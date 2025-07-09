North Shore Uranium Engages Investing News Network

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a maiden drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. During the program, three targets were drilled along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending electromagnetic ("EM") conductor system, P03, P08 and P12 (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2). At P03 and P08 the targeted sub-vertical EM conductors were intersected. At P12, the hole had to be terminated prior to reaching the interpreted conductor depth. Highlights from the program include
July 09, 2025
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "INN Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN").
INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. On July 4, 2025, the Company entered into the INN Agreement. The INN Agreement will be for a three-month term, with three equal payments of $2,750 that will be paid at the beginning of each month, totaling $8,250 (GST excluded). The INN Agreement will not automatically renew. INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the Company with the first campaign commenced on July 4, 2025. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. INN currently holds no common shares in the Company. INN and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.
The INN Agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.
ABOUT NORTH SHORE
The nuclear power industry is in growth mode as more nuclear power will be required to meet the world's ambitious CO2 emission-reduction goals and the needs of new power-intensive technologies like AI. In this environment, new discoveries of economic uranium deposits will be very valuable, especially in established uranium-producing jurisdictions like Saskatchewan and New Mexico (see news release dated June 24, 2025). North Shore is well-positioned to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits. The Company is working to achieve this goal by exploring its Falcon and West Bear properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, expanding its exploration efforts to include the Grants Uranium District in New Mexico and by evaluating other quality opportunities in the United States and Canada to complement its portfolio of uranium properties. North Shore summarized exploration efforts at its Falcon property in a May 27, 2025, news release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "project", "appear", "interpret", "coincident", "potential", "confirm", "suggest", "evaluate", "encourage", "likely", "anomaly", "continuous" and variations of these words as well as other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "should", "would" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the completion of the Offering; the completion and expected terms of the Transaction, the parties' abilities to meet the closing conditions of the Transaction, the number of securities to be issued by the Company in connection with the Transaction, receipt of all necessary approvals for the completion of the Transaction, the completion of satisfactory due diligence, execution of a definitive agreement, and the Company's ability to meet the terms of the Transaction; the highly speculative nature of the Transaction given the early-stage nature of Rio Puerco; the actual results of current and planned exploration activities including the potential for the definition of a mineral deposit of potential economic value at the Company's Falcon property in Saskatchewan; that drilling results, geophysical survey results and/or interpretations thereof are defining potentially mineralized corridors; results from future exploration programs including drilling; interpretation and meaning of completed and future geophysical surveys; conclusions of future economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; possible variations in grades of mineralization and/or future actual recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the availability of sufficient funding on terms acceptable to the Company to complete the planned work programs; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
23 November 2023
North Shore Uranium
Overview
North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU) is a Canadian exploration company focused on discovering economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan’s world class Athabasca Basin in Canada.
North Shore has two highly prospective exploration properties totaling 60,210 hectares - Falcon and West Bear - which are located in close proximity to two globally significant active uranium mines, Cigar Lake and McArthur River, that produce 100 percent of Canada’s uranium.
The ongoing geopolitical events coupled with the global net-zero goal have created transformative tailwinds for the nuclear power industry, from both a demand and supply perspective. Nuclear power is critical for meeting CO2 emission reduction goals set by the Paris Agreement. There is increasing recognition that nuclear power, with its clean emissions profile, and reliable and secure base load characteristics has a key role to play in achieving decarbonization goals. This is evident in the recently released World Energy Outlook 2023 published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) which highlighted the role that nuclear energy can play in making the journey towards net-zero faster, more secure and more affordable.According to the World Nuclear Association, there are currently 440 reactors operating globally. This capacity is increasing steadily with about 60 reactors under construction (in 17 countries) and a further 112 reactors planned and 318 reactors proposed. Governments across the world, including North America, Asia and Europe, are backing an expansion of nuclear energy. This should drive demand for uranium over the coming decades.
According to the World Nuclear Fuel Report issued by the World Nuclear Association, the demand for fuel for nuclear reactors is projected at 65,650 tons in 2023, further increasing by 28 percent to 83,840 tons in 2030, and then nearly doubling to 130,000 tons by 2040. On the supply side, the situation remains challenging particularly due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Global supplies remain constrained mainly due to years of under-investment in new production, monopoly of state-owned entities, transportation risks and geopolitical uncertainties. For 2023, UxC, a leading market research firm, projects a 52-million-pound (Mlbs) deficit with global demand at 195 Mlbs and supply at 143 Mlbs. The deficit is expected to further jump to 113 Mlbs by 2025.
As a result, spot uranium prices have seen a big jump. Now at over US$80/lb, it is the highest it’s been since 2008. The prices are likely to remain firm given that the uranium supply/demand balance remains tight. As noted above, it is likely to get tighter in the next 24 months as demand continues to rise, while new supply remains limited, and inventories/stockpiles keep getting drawn down. Further exacerbating the supply is the fact that more than 50 percent of global uranium production comes from countries with significant geopolitical risk.
This is where companies such as North Shore Uranium, with a presence in geopolitically stable jurisdictions such as the Athabasca Basin, stand out. North Shore offers investors an opportunity to participate in the uranium upswing and profit from higher prices.
A New Force in Uranium Exploration in Saskatchewan’s world class Athabasca Basin
20 March 2024
North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified
- Radioactivity. Elevated total count gamma probe readings were obtained at targets P03 and P08 with a maximum value of 2695 counts per second ("cps") at P03.
- Conductor modeling. Three-dimensional plate models of the EM conductor systems were modelled using Maxwell EMIT software. At P03 and P08, the targeted conductors were intersected very close to the depths predicted by the models.
- Favorable structures. A brittle graphitic fault zone with angular rubble and clay gouge underlain by gneiss with strong silica alteration and patchy chlorite alteration was encountered coincident with the EM conductor at P03. A brittle fault zone with bleached clay, hematite staining and altered pegmatite explained the EM conductor at P08.
- Next Steps. Fault zones and alteration similar to that encountered at P03 and P08 can be associated with basement-hosted uranium mineralization. The forthcoming analytical results integrated with the drill hole data will guide future work related to these two targets. Target P12 remains untested and should be drilled again to reach the targeted EM conductor depth. It lies within a prominent interpreted structural zone near several other priority targets in the South Walker area. In addition, multiple high priority untested targets on the Property have the potential for basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Using its proven exploration methods, the Company will continue to prioritize these targets for future field evaluation and drilling.
Select samples of drill core have been sent for analysis, and final analytical results are expected in four to six weeks. The geochemical analyses are performed to detect the presence of uranium, pathfinder elements, gold and other metals.
