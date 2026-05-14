Generation Uranium Announces Launch Of New Website

Generation Uranium Announces Launch Of New Website

(TheNewswire)

Generation Uranium Inc

Vancouver, British Columbia May 14, 2026 - TheNewswire - Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN,OTC:GENRF, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) (the "Company" or "Generation") a premier uranium exploration company, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly designed website (www.generationuranium.com) and investor presentation, showcasing the discovery potential of the Yath Uranium Project in Nunavut Canada as the Company gears up for the 2026 exploration season.

Yath Project

Over 17,363 ha in area, the Yath Project is located in the prolific and under-explored Yathkyed and Angikuni sub-basins of the Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada The Yath project has seen episodic exploration since the 1980's for uranium, diamonds and IOCG copper. Ground exploration has defined surface samples of up to 9.81% U3O8 and 0.12% U3O8 over 1.5 metres in drilling with multiple under explored unconformity style uranium targets such as the VGR trend, BOG Zone, Fog & IM-6, Embryo, Lucky Break, MP-25, and Boulder Lake.

The Yath Project is bracketed to the north and south* by ATHA Energy Corp's Angikuni Project. Atha has raised $63m this year with a focus on drilling and exploration at the Angikuni Project where they have mobilized a third drill rig as they follow up on 5 new drill discoveries in 20251.

CEO Michael Collins comments, "With Atha Energy announcing the start of exploration last week at the Angilak Project on our southern and northern claim borders we believe this is a great opportunity for current and potential investors to dig deeper into our story and understand the discovery potential of the Yath Project.

 

*Exploration on adjacent or nearby properties does not guarantee that similar mineralization exists on a specific property.

 

Michael Collins, President, CEO and Director, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), has reviewed the scientific information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein.

For additional information on the Yath Uranium Project and Generation Uranium, please visit our website: generationuranium.com.

 

For Further Information

Michael Collins, P.Geo

Chief Executive Officer

+1(778) 819-7881

admin@generationuranium.com

 

About Generation Uranium

Generation Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing highquality uranium assets in premier jurisdictions. Its flagship Yath Project is strategically located in Nunavut's Angilak district—one of Canada's most active and rapidly emerging uranium camps. With a growing portfolio of highpriority targets and exposure to proven mineralized trends, Generation is well positioned to build value while contributing to the future global supply of clean nuclear energy.

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

 

Uranium Outlook 2026

The uranium market in 2026 continues to strengthen, supported by a widening structural supply deficit and accelerating global demand. Spot prices surpassed US$100/lb early in the year as mine production struggles to keep pace with reactor requirements. Demand growth is being driven by the rapid expansion of AI‑powered data centers, alongside significant increases in nuclear generation capacity in China, India, and the United States. Long‑term contract prices have now moved above spot, reflecting a healthy and sustained trend as utilities secure supply in an increasingly competitive environment.

A comprehensive sector report2 released by Shaw and Partners in February 2026 forecasts the potential for a multi‑year uranium price spike toward US$200/lb. The report highlights tightening fuel contracting cycles, accelerating nuclear demand, and persistent supply shortfalls as the foundation for a powerful re‑rating across the uranium sector.

The report also underscores a growing disconnect between uranium supply and long‑term reactor demand. Global nuclear capacity currently consumes approximately 180 million pounds (Mlb) of UO annually, while existing mine production delivers only about 150 Mlb. According to the World Nuclear Association's reference scenario3, global nuclear capacity could expand significantly by 2040, pushing annual uranium consumption toward 390 Mlb.

Shaw and Partners' modelling further indicates:

  • New mine supply requirements this decade could exceed 350 Mlb, once depletion of existing operations is included. 

  • Structural supply deficits could surpass 200 Mlb per year in the coming decades unless new large‑scale uranium projects are brought into production. 

Overall, the uranium market is expected to remain tight, with low inventories and rising demand driving utilities toward increasingly aggressive long‑term contracting strategies. This environment continues to strengthen the outlook for exploration‑stage companies positioned in proven and emerging uranium districts.

References

1 https://athaenergy.com/atha-energy-completes-mobilization-commences-diamond-drilling-operations-as-part-of-the-2026-angilak-exploration-program-fully-funded-and-largest-to-date-at-the-project/

 

2 https://widget.medianet.com.au/uranium-super-cycle-emerging-as-shaw-and-partners-lifts-price-forecast-to-us200lb/1044683?WebsiteId=104

 

3 https://world-nuclear.org/our-association/publications/global-trends-reports/world-nuclear-fuel-report-2025#:~:text=The%20World%20Nuclear%20Association's%20biennial%20report%20on,including%20targets%20to%20achieve%20net%2Dzero%20carbon%20emissions

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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