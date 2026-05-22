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Edited by Georgia Williams
May. 22, 2026 11:04AM PST
Iran, which maintains its nuclear program is strictly for civilian energy purposes, has continued to resist Washington's demands to turn over its stockpile.
Dilok / Adobe Stock
The US and Iran are signaling progress toward ending their military conflict, but a final peace deal remains stalled over a critical friction point: the fate of Tehran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
While the issue of tolling within the Strait of Hormuz is a similar pressing issue, another intractable barrier to peace is Iran’s nuclear stockpile.
The current resource crisis is partly a geopolitical challenge of Washington's own making. Tehran's stockpile aggressively expanded across the watch of three US presidents, where during this period, Iran accumulated roughly 10,000 kilograms of enriched uranium after the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord.
This stash includes approximately 440.9 kilograms of highly enriched uranium (HEU) at 60 percent purity, a level that nonproliferation experts note is a short technical step away from the 90 percent weapons-grade threshold.
Theoretically, if further processed, the stockpile could yield 9 to 12 nuclear warheads.
Trump has made the removal of this stockpile a central objective of the war, insisting that Tehran will not be allowed to retain the material. Much of the HEU is believed to be buried in the rubble of the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear enrichment facilities, which Trump claimed the US "obliterated" during strikes last June.
“We will get it. We don’t need it, we don’t want it. We’ll probably destroy it after we get it, but we’re not going to let them have it,” Trump told reporters.
However, Iran's leadership appears entirely opposed to surrendering the material. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, has issued a directive explicitly forbidding the export of the country's near-weapons-grade uranium, according to two senior Iranian sources cited by Reuters.
Even if the physical logistics of safely extracting the buried hexafluoride gas could be solved, the political will in Tehran is nonexistent. Iran, which maintains its nuclear program is strictly for civilian energy purposes, has fiercely resisted Washington's demands.
While Trump stated on Monday (May 18) that he was holding off on further military action because there is "a very good chance" a deal can be reached, regional allies are pushing for maximalist demands.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has explicitly stated that the war will not be considered over until Iran’s enriched uranium is entirely removed, its support for regional proxy groups is halted, and its ballistic missile network is dismantled.
As negotiations drag on, the US military is maintaining a highly visible deterrent posture. The US Central Command confirmed on Friday that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group remains at "peak readiness" in the Arabian Sea, continuing to enforce the maritime blockade against Iran.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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