Mr. Brooke Clements, President and CEO of North Shore stated: "The initial results from our maiden drill program are encouraging and confirm the presence of sub-vertical basement structures with associated radioactivity, graphite and alteration at P03 and P08. The intersection of altered and graphitic structures at the modelled Maxwell plate depths validates our team's exploration approach and techniques. The initial results from the program also reinforce our belief that Falcon is a highly prospective uranium property and affirm the prospectivity of other compelling untested EM conductors that have been identified. Many of these targets are associated with interpreted structures. The Company is excited to receive the analytical results from this program and looks forward to maximizing its exposure to a significant discovery by continuing to evaluate target zones at Falcon with the potential to host an economic uranium deposit."
TABLE 1: FALCON DRILLLING SUMMARY
|
Drillhole Information
|
Gamma Probe Results*
|
ID
|
Prospect
|
Dip (°)
|
Azi (°)
|
Over-burden (m)
|
Final
Depth
(m)
|
From (m)
|
To
(m)
|
Avg.
cps
|
Peak
cps
|
FN24001
|
P03
|
-50
|
135
|
6
|
230
|
196.51
199.92
203.21
205.42
|
196.92
200.92
203.51
206.32
|
1475
849
775
705
|
2695
1637
1022
1196
|
FN24002
|
P08
|
-47
|
120
|
30.5
|
144
|
42.25
|
45.95
|
1085
|
2120
|
FN24003
|
P12
|
-47
|
315
|
2.5
|
106
|
No gamma probe testing as hole was abandoned due to unstable ground conditions before target horizon was reached
* The results are for total gamma ray counts and were obtained using a Mount Sopris 2SNA-1000-S Spectral Gamma-Ray probe
Figure 1: Electromagnetics with 2024 drill targets P03, P08 and P12. Processing by Condor North Consulting ULC using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Figure 2: Total field magnetics with 2024 drill targets P03, P08 and P12. Processing by Condor North Consulting ULC using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Target P03
Drillhole FN24001 at target P03 in the north Knob Lake area intersected approximately six metres of overburden followed by an alternating succession of metasedimentary rocks comprised of variably garnetiferous and graphitic pelitic gneisses, cross-cut by numerous plagioclase-dominant granitic pegmatites to 222.53m. Granite with intercalations of biotite-garnetiferous pelite was encountered to the end of hole at 230m. The metasediments between 94-175m were host to an estimated 0.1%-1% pyrrhotite and 0.1-0.5% pyrite.A blocky fracture zone and interpreted brittle fault with graphite-rich gouge was encountered within the graphitic gneiss unit between 193.48-196.01m; the projected EM conductor intersection depth was 195m. A key interval just below this fault zone associated with strong localized chlorite and silica alteration between 196.5 and 206.3m returned the most notable gamma probe readings. A pegmatite-rich interval from 196.51-196.92m returned a gamma probe reading of 2695 cps. The combination of the spatial relationship between the graphitic horizon, the structure, alteration and the radioactivity upgrade this target. P03 has the exploration criteria that are important for a basement-hosted uranium mineralizing system. This structure together with other zones of the EM conductor system in the immediate area are prospective as potential conduits for precipitated uranium within basement-hosted graphitic fault zones, and follow-up drilling will be considered.
Target P08
Drillhole FN24002 was also drilled in the northern Knob Lake Area. After intersecting 30.5 metres of overburden, an alternating succession of metasedimentary rocks comprised of variably garnetiferous and graphitic pelitic gneiss and schists cross-cut by numerous plagioclase and K-feldspar granitic pegmatites was encountered to 132.32m. Granitic gneiss intersected by K-feldspar granitic pegmatites is present until the end of hole at 144m. The graphitic metasediments throughout the hole were host to up to 30 percent graphite, with localized patches up to 60 percent. The most notable gamma probe results were returned between 42.25-45.95m, within a K-feldspar pegmatitic interval with a peak reading of 2120 cps. This anomalous interval was followed by a brittle fault zone, from 43.90-49.00m, comprised of fractured pegmatites and blocky and rubbly graphitic metasediments. The entire graphitic schist upper portion of the hole displayed very strong patchy chlorite-cordierite-hematite-illite alteration to 102.27m. From 102.27-105.55m, a brittle pegmatitic and graphitic fault zone was intersected at the projected depth of the Maxwell conductor plate. This lower fault zone displayed strong bleaching (illite+/-sericite) clay alteration, strong hematite and chlorite along fractures and patchy silica alteration. These alteration minerals can be indicative of a proximal hydrothermal system, The results suggest the possibility that the structures at target P08 could be related to a basement-hosted, fault-controlled mineralizing system and future follow-up drilling will be considered.
Target P12
FN24003 was drilled at P12 in the South Walker area within a prominent interpreted northeast-trending structural zone as defined by EM and magnetics. After drilling three metres of glacial overburden, extensively fractured monzonitic orthogneisses cross-cut by plagioclase and K-feldspar granitic pegmatites was encountered to 52.08m. A succession of variably garnetiferous and graphitic metasediments cross-cut by plagioclase-rich pegmatites was encountered to the final hole depth of 107.60m. The hole was abandoned before reaching the modelled Maxwell conductor plate depth of approximately 125m due to unstable ground conditions and was not evaluated with the gamma probe. Therefore, the target remains untested and will likely be targeted for drilling in a future program.
Drill Program logistics and Quality Control, Quality Assurance and Analytical Procedures
Multiple potential targets with favorable geologic and geophysical characteristics were evaluated, and three were selected for drilling. The drill program was managed by Laura Tennent, B.Sc of TerraLogic Exploration Inc, ("TerraLogic"). The drill contractor was Quesnel Brothers Diamond Drilling Ltd. based in Denare Beach, Saskatchewan.
TerraLogic adheres to best management exploration practices, including Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC). All standard operating procedures have been developed and overseen by Jarrod Brown M.Sc., P.Geo. of TerraLogic, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
All drill core was systematically photographed, measured (recovery, rock quality designation ("RQD"), natural fracture count, longest stick), oriented (Reflex - ACTIII) and logged (lithology, alteration, mineralization, structure, veins, brecciation and weathering). The core was then scanned with a RS230 Spectrometer to determine total gamma Counts Per Second (CPS), and with a KT-10 magnetic susceptibility meter. Upon completion of the drilling, while the rods are still in the hole, a calibrated Mount Sopris 2SNA-1000-S Gamma-Ray Spectrometer Probe rented from Terraplus Inc. was used to measure the natural gamma spectra within the hole. Measurements for total counts (GR-total, counts per second ("cps"), Potassium cps (K), Thorium cps (Th) and Uranium cps (U) were collected. The data is processed using WellCad software and the Terraplus Inc. calibrated K-Factor.
