the mine, as part of a joint venture with Orano Canada at 40.453 percent and TEPCO Resources at 5 percent. Ore from the underground mine property is processed at Orano’s McClean Lake mill, located 70 kilometers from the mine.
Uranium was first discovered in the Athabasca Basin in 1934, and today the region remains a major hot spot for uranium exploration. In recent years, a number of Athabasca Basin uranium companies have made exciting new discoveries, sparking a staking rush by others looking to get in on the action.
Athabasca Basin uranium exploration companies
With that in mind, the Investing News Network has put together this list of uranium companies with exploration and development stage projects in the Athabasca Basin. The companies are listed below in alphabetical order. The information about their projects and assets was current as of June 9, 2025.
1. ATHA Energy (TSXV:SASK,OTCQB:SASKF)
ATHA Energy has an extensive uranium exploration pipeline across Canada, including in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. At 3.8 million acres, ATHA’s land package in the Athabasca Basin includes the Gemini project, a basement-hosted near-surface uranium deposit with uranium intercepts of between 6,190 and 96,600 parts per million.
The company also holds a 10 percent carried interest in exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE) and IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO).
2. Azincourt Energy (TSXV:AAZ,OTCQB:AZURF)
Azincourt Energy has two uranium projects in Canada, one of which is its East Preston joint venture project near the southern edge of the Western Athabasca Basin. Azincourt has an 86.5 percent interest, with the remainder held by Skyharbour Resources. The 20,647 hectare property is adjacent to Skyharbour's minority-owned Preston project.
Azincourt says it is targeting basement-hosted unconformity-related uranium deposits in two prospective conductive, low-magnetic-signature corridors. The company is planning for a fall 2025 geophysics exploration program at East Preston in preparation for a potential winter 2026 diamond drill program.
3. Baselode Energy (TSXV:FIND)
Baselode Energy's strategy is developing assets near the Athabasca Basin with similar geology. Its ACKIO near-surface uranium discovery at its Hook project is located directly adjacent to the Athabascan Basin. First discovered by the company in September 2021, the ACKIO near-surface uranium prospect is more than 375 meters along strike, and more than 150 meters wide.
Baselode has identified at least nine separate uranium pods, or small bodies of mineralization, on the project. Drill results from its summer 2024 exploration program were released in May 2025, demonstrating the potential for further expansion of the known uranium mineralization at ACKIO.
4. CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV)
CanAlaska Uranium is a project generator with interests in a portfolio of assets in the Athabasca Basin covering 1.24 million acres. The company is advancing its West McArthur joint venture with Cameco, which is situated near the McArthur River mine in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska owns 85 percent of the project.
CanAlaska’s 2025 C$12.5 million drill program at West McArthur is aimed at expanding and delineating the high-grade Pike Zone uranium discovery.
Earlier this year, the company completed the first drilling in over 10 years at its wholly owned Cree East deposit in the south-eastern portion of the Basin. The drill program was fully funded by Nexus Uranium (CSE:NEXU,OTCQB:GIDMF) as part of an option earn-in agreement to earn up to 75 percent interest in the project.
5. Denison Mines (TSX:DML)
Uranium miner Denison Mines’ direct ownership interests in the Athabasca Basin region covers approximately 384,000 hectares. The company has a 22.25 percent stake in the McClean Lake mine and mill joint venture project operated by Orano Canada.
Denison’s flagship project in the region is Wheeler River, considered the largest undeveloped uranium project in the eastern region of the Athabasca Basin. Wheeler River hosts the high-grade Phoenix and Gryphon deposits.
According to a 2023 feasibility study, Phoenix hosts a proven and probable resource of 219,000 metric tons at an average grade of 11.7 percent uranium for 53.3 million pounds. The company plans to develop the deposit as an in-situ recovery operation.
The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission is slated to conduct hearings for the project’s environmental assessment and license on October 8 and December 8 to 12, 2025. If approval is granted, the company is looking to break ground in early 2026 and commence production by the first half of 2028.
