Lobo Tiggre: Uranium is My Focus Right Now, Everything Else is Wait and See
"Based on what's happening now, I can, would and hopefully will put more money into uranium. Everything else I need to see how these trends go," said Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com.
Lobo Tiggre, editor and founder of IndependentSpeculator.com, has emphasized for months that he's honing in on sectors that are happening now, and at the moment he sees only one that fits the bill: uranium.
"I've never been in this position before where my focus has narrowed down to just one thing, but that's the way I see the markets right now," he told the Investing News Network at the Rule Symposium, held in Florida from July 24 to 27.
"Based on what's happening now, I can, would and hopefully will put more money into uranium. Everything else I need to see how these trends go — if I'm right, or team soft landing is right," he explained.
It's these ever-increasing calls for a soft landing that that have Tiggre feeling bearish on gold in the near term. While he doesn't believe the people making these predictions are correct, their words are still influencing the market.
"I think that the US is actually in a recession now, and the global economy certainly is. I think that the recession deniers will be proved wrong before the end of this year," he said. "I don't normally make big predictions, but this is my expectation. I think this is the most likely outcome, and it's not a some-when, someday. I'll either right or I'll be wrong within a few months."
Going back to uranium, Tiggre said he's currently re-evaluating his strategy for the commodity. While previously he was expecting to eventually sell his uranium stocks for a profit, new research completed by his team may end up changing his mind.
"If you had asked me a month ago or two months ago, I could have said that I could see myself owning no uranium stocks within two years because I would have taken my money, gone to the bank with a smile on my face and moved on to the next thing," Tiggre said during the conversation. "Now, if the low-hanging fruit is not enough to meet demand, there's a much longer, more durable uranium bull thesis on the table before me. This changes my decision making — I am rethinking this right now."
Watch the interview for more from Tiggre on gold and uranium, as well as the implications of the FedNow system and thoughts on the upcoming BRICS meeting. You can also click here for our Rule Symposium playlist.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