QA/QC protocols are maintained through the random insertion of blanks and certified reference material (standards) throughout the drill core sampling process. Drill core is split in half with a manual splitter, select split samples are then placed in a sealed bag and transported by TerraLogic personnel to the laboratory while the remainder is stored on site. Analytical testing will be performed by the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Falcon Property Background Information
Falcon is a highly prospective uranium exploration project with a limited exploration history at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in an area that is seeing increased exploration activity and recent discoveries.Reinterpretation of EM data complemented by geophysical data acquired in 2022 has allowed the Company to identify high priority uranium targets in areas with limited previous drilling. The Property is located approximately 35 kilometres east of the active Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. The new uranium discovery potential at Falcon is significant including shallow basement-hosted unconformity-style mineralization and pegmatite-hosted mineralization similar to that discovered at the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium resource located just three kilometres south of the Property.
Falcon consists of 15 mineral claims; four of the claims comprising 12,791 hectares are 100 percent-owned by the Company and the remaining 11 claims totaling 42,908 hectares are subject to an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Under the terms of the option agreement, North Shore can earn an 80% interest in the 11 claims and has the option to purchase the remaining 20% interest after it has earned its initial 80% interest.
About North Shore Uranium
The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear Property, located 90 kilometres northeast of Falcon, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
Qualified Person
Mr. Brooke Clements, MSc, P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the President and CEO of North Shore, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect","project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward‑looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future uranium prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.
08 March 2024
North Shore Uranium Commences Falcon Property Drill Program
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized and commenced its drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The Company is planning to drill three targets associated with electromagnetic ("EM") conductors. Information pertaining to the drill program and a summary of the Property were provided by the Company on February 28, 2024 and December 19, 2023
The drill program is being managed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. The final three targets selected for drilling, which lie along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending EM conductor system, are shown in Figure 1. For each target, a subsurface geophysical model of the EM conductor has been prepared and a hole, which is drilled at an angle, has been designed to intersect the conductor. The program is expected to last approximately ten days with final sample results expected approximately four weeks after the end of the program.
Figure 1: Electromagnetics with 2024 drill targets P03, P08 and P12. Processing by Condor North Consulting ULC using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Falcon Property Background Information
Falcon is a highly prospective uranium exploration property with a limited exploration history at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in an area that is seeing increased exploration activity and recent discoveries.Reinterpretation of EM data complemented by geophysical data acquired in 2022 has allowed the Company to identify high priority uranium targets in areas where there has been no previous drilling. The Property is located approximately 35 kilometres east of the active Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. The new uranium discovery potential at Falcon is significant including shallow Athabasca-style basement-hosted mineralization and pegmatite-hosted mineralization similar to that discovered at the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium resource located just three kilometres south of the Property.
Falcon consists of 15 mineral claims; four of the claims comprising 12,791 hectares are 100 percent-owned by the Company and the remaining 11 claims totaling 42,908 hectares are subject to an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Under the terms of the option agreement, North Shore can earn an 80% interest in the 11 claims and has the option to purchase the remaining 20% interest after it has earned its initial 80% interest.
About North Shore Uranium
The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear Property, located 90 kilometres northeast of Falcon, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
Qualified Person
Mr. Brooke Clements, MSc, P.Geol., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the President and CEO of North Shore, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect","project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward‑looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future uranium prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.
28 February 2024
North Shore Uranium Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: NSU) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.
The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.
Brooke Clements, President and CEO, will be presenting on March 1st at 2:20 PM Eastern Standard time.
For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/.
We look forward to seeing you there.
About North Shore Uranium Ltd.
North Shore Uranium aims to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company is working to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear which are located 90 kilometres apart, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
For further information:
North Shore Uranium Ltd.
Brooke Clements
6043285076
b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
https://northshoreuranium.com/
28 February 2024
North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming drill program at its 55,699 hectare Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The Company has further refined its targeting criteria and the drill program is set to commence in mid-March
As reported by the Company on December 19, 2023, Falcon is a highly prospective uranium exploration property with a limited exploration history in a part of the Athabasca Basin region that is seeing increased exploration activity and recent discoveries.Reinterpretation of electromagnetic ("EM") data complemented by geophysical data acquired in 2022 has allowed the Company to identify high priority uranium targets in areas where there has been no previous drilling.
North Shore plans to drill test up to three targets along a strong, dominantly northeast-trending EM conductor system at the southern end of the property. TerraLogic Exploration Inc. ("TerraLogic"), has been selected to manage the drill program and field preparations are underway. Condor North Consulting ULC ("Condor") is assisting with geophysical interpretation. Working with TerraLogic and Condor, the Company is in the final stages of ranking and prioritizing drill targets for the March program. Over 20 potential drill targets have been identified along the northeast-trending EM conductor trend. Drill collar locations are being refined for the three lead candidates for drilling (Figures 1-3). Factors used to prioritize targets for drilling and establish drill collar locations include the following:
- Strength and character of the EM conductor
- EM conductor plate models generated using EMIT Maxwell software
- Evaluation of airborne gravity gradient and radiometric data acquired in 2022
- The presence of potential basement-hosted structures
- Interpreted bedrock geology
- Ground conditions
Mr. Brooke Clements, President and CEO of North Shore stated: "We are excited to be preparing to commence our first drill program where we aim to test priority targets on the Falcon Property. This is only the beginning of our exploration plans at Falcon as we have identified multiple high-quality target zones spread across the Property that require evaluation and drilling. Since January, the uranium spot price has consistently been around US$100/lb. for the first time since 2007, focusing more attention on the uranium exploration sector and new discoveries. Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin is a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits."
Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and PDAC Convention, Toronto
The Company's President and CEO, Brooke Clements will be presenting at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase on Friday, March 1 at 2:20pm Eastern Standard Time at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel (https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/). He will also be attending the annual PDAC Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 3-6 (https://www.pdac.ca/convention).
Figure 1: Falcon Property location map. Select uranium occurrences from Saskatchewan database, EM conductor locations from Saskatchewan database and North Shore interpretation.
Figure 2. Electromagnetics with priority targets, processing by Condor on 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Figure 3. Magnetics (TMI-RTP) with priority targets, processing by Condor using 2006 and 2007 airborne data.
Falcon Property Background Information
Falcon consists of 15 mineral claims; four of the claims comprising 12,791 hectares are 100 percent-owned by the Company and the remaining 11 claims totaling 42,908 hectares are subject to an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (Figure 1). Under the terms of the option agreement, North Shore can earn an 80% interest in the 11 claims and has the option to purchase the remaining 20% interest after it has earned its initial 80% interest.
Falcon is located at the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin and approximately 35 kilometres east of the active Key Lake uranium mill and former mine. Uranium ore from the McCarthur River Mine is processed at Key Lake. The new uranium discovery potential at Falcon is significant including shallow Athabasca-style basement-hosted mineralization and pegmatite-hosted mineralization similar to that discovered at the Fraser Lakes Zone B uranium resource located just three kilometres south of the Property.
About North Shore Uranium
The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear Property, located 90 kilometres northeast of Falcon, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
Qualified Person
Mr. Brooke Clements, MSc, P.Geol., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and the President and CEO of North Shore, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect","project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward‑looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future uranium prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.
