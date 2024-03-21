Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Uranium Investing

Uranium Night at PDAC Raises $10,000 for Charity

The uranium industry's biggest names came together at PDAC to raise a glass and support a good cause.

Text saying "Uranium Night" superimposed over band playing music.
RHJPhtotos / Shutterstock

At this year’s Uranium Night at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, the event's sponsors secured a $10,000 donation for the charity Haven Family Connections.

With the uranium sector having its hottest season in years, there was much to celebrate at the event, which was held on March 4 at the Lucky Clover Irish Pub in Toronto. Early in the year, the uranium spot price broke through the US$100 per pound level for the first time since 2007, rising to a 16 year high of US$106 as demand continued to outpace supply.

Although the price has since pulled back to the US$90 level, industry experts still predict a bright future for the energy commodity as countries around the world pursue nuclear power as a strategy for meeting clean energy goals.

No surprise then that attendees' faces were glowing at Uranium Night — and so were the drinks.

Radiating positive vibes, more than 500 attendees — including industry insiders, investors, brokers and analysts — enjoyed creative cocktails with names such as "Blue Reactor," "Yellowcake" and "Nuclear Negroni."

Uranium Night sign at Lucky Clover Irish Pub in Toronto.

Photo courtesy of Jeanny So.

But it was IsoEnergy's (TSXV:ISO,OTCQX:ISENF) "Old Fashion Hurricane" that won the night for the company's chosen charity, Haven Family Connections. Focusing on children’s rights and preventing family breakup, the organization helps families stay together, keeps children safe and reduces the need for child-protective services and crisis intervention.

In addition to IsoEnergy, this year's Uranium Night included several longtime sponsors of the event:

Also on deck were a number of other important players in this sector:

The Investing News Network (INN) was this year’s media sponsor, and together the companies above matched INN’s $5,000 sponsorship of Uranium Night for a total $10,000 donation to Haven Family Connections.

The event brought together industry leaders, from major producers Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), Orano and Kazatomprom (LSE:59OT,OTC Pink:NATKY) to uranium price provider TradeTech. Representatives from players like Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC), Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY), Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF), Peninsula Energy (ASX:PEN,OTCQB:PENMF) and Boss Energy (ASX:BOE) were also present.

Other notable Uranium Night attendees were Jim Reiter, Saskatchewan’s energy and resources minister; Jodi Banks, Saskatchewan’s trade and export development deputy minister; and Paul Bukewitsch, Nunavut’s manager of mineral resources with the Department of Economic Development.

Newsletter writers Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com, John Kaiser of Kaiser Research and Matt Gordon of Crux Investor were also in attendance. INN spoke with Tiggre at PDAC about why uranium stocks are on his shopping list.

To see the rest of INN's PDAC content, click here.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Purepoint Uranium, ALX Resources, Skyharbour Resources, Energy Fuels, Forum Energy Metals and Nuclear Fuels are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

Melissa Pistilli

Melissa Pistilli

Educational Content Specialist

Melissa Pistilli has been reporting on the markets and educating investors since 2006. She has covered a wide variety of industries in the investment space including mining, cannabis, tech and pharmaceuticals. She helps to educate investors about opportunities in a variety of growth markets. Melissa holds a bachelor's degree in English education as well as a master's degree in the teaching of writing, both from Humboldt State University, California.