As for the Gryphon deposit, Denison has evaluated it as a conventional mine in a pre-feasibility study. The company conducted a field program in the first quarter 2025 that may be used for a future feasibility study.
6. F3 Uranium (TSXV:FUU,OTCQB:FUUFF)
F3 Uranium has three exploration properties in the western region of the Athabasca Basin: the advanced-stage Patterson Lake North project, which hosts the JR discovery, as well as the early-stage Minto and Broach projects.
In February 2025, the company launched a drill campaign at its Patterson Lake North project followed by ground geophysical exploration programs at its Broach and Minto projects. F3 Uranium raised C$7 million in flow-through shares in May 2025, which will go towards further exploration of its uranium projects.
7. Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF)
Forum Energy Metals has numerous wholly owned and joint venture projects hosting new discoveries of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. So far in 2025, the company’s focus has been on the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) project, a joint venture between Forum at 45.4 percent, NexGen Energy at 25.3 percent, Cameco at 18 percent and Orano Canada at 11.3 percent.
Early in the year, Forum announced an option agreement allowing Global Uranium (CSE:GURN,OTCQB:GURFF) to earn up to 75 percent of Forum’s stake in the property by spending C$20 million in exploration expenditures at NWA.
In April, Global Uranium completed a diamond drilling program and ground geophysical surveys on the project, which intersected elevated radioactivity and alteration systems distinct to unconformity-type uranium mineralization.
8. IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO)
IsoEnergy has a portfolio of projects and joint ventures in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, and its main focus is the Hurricane deposit at its wholly owned Larocque East uranium property.
The company discovered Hurricane in 2018 and it now stands as the world's highest-grade indicated resource of uranium. A 2022 resource estimate reported an indicated high-grade resource of 63,800 metric tons grading 34.5 percent uranium for 48.61 million pounds of contained uranium.
IsoEnergy's summer exploration program will include drilling to test potential resource expansion at Larocque East as well as exploration at its other Athabasca Basin projects.
9. NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE)
NexGen is another uranium mining company with a large land package in the basin, including its development-stage Rook I project.
Rook I has a measured and indicated resource estimate of 256.7 million pounds contained uranium from ore grading an average of 3.1 percent U3O8. The 2021 feasibility study outlines an 11.5 year initial mine life with up to 29.2 million pounds of U3O8 production per year for the first five years.
The Federal Environmental Impact Statement for Rook I was accepted in January 2025, and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has proposed hearing dates for the project on November 19, 2025, and February 9 to 13, 2026. NexGen plans to immediately begin construction activities following final federal approval.
10. Paladin Energy (TSX:PDN)
Paladin Energy's Patterson Lake South (PLS) project hosts the large, high-grade and near-surface Triple R deposit, which has the potential to produce both uranium and gold. The company acquired it as part of its acquisition of Fission Uranium in 2024. Paladin also holds six early-stage uranium projects in the basin.
PLS's mineral reserve estimate includes probable reserves of 93.7 million pounds from 3 million metric tons of ore at an average grade of 1.41 percent U3O8. The 2023 feasibility study demonstrates life of mine production of approximately 9 million pounds U3O8 per year over a 10 year mine life.
The company released positive drill results from its winter drill program on the Saloon East zone in June 2025 showing the potential to further grow the resource base of the property outside of the Triple R deposit. The project is advancing through the environmental permitting process.
11. Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU)
Purepoint Uranium has an extensive uranium portfolio, including six joint ventures and five wholly owned projects all located in the Athabasca Basin.
Purepoint has a significant joint venture relationship with IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO) that includes a 50/50 joint venture agreement to explore 10 uranium projects across 98,000 hectares in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin. The partners launched a 2025 drill campaign in May at the Dorado project, which will include approximately 5,400 meters across 18 holes, targeting high-priority electromagnetic conductors for uranium mineralization.