23 January 2024
North Shore Uranium Adopts Advance Notice Policy
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Policy") which includes, among other things, a provision that requires advance notice be given to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to: (i) a requisition of a meeting made pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"); or (ii) a shareholder proposal made pursuant to the provisions of the Act
Additionally, the Policy sets a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of North Shore must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders, sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company, and establishes the form in which the shareholder must submit the notice for that notice to be in proper written form.
In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice to the Company must be made not less than thirty (30) days nor more than sixty-five (65) days prior to the date of the annual meeting. However, in the event that the annual meeting is to be held on a date that is less than forty (40) days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice may be made not later than the close of business on the tenth (10th) day following such public announcement.
In the case of a special meeting of shareholders (which is not also an annual meeting) notice to the Company must be made not later than the close of business on the fifteenth (15th) day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.
North Shore will, at its next annual and special meeting to be held in 2024, seek shareholder approval to adopt the Policy.
The full text of the Policy is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About North Shore Uranium
The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in the exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, the Falcon Property and the West Bear Property, and evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Brooke Clements,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information:
Please contact: Brooke Clements, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: 604.536.2711
Email: b.clements@northshoreuranium.com
www.northshoreuranium.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: North Shore Uranium Ltd.
14h
Placement Shares Issued & Drilling Approval Expected August
GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Placement Shares Issued & Drilling Approval Expected August
18h
Top 3 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2025
Uranium broke out in 2024, with the spot price rising to a 17 year high of US$106 per pound early in the year. Despite a pullback to about US$78, uranium is still more than 40 percent higher than it was two years ago.
Although the market is dealing with ample supply and uncertain demand in 2025, experts are predicting a bright future as countries around the world pursue energy security goals.
Against that backdrop, ASX-listed uranium companies have been making moves in 2025.
Below the Investing News Network has listed the top-performing uranium shares on the ASX by year-to-date gains. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on July 3, 2025, and Australian uranium companies with market caps above AU$10 million at the time were considered. Read on to learn more about uranium firms and what they've been up to so far this year.
1. Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)
Year-to-date gain: 72.02 percent
Market cap: AU$1.84 billion
Share price: AU$4.18
Boss Energy is one of Australia’s largest uranium mining companies by market cap. The company has been ramping up production at its Honeymoon uranium mine in South Australia and its Alta Mesa uranium mine joint-venture in South Texas. Boss Energy holds a 30 percent stake in Alta Mesa, with the remaining 70 percent owned by enCore Energy (TSXV:EU,NASDAQ:EU).
So far in 2025, Boss Energy has expanded its holdings in Australia’s uranium sector. The company entered into a binding option and earn-in agreement in early March with Eclipse Metals (ASX:EPM), which will grant Boss Energy the option to earn up to an 80 percent interest in the Liverpool uranium project in the Northern Territory.
A few days later, Boss Energy increased its position in Laramide Resources (ASX:LAM,TSX:LAM,OTCQX:LMRXF) to 18.4 percent. Laramide’s flagship asset is the Westmoreland uranium project in Queensland. While the state currently holds a moratorium on uranium mining, Boss Energy Managing Director Duncan Craib stated the company is confident the Queensland government will “inevitably lift” the ban.
The company announced on June 18 that it had met its first-year production guidance of 850,000 pounds of U3O8 at Honeymoon for the fiscal year 2025.
Shares of Boss Energy reached their 2025 peak on June 30 at AU$4.67.
2. Aura Energy (ASX:AEE)
Year-to-date gain: 24 percent
Market cap: AU$146.04 million
Share price: AU$0.16
Aura Energy is exploring and developing uranium and polymetallic projects in Africa and Europe. The company’s most advanced asset is the Tiris uranium project in Mauritania. The 2024 FEED study on Tiris demonstrates the potential for a near-term, low-cost uranium mine producing 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year over a 25 year mine life.
Aura Energy is hoping to bring the Tiris uranium mine into production in 2027.
Additionally, Aura wholly owns the Häggån vanadium-potash-uranium project in Sweden, which contains one of the world's largest uranium deposits, according to the company. Sweden currently has a ban on uranium mining, but the country's current government is taking steps towards lifting it to support the country's nuclear energy production.
In early June, Aura shared that it is holding discussions with the Swedish government and entered a strategic collaboration agreement with fellow Australia-based, Sweden-focused company Neu Horizon Uranium.
Shares of Aura Energy hit a year-to-date high of AU$0.18 twice so far this year, most recently on June 30. This followed the June 26 release announcing the publishing of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment on the US International Development Finance Corporation website. Aura applied to the organization for debt financing to cover a portion of development costs for Tiris.
3. Elevate Uranium (ASX:EL8)
Year-to-date gain: 16.98 percent
Market cap: AU$119.54 million
Share price: AU$0.31
Elevate Uranium is exploring and developing uranium projects in the top uranium producing nations of Namibia and Australia. Its project pipeline includes the Koppies and Marenica projects in Namibia, and the Minerva and Angela projects in Australia.
Koppies is its most advanced project and has a near-surface resource of 66 million pounds of U3O8.
Elevate has also developed the proprietary U-pgrade beneficiation process, which reduces ore mass by greater than 95 percent prior to leaching. This results in concentrated uranium with grades of about 10,000 parts per million uranium.
The company’s presentation released in mid-June outlines that its U-pgrade demonstration plant at the Koppies project will be operational by the end of 2025. Additionally, The company plans to begin a project study at Koppies in late 2025.
Shares of Elevate Uranium reached their 2025 peak on June 18 at AU$0.35.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
08 July
IsoEnergy and Purepoint Confirm Uranium Discovery in Initial Drilling at the Dorado Joint Venture Project
IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") are pleased to announce a highly encouraging start to the inaugural drill program at their 50/50 Dorado project ("Dorado" or the "Project"), located in Saskatchewan's world-class Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). Initial drilling at the Q48 target on the Project, completed by Purepoint as the operator of the program, intersected uranium mineralization in two holes, with downhole gamma probe readings up to 79,800 counts per second (CPS). The intercepts occur within strongly altered basement rocks – suggesting an active uranium-bearing hydrothermal system.
Highlights
- Initial drillholes at the Q48 target, located in the southern portion of the Project, have intersected uranium mineralization, confirming the zone as a significant uranium-bearing structure. (Figure 2).
- Drillholes PG25-04 and PG25-05 intersected a steeply dipping, north-south trending mineralized structure at vertical depths of 60 and 20 metres below the unconformity, respectively.
- Radioactivity readings from downhole probe measurements averaged 11,050 cps over 3.7 metres with a maximum of 74,800 in PG25-04, and 27,750 over 2.3 metres with a maximum of 79,800 in PG25-05 (See Table 1 for full details).
- Mineralization is hosted within strongly clay-altered basement rocks—considered key indicators of a uranium-bearing hydrothermal system consistent with known Athabasca-style deposits.
