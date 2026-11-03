Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, typically shares his highest-confidence trade for the year ahead at the New Orleans Investment Conference, but this year's pick depends on whether the gold price can hold at the US$4,000 per ounce level.

"If it holds up, silver becomes my top pick for 2027," he said.

"If they break down, I'll probably start buying, but neither would be my top pick — I don't know how long it will take them to recover. In that case, I'm back to uranium."

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