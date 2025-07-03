Pinnacle Changes OTC Ticker Symbol to PSGCF

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, July 03, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its common shares, previously trading on the OTC Market under the ticker symbol "NRGOF", will begin trading on the OTC Market under the ticker symbol "PSGCF" effective today, Thursday, July 3, 2025.

 

  The new symbol better reflects the company's current name, making it easier and more intuitive for shareholders and potential investors to trade the company's shares on the OTC Market.  

 

      About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.  

 

  Pinnacle   is   focused   on   district-scale   exploration   for   precious   metals   in the Americas.  The high-grade Potrero gold-silver project in Mexico's Sierra Madre Belt hosts an underexplored low-sulphidation epithermal vein system and provides the potential for near-term production   .   In the prolific   Red   Lake   District   of   northwestern   Ontario, the Company owns a 100%   interest in the   past-producing,   high-grade   Argosy   Gold   Mine and the adjacent North Birch   Project   with an eight-kilometre-long target horizon   .   With   a   seasoned,   highly   successful   management   team   and   quality   projects,   Pinnacle   Silver   and   Gold   is committed   to   building   long   -term   ,   sustainable   value   for   shareholders.  

 

  Signed: "Robert A. Archer"  

 

  President & CEO  

 

    For further information contact   :  

 

  Email:     info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com    

 

  Tel.:  +1 (877) 271-5886 ext. 110  

 

    Website:     www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com    

 

  Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release   .  

 