- Q48 was originally highlighted as a high-priority target based on historic drilling that encountered structurally disrupted, altered basement rocks with weak radioactivity, and further confirmed in 2022 by IsoEnergy's identification of brittle faults, shearing, and alteration along the conductive trend.
- A third follow-up hole is underway to further track the mineralized structure along the Q48 conductive corridor to the northeast. Approximately 5,400 metres in 18 drill holes are planned for the Project in 2025.
"This is exactly the kind of start we were aiming for. These early results suggest we're on the trail of something meaningful," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO at Purepoint. "These initial hits speak to the quality of the target and the systematic approach our team is taking to uncover its potential. We're moving quickly to follow up on these encouraging results as drilling continues."
Philip Williams, CEO and Director of IsoEnergy commented, "Our JV project was created to focus exploration where we see real discovery potential. This exploration success reinforces the strength of our partnership with Purepoint. By combining deep Basin experience with a focused, well-funded program, we believe we've positioned Dorado for continued success through a disciplined exploration effort. It's exciting to see that approach already delivering promising results."
DDHs PG25-04 and PG25-05
Drill hole PG25-04 targeted the Q48 conductor (Figure 1) approximately 800 metres northwest of IsoEnergy's 2022 drilling (Figure 2). The drill hole was collared with a dip of -60 degrees and encountered Athabasca sandstone to a depth of 321 metres. Clay altered granitic gneiss and pegmatites were drilled to 393 metres then garnet-rich pelitic gneiss, with local pyrite and graphite, was drilled to the completion depth of 489 metres. The reddish-brown altered radioactive gouge seams were hosted by a chloritized pegmatite (Figure 3) and returned an average of 64,220 cps over 0.4 metres (Table 1).
Hole PG25-05 was collared using the same azimuth as PG25-04 and intercepted the radioactive structure approximately 40 metres up-dip of that hole. The hole encountered the unconformity at 309 metres, clay altered granitic gneiss and pegmatites to 371 metres, then garnet-rich pelitic gneiss, locally with pyrite and graphite, to the completion depth of 498 metres. The central mineralized structure was hosted in a sheared / brecciated reddish-brown altered granitic gneiss (Figure 4) and returned an average of 75,660 cps over 0.4 metres.
Table 1: Downhole Gamma Results of Drill Holes PG25-04 and PG25-05
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Avg. cps
|Max. cps
|PG25-04
|248.7
|249.4
|0.7
|660
|1,010
|366.0
|367.0
|1.0
|690
|810
|374.5
|275.4
|0.9
|810
|1,050
|383.7
|387.4
|3.7
|11,050
|74,800
|Includes
|384.7
|385.1
|0.4
|64,220
|PG25-05
|296.7
|297.7
|1.0
|790
|960
|325.0
|327.3
|2.3
|27,750
|79,800
|Includes
|326.1
|326.5
|0.4
|75,660
|328.8
|329.8
|1.0
|730
|1,000
|395.8
|396.3
|0.5
|1,770
|2,680
Note: Mt. Sopris 2PGA probe used to record downhole gamma readings
Q48 Zone
The Q48 zone lies within the southern portion of the Project and is characterized by a steeply dipping, north-south trending conductive package identified through geophysical surveys. Historic drilling in the area intersected strongly altered and structurally disrupted rocks at the unconformity and in the basement, including garnetiferous pelitic gneiss, graphitic pelitic gneiss, and semipelite, with local weak radioactivity and zones of intense clay alteration. These results, combined with the geophysical response, highlighted Q48 as a highly prospective but underexplored target.
Drilling by IsoEnergy in 2022 confirmed that the conductive trend at Q48 hosts structure, shearing, and alteration, characteristics of uranium-bearing hydrothermal systems in the Athabasca Basin. The current program is designed to systematically follow-up and fully test the Q48 conductive corridor.
Figure 1: Location of the Larocque Trend, host to the high-grade Hurricane deposit and multiple high-grade uranium occurrences within the newly formed Project. The Q48 Target Area, priority focus for the 2025 drill program is highlighted.
* See Qualified Person Statement below.
Figure 2: Location Map of 2025 Drill Program at Q48 Target Area
Figure 3: PG25-04 Mineralization
Figure 4: PG25-05 Mineralization
About the Dorado Project
Dorado is the flagship project of the IsoEnergy-Purepoint 50/50 joint venture, a partnership encompassing more than 98,000 hectares of prime uranium exploration ground. The Project includes the former Turnor Lake, Geiger, Edge, and Full Moon properties, all underlain by graphite-bearing lithologies and fault structures favorable for uranium deposition.
Recent drilling by IsoEnergy east of the Hurricane Deposit has intersected strongly elevated radioactivity in multiple holes. The anomalous radioactivity confirms the continuity of fertile graphitic rock package and further highlights the opportunity for additional high-grade discoveries across the region.
The shallow unconformity depths across the Dorado property-typically between 30 and 300 metres-allow for highly efficient drilling and rapid follow-up on results.
* See Qualified Person Statement below.
Gamma Logging and Geochemical Assaying
A Mount Sopris 2PGA-1000 downhole total gamma probe was utilized for radiometric surveying. The total gamma results provided in Table 1 were selected using a cutoff of 500 cps over a 0.5 metre width. All drill intercepts are core width and true thickness is yet to be determined.
Core samples are submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon. The SRC facility is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (scope of accreditation #537). The samples are analyzed for a multi-element suite using partial and total digestion inductively coupled plasma methods, for boron by Na2O2 fusion, and for uranium by fluorimetry.
Qualified Person Statement
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to IsoEnergy and Purepoint was reviewed and approved by Dr. Dan Brisbin, P.Geo., IsoEnergy's Vice President, Exploration and Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, who are "Qualified Persons" (as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")).
For additional information with respect to the current mineral resource estimate for IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit, please refer to the Technical Report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 entitled "Technical Report on the Larocque East Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated August 4, 2022, available under IsoEnergy's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
This news release refers to properties other than those in which IsoEnergy and Purepoint have an interest. Mineralization on those other properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Joint Venture properties.
About IsoEnergy Ltd.
IsoEnergy (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) is a leading, globally diversified uranium company with substantial current and historical mineral resources in top uranium mining jurisdictions of Canada, the U.S. and Australia at varying stages of development, providing near-, medium- and long-term leverage to rising uranium prices. IsoEnergy is currently advancing its Larocque East project in Canada's Athabasca basin, which is home to the Hurricane deposit, boasting the world's highest-grade indicated uranium mineral resource. IsoEnergy also holds a portfolio of permitted past-producing, conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah with a toll milling arrangement in place with Energy Fuels. These mines are currently on standby, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning IsoEnergy as a near-term uranium producer.
About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. Highly prospective uranium projects are actively operated on behalf of partnerships with industry leaders including Cameco Corporation, Orano Canada Inc. and IsoEnergy Ltd.
