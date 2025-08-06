Uranium Energy’s Sweetwater Project Fast-Tracked Under Trump Initiative
The decision follows a March 20 executive order from President Donald Trump calling for immediate action to increase American mineral production.
In the latest show of federal support for domestic uranium production, Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Sweetwater uranium complex in Wyoming has been designated for expedited permitting under the Trump administration’s FAST-41 initiative.
The designation, announced August 5, places Sweetwater on the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council’s FAST-41 dashboard, a move that aims to accelerate environmental reviews and interagency approvals under a framework established by the 2015 Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act.
The initiative is part of the Trump administration's strategy to revitalize the US nuclear fuel supply chain and reduce reliance on imports from geopolitical rivals.
“Sweetwater’s selection under FAST-41 reinforces its national importance as a key project to achieve the United States’ goals of establishing reliable infrastructure, supporting nuclear fuel independence,” said UEC President and CEO Amir Adnani in a statement.
“On completing this tack-on permitting initiative, Sweetwater will be the largest dual-feed uranium facility in the United States, licensed to process both conventional ore and ISR resin.”
Located in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin, the Sweetwater complex is anchored by a fully licensed conventional uranium mill with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons per day and a licensed annual output of 4.1 million pounds.
The site previously included several permitted mines—Sweetwater (Red Desert), Big Eagle, and Jackpot (Green Mountain)—that were approved for conventional methods but will now be evaluated for In-Situ Recovery (ISR) mining, a lower-impact extraction technique.
The new permitting push will allow UEC to modify existing approvals to incorporate ISR capabilities both within and beyond the current mine boundary, including on adjacent federal lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
The BLM, under the Department of the Interior, is the lead permitting agency for the initiative.
“This will provide the Company unrivaled flexibility to scale production across the Great Divide Basin, leveraging UEC’s leading domestic resource base,” Adnani added.
Sweetwater is the second uranium project to receive fast-track treatment under the new policy, following Anfield Energy TSXV:AEC,OTCQB:ANLDF) Velvet-Wood project in Utah, which was granted the status in May.
Velvet-Wood was the first uranium asset to be placed on the FAST-41 dashboard. It is expected to supply uranium for both civilian nuclear energy and defense applications, as well as vanadium, a strategic metal used in batteries and alloys.
Anfield’s Velvet-Wood received accelerated environmental review under a January 20 declaration by President Trump, which cited a national energy emergency and called for urgent steps to restore American energy independence. According to Anfield, the review timeline was cut from what could have taken years to just 14 days.
Taken together, the two fast-tracked uranium projects are a display of a wider federal pivot toward rebuilding a domestic nuclear supply chain, which has withered in recent decades amid low prices and competition from Russia, China, and other state-backed producers.
“I am excited to welcome the Sweetwater Complex to the FAST-41 transparency dashboard in support of President Trump’s goal of unlocking America’s mineral resources,” said Emily Domenech, Executive Director of the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council.
The White House confirmed in April that 10 mining projects had been selected so far under the initiative, covering minerals such as copper, gold, lithium, phosphate, potash, and uranium.
With Sweetwater, UEC will operate three hub-and-spoke uranium platforms in the United States: one in South Texas, another in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, and the Sweetwater Complex in the Great Divide Basin.