Its joint ventures also include the Hook Lake uranium project in the Patterson region, in which it owns a 21 percent interest alongside Cameco and Orano Canada, which both hold 39.5 percent.
12. Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF)
Skyharbour Resources is another junior mining company with an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin, comprising 36 uranium projects over 614,000 hectares. The company's core projects include its 57.7 percent owned Russell Lake project — a joint venture with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) — and its wholly owned Moore project.
Skyharbour’s 49,635 hectare Preston uranium project in the western portion of the Athabasca Basin is the subject of a 7,000 meter 2025 summer drill campaign being conducted by its joint venture partner, Orano Canada. Orano is the majority owner and operator at the project at 53.4 percent, while Skyharbour owns a minority interest of approximately 25.6 percent. The remainder is held by Dixie Gold.
13. Standard Uranium (TSXV:STND,OTCQB:STTDF)
Standard Uranium is an emerging project generator that holds interest in over 94,476 hectares in the Athabasca Basin, including its flagship Davidson River project in the southwest region of the basin.
In spring 2025, Standard Uranium partnered with Fleet Space Technologies Canada on three ExoSphere Multiphysics survey grids across the Warrior, Bronco and Thunderbird conductors at Davidson River. The surveys will provide important data for upgrading drill targets across the property through imaging of density anomalies in the basement rock.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2015.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Baselode Energy, PurePoint Uranium and SkyHarbour Resources are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Keep reading...Show less
30 June
Terra Clean Energy: Advancing an Expansive Uranium Landholding in the Prolific Athabasca Basin
Terra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC,OTCQB:TCEFF,FSE:C9O0) is advancing its 100 percent-owned South Falcon East Project, strategically located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan — one of the world’s premier uranium districts. The project stands out among uranium juniors for its shallow mineralization, strong discovery potential, and proximity to established infrastructure.
Anchored by a historical resource of nearly 7 million pounds (Mlbs) U₃O₈ at the Fraser Lakes Zone B, the project also hosts multiple zones of confirmed mineralization and structural alteration. Terra is advancing toward a NI 43-101-compliant resource update in 2025, with the goal of materially expanding its resource base. Situated along the highly prospective Way Lake Conductor — a folded, uranium-enriched corridor — the project offers significant upside for new discoveries beyond the existing resource.
South Falcon East, Terra Clean Energy’s flagship project, spans 12,234 hectares on the southeastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, just 55 km east of the historic Key Lake uranium mill. The project hosts the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit, with a historical inferred resource of 6.96 Mlbs U₃O₈ at 0.03% and 5.34 Mlbs ThO₂ at 0.023 percent, contained within 10.35 Mt using a 0.01 percent U₃O₈ cutoff. While not yet classified under NI 43-101, Terra considers the resource data reliable and a strong foundation for future exploration and growth.
Company Highlights
- Unique, Shallow Uranium System: Only micro-cap in the Athabasca Basin advancing a near-surface uranium deposit, with significantly reduced exploration and potential development costs.
- Pounds-in-the-ground Upside: Historical resource of 6.96 Mlbs U₃O₈ and 5.34 Mlbs ThO₂, with considerable expansion potential from historical and recent drilling.
- Prime Location: Situated 55 km east of the Key Lake Mill within the prolific Athabasca Basin – home to the world’s highest-grade uranium deposits.
- Strong Technical Leadership: Led by a team with extensive uranium exploration and capital markets experience, including veterans from Skyharbour Resources and Azincourt Energy.
- Resource Update Underway: 2024–25 infill and step-out drilling will support an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, incorporating higher-grade intercepts from Terra’s 2024 campaign.
- Re-rating Potential: Market cap under $5 million despite having a historical uranium resource, confirmed mineralized zones, and near-term catalysts.