Additionally, the Company holds a promising VMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Mining Corporation's McIlvenna Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.
For more information, please contact:
IsoEnergy Ltd.
Philip Williams, CEO and Director
(833) 572-2333
info@isoenergy.ca
www.isoenergy.ca
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". This forward-looking information may relate to additional planned exploration activities for 2025, including the timing thereof and the anticipated results thereof; and any other activities, events or developments that the companies expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, that planned exploration activities are completed as anticipated; the anticipated costs of planned exploration activities, the price of uranium; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Joint Venture's planned activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although each of IsoEnergy and Purepoint have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Such statements represent the current views of IsoEnergy and Purepoint with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by IsoEnergy and Purepoint, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: the inability of the Joint Venture to complete the exploration activities as currently contemplated; uncertainty of additional financing; no known mineral resources or reserves; aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of technical work programs and technical and economic assessments being different than anticipated; regulatory determinations and delays; stock market conditions generally; demand, supply and pricing for uranium; and general economic and political conditions. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in each of IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's most recent annual management's discussion and analyses or annual information forms and IsoEnergy's and Purepoint's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators which are available, respectively, on each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. IsoEnergy and Purepoint do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
30 June
13 Uranium Companies Exploring Canada's Athabasca Basin
Uranium market watchers know that Canada’s Athabasca Basin is among the world’s richest uranium jurisdictions and hosts several of the highest-grade uranium deposits on the planet.
Spanning close to 100,000 square kilometers of the Canadian Shield of Northern Saskatchewan and Alberta, the Athabasca Basin is a major contributor to Canada’s status as the second largest uranium producer and the third largest country by uranium reserves.
Unsurprisingly, the region is home to the world’s largest uranium mine, Cigar Lake. The mine reports average grades of 14.69 percent U3O8 and accounts for 14 percent of global uranium production.
First commissioned in 2014, Cigar Lake is operated by uranium major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), which holds a 54.547 percent stake in the mine, as part of a joint venture with Orano Canada at 40.453 percent and TEPCO Resources at 5 percent. Ore from the underground mine property is processed at Orano’s McClean Lake mill, located 70 kilometers from the mine.
Uranium was first discovered in the Athabasca Basin in 1934, and today the region remains a major hot spot for uranium exploration. In recent years, a number of Athabasca Basin uranium companies have made exciting new discoveries, sparking a staking rush by others looking to get in on the action.
Athabasca Basin uranium exploration companies
With that in mind, the Investing News Network has put together this list of uranium companies with exploration and development stage projects in the Athabasca Basin. The companies are listed below in alphabetical order. The information about their projects and assets was current as of June 9, 2025.
1. ATHA Energy (TSXV:SASK,OTCQB:SASKF)
ATHA Energy has an extensive uranium exploration pipeline across Canada, including in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. At 3.8 million acres, ATHA’s land package in the Athabasca Basin includes the Gemini project, a basement-hosted near-surface uranium deposit with uranium intercepts of between 6,190 and 96,600 parts per million.
The company also holds a 10 percent carried interest in exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE) and IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO).
2. Azincourt Energy (TSXV:AAZ,OTCQB:AZURF)
Azincourt Energy has two uranium projects in Canada, one of which is its East Preston joint venture project near the southern edge of the Western Athabasca Basin. Azincourt has an 86.5 percent interest, with the remainder held by Skyharbour Resources. The 20,647 hectare property is adjacent to Skyharbour's minority-owned Preston project.
Azincourt says it is targeting basement-hosted unconformity-related uranium deposits in two prospective conductive, low-magnetic-signature corridors. The company is planning for a fall 2025 geophysics exploration program at East Preston in preparation for a potential winter 2026 diamond drill program.
3. Baselode Energy (TSXV:FIND)
Baselode Energy's strategy is developing assets near the Athabasca Basin with similar geology. Its ACKIO near-surface uranium discovery at its Hook project is located directly adjacent to the Athabascan Basin. First discovered by the company in September 2021, the ACKIO near-surface uranium prospect is more than 375 meters along strike, and more than 150 meters wide.
Baselode has identified at least nine separate uranium pods, or small bodies of mineralization, on the project. Drill results from its summer 2024 exploration program were released in May 2025, demonstrating the potential for further expansion of the known uranium mineralization at ACKIO.
4. CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV)
CanAlaska Uranium is a project generator with interests in a portfolio of assets in the Athabasca Basin covering 1.24 million acres. The company is advancing its West McArthur joint venture with Cameco, which is situated near the McArthur River mine in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska owns 85 percent of the project.
CanAlaska’s 2025 C$12.5 million drill program at West McArthur is aimed at expanding and delineating the high-grade Pike Zone uranium discovery.
Earlier this year, the company completed the first drilling in over 10 years at its wholly owned Cree East deposit in the south-eastern portion of the Basin. The drill program was fully funded by Nexus Uranium (CSE:NEXU,OTCQB:GIDMF) as part of an option earn-in agreement to earn up to 75 percent interest in the project.
5. Denison Mines (TSX:DML)
Uranium miner Denison Mines’ direct ownership interests in the Athabasca Basin region covers approximately 384,000 hectares. The company has a 22.25 percent stake in the McClean Lake mine and mill joint venture project operated by Orano Canada.
Denison’s flagship project in the region is Wheeler River, considered the largest undeveloped uranium project in the eastern region of the Athabasca Basin. Wheeler River hosts the high-grade Phoenix and Gryphon deposits.
According to a 2023 feasibility study, Phoenix hosts a proven and probable resource of 219,000 metric tons at an average grade of 11.7 percent uranium for 53.3 million pounds. The company plans to develop the deposit as an in-situ recovery operation.
The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission is slated to conduct hearings for the project’s environmental assessment and license on October 8 and December 8 to 12, 2025. If approval is granted, the company is looking to break ground in early 2026 and commence production by the first half of 2028.
As for the Gryphon deposit, Denison has evaluated it as a conventional mine in a pre-feasibility study. The company conducted a field program in the first quarter 2025 that may be used for a future feasibility study.
6. F3 Uranium (TSXV:FUU,OTCQB:FUUFF)
F3 Uranium has three exploration properties in the western region of the Athabasca Basin: the advanced-stage Patterson Lake North project, which hosts the JR discovery, as well as the early-stage Minto and Broach projects.
In February 2025, the company launched a drill campaign at its Patterson Lake North project followed by ground geophysical exploration programs at its Broach and Minto projects. F3 Uranium raised C$7 million in flow-through shares in May 2025, which will go towards further exploration of its uranium projects.
7. Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF)
Forum Energy Metals has numerous wholly owned and joint venture projects hosting new discoveries of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. So far in 2025, the company’s focus has been on the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) project, a joint venture between Forum at 45.4 percent, NexGen Energy at 25.3 percent, Cameco at 18 percent and Orano Canada at 11.3 percent.
