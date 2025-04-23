Resource Investing News

Trump Administration Fast Tracks Permitting for Key US Mining Projects

The Trump administration has greenlit fast-track permitting for 10 US mining projects in a bid to challenge China’s dominance in the sector.

Workers in safety gear reviewing paperwork on a construction site.
Kings Access / Adobe Stock

The Trump administration has fast tracked permitting for 10 US mining projects under the FAST-41 infrastructure initiative, escalating efforts to bolster domestic minerals output and reduce foreign reliance.

The announcement, made on April 18 by the White House and the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council, comes in direct response to a March 20 executive order from President Donald Trump.

It mandates swift and accountable action to facilitate the development of the nation’s vast mineral reserves.

“This is the first use of the Permitting Council’s transparency authority, and we look forward to showcasing the many benefits the Federal Permitting Dashboard can bring to critical infrastructure projects,” Manisha Patel, acting executive director at the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council, said in a press release.

The 10 projects, which include sites for copper, gold, silver, lithium, phosphate, potash and metallurgical coal, have been formally granted FAST-41 status — a designation from the 2015 Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act that streamlines environmental reviews and interagency coordination for major infrastructure projects.

The status does not exempt them from environmental regulations, but aims to cut bureaucratic delays and improve transparency by publishing real-time permitting progress on a federal dashboard.

Among the fast-tracked projects are:

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:RIO
united statescopper investingcoal investinglithium investingphosphate investingpotash investingarizonaidahoalabamaoregonutahnevadamontanaasx stocksnyse stockslse stockstsx stocksnasdaq stockstsxv stocksgold investingGold Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

<span>Resource Outlook</span> Report

Resource Outlook Report

Get the trends and expert predictions you need to stay ahead of the markets.

Download your outlook report today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.