This Terra Clean Energy profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Terra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC) to receive an Investor Presentation
Keep reading...Show less
30 June
Terra Clean Energy
Investor Insight
With a clear, discovery-focused strategy, Terra Clean Energy is advancing one of the most unique near-surface uranium opportunities in the Athabasca Basin, targeting rapid resource growth and re-rating potential through continuous exploration, aggressive drilling, and disciplined capital deployment.
OverviewTerra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC,OTCQB:TCEFF,FSE:C9O0) is unlocking value from its wholly owned South Falcon East project, located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The project uniquely positions Terra among uranium juniors due to its shallow mineralization and proximity to world-class infrastructure.
With a historical uranium resource of nearly 7 million lbs (Mlbs) U₃O₈ at Fraser Lakes Zone B, and multiple zones of confirmed mineralization and structural alteration, Terra is targeting an updated NI 43-101 resource in 2025, aiming to significantly grow its asset base. The project’s location along the Way Lake Conductor – a folded, fertile corridor – offers blue-sky potential for additional discoveries.
As global demand for uranium surges due to energy security concerns and the electrification boom (AI, EVs, nuclear baseload), Terra offers investors a rare combination of historical resource foundation, shallow mineralization, and transformational growth potential at a micro-cap valuation.
Company Highlights
- Unique, Shallow Uranium System: Only micro-cap in the Athabasca Basin advancing a near-surface uranium deposit, with significantly reduced exploration and potential development costs.
- Pounds-in-the-ground Upside: Historical resource of 6.96 Mlbs U₃O₈ and 5.34 Mlbs ThO₂, with considerable expansion potential from historical and recent drilling.
- Prime Location: Situated 55 km east of the Key Lake Mill within the prolific Athabasca Basin – home to the world’s highest-grade uranium deposits.
- Strong Technical Leadership: Led by a team with extensive uranium exploration and capital markets experience, including veterans from Skyharbour Resources and Azincourt Energy.
- Resource Update Underway: 2024–25 infill and step-out drilling will support an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, incorporating higher-grade intercepts from Terra’s 2024 campaign.
- Re-rating Potential: Market cap under $5 million despite having a historical uranium resource, confirmed mineralized zones, and near-term catalysts.
Key Project
South Falcon East – Fraser Lakes B Deposit
Located in the southeastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, South Falcon East is Terra Clean Energy’s flagship project, covering approximately 12,234 hectares of prospective uranium ground. The property lies 55 km east of the historic Key Lake uranium mill and hosts the Fraser Lakes B deposit, which hosts an inferred historical resource of 6.96 Mlb U₃O₈ at 0.03 percent and 5.34 Mlb thorium dioxide (ThO₂) at 0.023 percent, within 10.35 Mt of material using a 0.01 percent U₃O₈ cutoff grade. While this resource is not currently classified under NI 43-101, Terra believes the data is reliable and serves as a robust foundation for continued exploration.
The mineralization is hosted in fractured and altered pegmatites and graphitic pelitic paragneiss, with the uranium accompanied by thorium and elevated concentrations of copper, nickel, vanadium, zinc, bismuth, molybdenum, lead and cobalt. Alteration assemblages include illite, dickite, kaolinite, chlorite, fluorite and hematite; these are classic markers of basement-hosted unconformity uranium systems. This setting, along with widespread clay alteration and structural disruption, mirrors some of the most prolific uranium systems in the basin, including Eagle Point, Millennium and Roughrider.
Fraser Lakes B sits on the central limb of the Way Lake Conductor, a folded EM corridor extending more than 25 km across the project area. This conductor hosts three major fold limbs (West, Central, and East), but only the central limb, where Fraser Lakes B is located, has been materially drilled. The deposit currently exhibits a strike length of approximately 1,400 meters, dipping northwest, and remains open in all directions. A north-northeast-trending fault, known as the T-Bone Lineament, intersects the deposit’s eastern margin, suggesting additional structural complexity and potential uranium conduits along strike.
