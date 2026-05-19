Market One: Standard Uranium Ltd. Prepares to Drill Its Flagship Davidson River Uranium Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin

Market One: Standard Uranium Ltd. Prepares to Drill Its Flagship Davidson River Uranium Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin

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Standard Uranium Ltd.: Advancing Its Flagship Uranium Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) (the "Company" or "Standard Uranium") reviewed its upcoming drill programme at the Davidson River Project in the southwest Athabasca Basin, including the integration of new gravity and passive seismic data acquired through Fleet Space Technologies, the geological alignment between Davidson River and NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit, and the company's transition to a project generator model now operating across 12 basin projects.

The article examines Standard Uranium's targeting approach and exploration thesis at Davidson River, against the backdrop of growing global demand for domestically sourced uranium fuel and renewed institutional interest in the Athabasca Basin.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/05/19/standard-uranium-targets-high-grade-uranium-discovery-at-davidson-river-with-upgraded-geophysics/

About Standard Uranium

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in one of the world's premier uranium districts. The Company holds interest in over 232,864 acres (94,237 hectares) in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 42,145 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

To learn more about Standard Uranium, visit their website here.
For the latest updates, follow Standard Uranium on social media: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook

For further information contact:

Jon Bey, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman
Suite 3123, 595 Burrard Street
Vancouver, British Columbia, V7X 1J1

Tel: 1 (306) 850-6699
E-mail: info@standarduranium.ca

About Market One

Market One is a Canadian marketing agency for public companies, delivering best-in-class content creation and distribution. The firm helps position companies for meaningful engagement through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients benefit from increased visibility and strengthened awareness through Market One's content and relationships with industry-leading media outlets.

To learn more about Market One, visit its website.

Contact: Brett Yelland brett@marketone.ca or +1 (604)-250-4082

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298020

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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