Early in the year, Forum announced an option agreement allowing Global Uranium (CSE:GURN,OTCQB:GURFF) to earn up to 75 percent of Forum’s stake in the property by spending C$20 million in exploration expenditures at NWA.
In April, Global Uranium completed a diamond drilling program and ground geophysical surveys on the project, which intersected elevated radioactivity and alteration systems distinct to unconformity-type uranium mineralization.
8. IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO)
IsoEnergy has a portfolio of projects and joint ventures in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, and its main focus is the Hurricane deposit at its wholly owned Larocque East uranium property.
The company discovered Hurricane in 2018 and it now stands as the world's highest-grade indicated resource of uranium. A 2022 resource estimate reported an indicated high-grade resource of 63,800 metric tons grading 34.5 percent uranium for 48.61 million pounds of contained uranium.
IsoEnergy's summer exploration program will include drilling to test potential resource expansion at Larocque East as well as exploration at its other Athabasca Basin projects.
9. NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE)
NexGen is another uranium mining company with a large land package in the basin, including its development-stage Rook I project.
Rook I has a measured and indicated resource estimate of 256.7 million pounds contained uranium from ore grading an average of 3.1 percent U3O8. The 2021 feasibility study outlines an 11.5 year initial mine life with up to 29.2 million pounds of U3O8 production per year for the first five years.
The Federal Environmental Impact Statement for Rook I was accepted in January 2025, and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has proposed hearing dates for the project on November 19, 2025, and February 9 to 13, 2026. NexGen plans to immediately begin construction activities following final federal approval.
10. Paladin Energy (TSX:PDN)
Paladin Energy's Patterson Lake South (PLS) project hosts the large, high-grade and near-surface Triple R deposit, which has the potential to produce both uranium and gold. The company acquired it as part of its acquisition of Fission Uranium in 2024. Paladin also holds six early-stage uranium projects in the basin.
PLS's mineral reserve estimate includes probable reserves of 93.7 million pounds from 3 million metric tons of ore at an average grade of 1.41 percent U3O8. The 2023 feasibility study demonstrates life of mine production of approximately 9 million pounds U3O8 per year over a 10 year mine life.
The company released positive drill results from its winter drill program on the Saloon East zone in June 2025 showing the potential to further grow the resource base of the property outside of the Triple R deposit. The project is advancing through the environmental permitting process.
11. Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU)
Purepoint Uranium has an extensive uranium portfolio, including six joint ventures and five wholly owned projects all located in the Athabasca Basin.
Purepoint has a significant joint venture relationship with IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO) that includes a 50/50 joint venture agreement to explore 10 uranium projects across 98,000 hectares in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin. The partners launched a 2025 drill campaign in May at the Dorado project, which will include approximately 5,400 meters across 18 holes, targeting high-priority electromagnetic conductors for uranium mineralization.
Its joint ventures also include the Hook Lake uranium project in the Patterson region, in which it owns a 21 percent interest alongside Cameco and Orano Canada, which both hold 39.5 percent.
12. Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF)
Skyharbour Resources is another junior mining company with an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin, comprising 36 uranium projects over 614,000 hectares. The company's core projects include its 57.7 percent owned Russell Lake project — a joint venture with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) — and its wholly owned Moore project.
Skyharbour’s 49,635 hectare Preston uranium project in the western portion of the Athabasca Basin is the subject of a 7,000 meter 2025 summer drill campaign being conducted by its joint venture partner, Orano Canada. Orano is the majority owner and operator at the project at 53.4 percent, while Skyharbour owns a minority interest of approximately 25.6 percent. The remainder is held by Dixie Gold.
13. Standard Uranium (TSXV:STND,OTCQB:STTDF)
Standard Uranium is an emerging project generator that holds interest in over 94,476 hectares in the Athabasca Basin, including its flagship Davidson River project in the southwest region of the basin.
In spring 2025, Standard Uranium partnered with Fleet Space Technologies Canada on three ExoSphere Multiphysics survey grids across the Warrior, Bronco and Thunderbird conductors at Davidson River. The surveys will provide important data for upgrading drill targets across the property through imaging of density anomalies in the basement rock.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2015.
30 June
Terra Clean Energy: Advancing an Expansive Uranium Landholding in the Prolific Athabasca Basin
Terra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC,OTCQB:TCEFF,FSE:C9O0) is advancing its 100 percent-owned South Falcon East Project, strategically located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan — one of the world’s premier uranium districts. The project stands out among uranium juniors for its shallow mineralization, strong discovery potential, and proximity to established infrastructure.
Anchored by a historical resource of nearly 7 million pounds (Mlbs) U₃O₈ at the Fraser Lakes Zone B, the project also hosts multiple zones of confirmed mineralization and structural alteration. Terra is advancing toward a NI 43-101-compliant resource update in 2025, with the goal of materially expanding its resource base. Situated along the highly prospective Way Lake Conductor — a folded, uranium-enriched corridor — the project offers significant upside for new discoveries beyond the existing resource.
South Falcon East, Terra Clean Energy’s flagship project, spans 12,234 hectares on the southeastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, just 55 km east of the historic Key Lake uranium mill. The project hosts the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit, with a historical inferred resource of 6.96 Mlbs U₃O₈ at 0.03% and 5.34 Mlbs ThO₂ at 0.023 percent, contained within 10.35 Mt using a 0.01 percent U₃O₈ cutoff. While not yet classified under NI 43-101, Terra considers the resource data reliable and a strong foundation for future exploration and growth.
Company Highlights
- Unique, Shallow Uranium System: Only micro-cap in the Athabasca Basin advancing a near-surface uranium deposit, with significantly reduced exploration and potential development costs.
- Pounds-in-the-ground Upside: Historical resource of 6.96 Mlbs U₃O₈ and 5.34 Mlbs ThO₂, with considerable expansion potential from historical and recent drilling.
- Prime Location: Situated 55 km east of the Key Lake Mill within the prolific Athabasca Basin – home to the world’s highest-grade uranium deposits.
- Strong Technical Leadership: Led by a team with extensive uranium exploration and capital markets experience, including veterans from Skyharbour Resources and Azincourt Energy.
- Resource Update Underway: 2024–25 infill and step-out drilling will support an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, incorporating higher-grade intercepts from Terra’s 2024 campaign.
- Re-rating Potential: Market cap under $5 million despite having a historical uranium resource, confirmed mineralized zones, and near-term catalysts.
Keep reading...Show less
30 June
Terra Clean Energy
Investor Insight
With a clear, discovery-focused strategy, Terra Clean Energy is advancing one of the most unique near-surface uranium opportunities in the Athabasca Basin, targeting rapid resource growth and re-rating potential through continuous exploration, aggressive drilling, and disciplined capital deployment.