Historic drilling from 2008 to 2015 by Skyharbour Resources and JNR Resources identified numerous mineralized intervals. Highlights include:
- 0.165 percent U₃O₈ over 2 m (within a broader 6 m grading 0.103 percent U₃O₈) in FP-15-05.
- 0.183 percent U₃O₈ over 1 m in WYL-50.
- 0.242 percent U₃O₈ over 0.5 m in WYL-61.
- 0.057 percent U₃O₈ over 5.5 m in the same hole.
These results demonstrate multiple stacked mineralized horizons over widths up to 65 m, open to depth and laterally.
In early 2024, Terra’s Phase 1 drill program confirmed the presence of uranium-bearing pegmatites in close proximity to historical intercepts. Hole SF-0059 intersected 13.5 m of mineralization, including 0.07 percent eU₃O₈ over 1.1 m, while SF-0060 returned intervals such as 0.02 percent eU₃O₈ over 1.3 m at 142.15 m. These intercepts confirm the extension of mineralization along strike and at depth from FP-15-05 and support the hypothesis of lateral continuity and stacked mineralized bodies.Planning for an extensive summer 2025 drill program is underway, which consists of approximately 2,500 meters. The program will test areas identified during the winter 2024 program, where it is interpreted that a north-northwest trending brittle structure, a north dipping structure with strong clay alteration, and mineralized pegmatites with hydrothermal hematite alteration hosted in graphitic pelitic gneiss all intersect.
In addition to Fraser Lakes B, the company is evaluating regional targets such as T-Bone Lake, which has returned values up to 0.055 percent U₃O₈ over 0.9 m and features promising clay alteration and structural complexity similar to known high-grade deposits.
The overarching exploration thesis is that the Way Lake Conductor may host a clustered uranium system, with multiple deposits along its folded structure. Very little drilling has been conducted outside the current Fraser Lakes B footprint, giving Terra significant discovery potential across the entire 25 km strike length.
Management Team
Greg Cameron – President, CEO and Director
A seasoned capital markets professional, Greg Cameron has two decades of experience in business development, strategy and M&A. He is a former senior banker at Canaccord Genuity and Macquarie, and managing director at Colby Capital. He brings transactional and restructuring expertise critical to junior exploration growth.
C. Trevor Perkins – VP, Exploration
A professional geologist, C. Trevor Perkins has a track record in uranium exploration, including major results in the Athabasca Basin. He also serves as VP exploration for Azincourt Energy and has led exploration strategy and drill execution across multiple high-impact programs.
Alex Klenman – Director
Alex Klenman is a veteran junior mining executive with 30+ years’ experience, including uranium-specific roles. He is the CEO and director of Azincourt Energy, and has raised more than $18 million for Athabasca exploration. Klenman brings deep investor relations and financing expertise.
Tony Wonnacott – Director
Tony Wonnacott is a Toronto-based securities lawyer with more than 25 years of experience in capital markets. Instrumental in multiple successful listings and over $1 billion in financings and M&A transactions.
Brian Shin – CFO
Brian Shine is a chartered professional accountant with 15 years’ experience across roles in public companies. He specializes in reporting, risk management and corporate finance.
Jordan Trimble – Technical Advisor
Jordan Trimble is the CEO of Skyharbour Resources and a leading voice in the uranium investment community. He brings global capital markets insight and technical expertise, enhancing Terra’s industry reach and credibility.
Keep reading...Show less
29 June
A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced A$4.5M Placement to Underpin Resource Growth Strategy
26 June
John Ciampaglia: Uranium Turnaround? Spot Price Pop, Stocks and SPUT Raise
John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, discusses uranium supply, demand and pricing, also sharing details on the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust's (TSX:U.U,OTCQX:SRUUF) recently closed US$200 million bought-deal financing.
"It's clearly acted as a very positive catalyst — the spot price has popped, a lot of the equities have popped on this," he said about the agreement.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
26 June
Trading Halt
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Purepoint Uranium Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00