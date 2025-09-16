Investor Insight With a data-driven exploration strategy, Earthwise Minerals is an emerging gold exploration company with significant upside potential in a tier-one Canadian jurisdiction. The company is advancing the Iron Range gold project in southeastern British Columbia, a district-scale land package with geological analogues to some of North America’s most prolific polymetallic systems.

Overview Earthwise Minerals (CSE: WISE | FSE: 966) is a Vancouver-based exploration company advancing the fully permitted Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia. The project benefits from a multi-year exploration and drilling permit that provides flexibility for efficient advancement. With a history of significant gold discoveries and more than $8 million in historic exploration work, Iron Range represents the company’s primary focus and a district-scale opportunity in a tier-one jurisdiction.

Iron range property looking from Talon Zone area towards Arrow Creek Earthwise Minerals is pursuing a measured growth strategy that blends investor outreach with disciplined exploration. By integrating over $8 million of historic data with modern techniques, the company is advancing the Iron Range Gold Project efficiently and cost-effectively. A staged four-year option agreement provides a low-entry framework for exploration and supports a clear path toward drilling.

Company Highlights Tight Capital Structure : Only 37.2 million shares fully diluted, providing strong leverage to exploration success without heavy dilution

: Only 37.2 million shares fully diluted, providing strong leverage to exploration success without heavy dilution Flagship Iron Range Gold Project : District-scale property covering 21,437 hectares, strategically located along the Iron Mountain Fault Zone, within the same stratigraphy as the legendary Sullivan SEDEX deposit

: District-scale property covering 21,437 hectares, strategically located along the Iron Mountain Fault Zone, within the same stratigraphy as the legendary Sullivan SEDEX deposit Strong Geological Foundation : Over $8 million of historical exploration, including geophysics, geochemistry, and drilling, provides a data-rich base for new high-impact targeting

: Over $8 million of historical exploration, including geophysics, geochemistry, and drilling, provides a data-rich base for new high-impact targeting Low-cost Option Agreement : Earthwise can earn up to 80 percent of Iron Range from Eagle Plains Resources through staged payments and exploration commitments totaling $4 million over four years

: Earthwise can earn up to 80 percent of Iron Range from Eagle Plains Resources through staged payments and exploration commitments totaling $4 million over four years World-class Infrastructure : The project is road accessible, bisected by Highway 3 and Canadian Pacific rail, with nearby power, natural gas and water resources

: The project is road accessible, bisected by Highway 3 and Canadian Pacific rail, with nearby power, natural gas and water resources Proven Leadership: CEO Mark Luchinski and VP exploration George Yordanov bring capital markets expertise and technical discovery experience, supported by a well-rounded board with financial and digital strategy capabilities

Key Project Iron Range Gold Project

The Iron Range Gold Project is Earthwise Minerals’ flagship asset, covering 21,437 hectares in southeastern British Columbia, just northeast of Creston. The property is underlain by the Iron Mountain Fault Zone (IMFZ), a major regional structure within the Purcell Supergroup that also hosts the world-class Sullivan SEDEX deposit. Earthwise controls more than 50 kilometres of strike length along the IMFZ and associated splays. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, with Highway 3 crossing the property, Canadian Pacific rail access, and nearby BC Hydro power, natural gas, and water. Exploration is further supported by a multi-year area-based (MYAB) permit, allowing trenching, geophysics, road access, and drilling without the need for annual approvals.

A robust exploration dataset underpins the project. A 2004 VTEM survey outlined conductivity trends coincident with the IMFZ, while systematic soil geochemistry defined multi-element anomalies (arsenic, lead, zinc, and gold), including “Sullivan-style” lead-zinc responses within the Lower–Middle Aldridge Contact — a stratigraphic horizon strongly associated with SEDEX mineralization. Induced polarization (IP) surveys completed in 2017 identified a down-plunge chargeability anomaly at the Talon/Canyon Zone. Follow-up drilling in 2018 confirmed this target, returning mineralized intercepts consistent with the geophysical model and demonstrating continuity beneath surface anomalies. Mineralization styles at Iron Range are polymetallic and diverse, including intermediate-sulphidation epithermal systems with alteration assemblages of silica, K-feldspar, sericite, and carbonate. Mineralization occurs within brittle shear and breccia zones ranging from one metre to several tens of metres wide, spatially associated with the IMFZ and concentrated within approximately 150 metres of the LMC. Historic drilling at the Talon/Canyon Zone has returned broad and high-grade intercepts, including: 56.5 m grading 1.9 g/t gold, 0.44% lead, 0.59% zinc, and 19.7 g/t silver

14.0 m grading 5.1 g/t gold, 1.86% lead, 2.1% zinc, and 75.3 g/t silver

2.0 m grading 12.8 g/t gold, 4.18% lead, 5.06% zinc, and 122.5 g/t silver (drill hole IR10-010) Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth, with overlapping geophysical and geochemical vectors indicating potential for parallel or offset mineralized shoots. Earthwise’s 2025 exploration program is focused on detailed structural mapping, systematic geochemical sampling, and expanded IP surveys to refine 3D chargeability and resistivity models, helping to de-risk future drill targeting. A Phase 1 drill campaign (~2,500 metres) is scheduled for 2026 to test down-plunge extensions of the Talon/Canyon Zone and evaluate additional parallel structures.

Under the option agreement with Eagle Plains Resources, Earthwise can earn a 70 percent interest over four years through staged cash, share and exploration commitments. An additional 10 percent interest (to 80 percent) can be acquired for a $1-million cash payment within 120 days of vesting at 70 percent. Eagle Plains retains a 1 percent NSR on part of the property. This represents a low-cost entry relative to the more than $8 million of historical work already completed, allowing Earthwise to direct capital toward geophysics and drilling rather than re-establishing baseline exploration. The emphasis on geophysics is strategic. In structurally complex belts where mineralization occurs in breccia, veins and disseminated sulphides, IP surveys are a proven, cost-effective discriminator. They can identify disseminated to semi-massive sulphides, distinguish mineralized from barren host rocks, and provide depth slices for 3D geological modelling. When integrated with legacy VTEM, geochemical surveys and drill data, modern IP provides the most efficient pathway to precise, high-value drilling designed to answer key questions of geometry, grade distribution and vectoring within the system.