OverviewTerra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC,OTCQB:TCEFF,FSE:C9O0) is unlocking value from its wholly owned South Falcon East project, located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The project uniquely positions Terra among uranium juniors due to its shallow mineralization and proximity to world-class infrastructure.
With a historical uranium resource of nearly 7 million lbs (Mlbs) U₃O₈ at Fraser Lakes Zone B, and multiple zones of confirmed mineralization and structural alteration, Terra is targeting an updated NI 43-101 resource in 2025, aiming to significantly grow its asset base. The project’s location along the Way Lake Conductor – a folded, fertile corridor – offers blue-sky potential for additional discoveries.
As global demand for uranium surges due to energy security concerns and the electrification boom (AI, EVs, nuclear baseload), Terra offers investors a rare combination of historical resource foundation, shallow mineralization, and transformational growth potential at a micro-cap valuation.
Company Highlights
- Unique, Shallow Uranium System: Only micro-cap in the Athabasca Basin advancing a near-surface uranium deposit, with significantly reduced exploration and potential development costs.
- Pounds-in-the-ground Upside: Historical resource of 6.96 Mlbs U₃O₈ and 5.34 Mlbs ThO₂, with considerable expansion potential from historical and recent drilling.
- Prime Location: Situated 55 km east of the Key Lake Mill within the prolific Athabasca Basin – home to the world’s highest-grade uranium deposits.
- Strong Technical Leadership: Led by a team with extensive uranium exploration and capital markets experience, including veterans from Skyharbour Resources and Azincourt Energy.
- Resource Update Underway: 2024–25 infill and step-out drilling will support an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, incorporating higher-grade intercepts from Terra’s 2024 campaign.
- Re-rating Potential: Market cap under $5 million despite having a historical uranium resource, confirmed mineralized zones, and near-term catalysts.
Key Project
South Falcon East – Fraser Lakes B Deposit
Located in the southeastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, South Falcon East is Terra Clean Energy’s flagship project, covering approximately 12,234 hectares of prospective uranium ground. The property lies 55 km east of the historic Key Lake uranium mill and hosts the Fraser Lakes B deposit, which hosts an inferred historical resource of 6.96 Mlb U₃O₈ at 0.03 percent and 5.34 Mlb thorium dioxide (ThO₂) at 0.023 percent, within 10.35 Mt of material using a 0.01 percent U₃O₈ cutoff grade. While this resource is not currently classified under NI 43-101, Terra believes the data is reliable and serves as a robust foundation for continued exploration.
The mineralization is hosted in fractured and altered pegmatites and graphitic pelitic paragneiss, with the uranium accompanied by thorium and elevated concentrations of copper, nickel, vanadium, zinc, bismuth, molybdenum, lead and cobalt. Alteration assemblages include illite, dickite, kaolinite, chlorite, fluorite and hematite; these are classic markers of basement-hosted unconformity uranium systems. This setting, along with widespread clay alteration and structural disruption, mirrors some of the most prolific uranium systems in the basin, including Eagle Point, Millennium and Roughrider.
Fraser Lakes B sits on the central limb of the Way Lake Conductor, a folded EM corridor extending more than 25 km across the project area. This conductor hosts three major fold limbs (West, Central, and East), but only the central limb, where Fraser Lakes B is located, has been materially drilled. The deposit currently exhibits a strike length of approximately 1,400 meters, dipping northwest, and remains open in all directions. A north-northeast-trending fault, known as the T-Bone Lineament, intersects the deposit’s eastern margin, suggesting additional structural complexity and potential uranium conduits along strike.
Historic drilling from 2008 to 2015 by Skyharbour Resources and JNR Resources identified numerous mineralized intervals. Highlights include:
- 0.165 percent U₃O₈ over 2 m (within a broader 6 m grading 0.103 percent U₃O₈) in FP-15-05.
- 0.183 percent U₃O₈ over 1 m in WYL-50.
- 0.242 percent U₃O₈ over 0.5 m in WYL-61.
- 0.057 percent U₃O₈ over 5.5 m in the same hole.
These results demonstrate multiple stacked mineralized horizons over widths up to 65 m, open to depth and laterally.
In early 2024, Terra’s Phase 1 drill program confirmed the presence of uranium-bearing pegmatites in close proximity to historical intercepts. Hole SF-0059 intersected 13.5 m of mineralization, including 0.07 percent eU₃O₈ over 1.1 m, while SF-0060 returned intervals such as 0.02 percent eU₃O₈ over 1.3 m at 142.15 m. These intercepts confirm the extension of mineralization along strike and at depth from FP-15-05 and support the hypothesis of lateral continuity and stacked mineralized bodies.Planning for an extensive summer 2025 drill program is underway, which consists of approximately 2,500 meters. The program will test areas identified during the winter 2024 program, where it is interpreted that a north-northwest trending brittle structure, a north dipping structure with strong clay alteration, and mineralized pegmatites with hydrothermal hematite alteration hosted in graphitic pelitic gneiss all intersect.
In addition to Fraser Lakes B, the company is evaluating regional targets such as T-Bone Lake, which has returned values up to 0.055 percent U₃O₈ over 0.9 m and features promising clay alteration and structural complexity similar to known high-grade deposits.
The overarching exploration thesis is that the Way Lake Conductor may host a clustered uranium system, with multiple deposits along its folded structure. Very little drilling has been conducted outside the current Fraser Lakes B footprint, giving Terra significant discovery potential across the entire 25 km strike length.
Management Team
Greg Cameron – President, CEO and Director
A seasoned capital markets professional, Greg Cameron has two decades of experience in business development, strategy and M&A. He is a former senior banker at Canaccord Genuity and Macquarie, and managing director at Colby Capital. He brings transactional and restructuring expertise critical to junior exploration growth.
C. Trevor Perkins – VP, Exploration
A professional geologist, C. Trevor Perkins has a track record in uranium exploration, including major results in the Athabasca Basin. He also serves as VP exploration for Azincourt Energy and has led exploration strategy and drill execution across multiple high-impact programs.
Alex Klenman – Director
Alex Klenman is a veteran junior mining executive with 30+ years’ experience, including uranium-specific roles. He is the CEO and director of Azincourt Energy, and has raised more than $18 million for Athabasca exploration. Klenman brings deep investor relations and financing expertise.
Tony Wonnacott – Director
Tony Wonnacott is a Toronto-based securities lawyer with more than 25 years of experience in capital markets. Instrumental in multiple successful listings and over $1 billion in financings and M&A transactions.
Brian Shin – CFO
Brian Shine is a chartered professional accountant with 15 years’ experience across roles in public companies. He specializes in reporting, risk management and corporate finance.
Jordan Trimble – Technical Advisor
Jordan Trimble is the CEO of Skyharbour Resources and a leading voice in the uranium investment community. He brings global capital markets insight and technical expertise, enhancing Terra’s industry reach and credibility.
Keep reading...Show less
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00