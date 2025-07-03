Bold Ventures Provides Update on Field Work at Burchell Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of field work at its Burchell Gold and Copper Property, located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay.

 

Prospecting, outcrop mapping and soil sampling were carried out during the months of May and June on a 1 km by 800 m flagged grid centered on the recently discovered 111 Zone, where grab samples returned between 10 ppb gold and 68 g/t gold last December (see news releases dated December 12, 2024 and January 9, 2025). More than 600 rock and soil samples have been submitted for analysis from this first phase of field work, with final results pending.

 

Prospecting has also been carried out along strike to the southwest of the 111 Zone grid, towards the boundary between the Burchell Project and the Moss Project of Goldshore Resources Inc. (GSHR), where an Inferred Resource of 4.92 Moz gold at 1.09 g/t and an Indicated Resource of 1.23 Moz gold at 1.22 g/t have been outlined at the Moss Gold Deposit, less than 5 km west of the Burchell Project (see GSHR website).

 

The Company also announces the recent staking of 8 single cell claims adjoining its Traxxin Gold Property, located approximately 130 km west-northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and the staking of 12 single cell claims adjoining its Farwell Property, located approximately 60 km northwest of Wawa, Ontario.

 

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

 

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

 

About Bold Ventures Inc.

 

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

 
 

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

 
  
"Bruce A MacLachlan" 
Bruce MacLachlan
President and COO		"David B Graham"
 David Graham
 CEO
 

 

 

Direct line: (705) 266-0847

 

Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com 

 
 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257556

 

 

 

Developing precious and critical mineral assets in mining-friendly Ontario

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Its Fully Subscribed, Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Its Fully Subscribed, Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

 

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the fourth and final closing of its non-brokered private placement offering first announced on April 11th and increased on May 26th and June 5th, of up to 9,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per WC Unit for up to $450,000, and up to 10,314,666 Flow Through Units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit for up to $618,900, both of which constitute the "Offering". The Offering was fully subscribed for gross proceeds of $1,068,900.

 

Bold Ventures Announces Further Increase of Non-brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Announces Further Increase of Non-brokered Private Placement

 

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that the offering of its non-brokered private placement first announced on April 11th and increased on May 26, 2025, will be increased by a further $19,000 of Flow Through units (the "FT Units"). The Company is offering up to 9,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") at a price of $0.05 per WC Unit for up to $450,000, and up to 10,316,666 FT Units at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit for up to $619,000, both of which constitute the "Offering."

 

The Offering will remain open until the earlier of the sale of the remaining WC Units and FT Units and June 23, 2025.

Bold Ventures Announces Increase and Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Closing of Third Tranche, and Signs Agreement with Investor News Network

Bold Ventures Announces Increase and Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Closing of Third Tranche, and Signs Agreement with Investor News Network

 

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that the offering of its non-brokered private placement first announced on April 11th will be increased by up to $150,000. The Company will be offering up to 9,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per WC Unit for up to $450,000, and up to 10,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit for up to $600,000, both of which constitute the "Offering."

 

The Offering has also been extended for up to a further thirty (30) days.

Bold Ventures to Present at Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver on May 9, 2025

Bold Ventures to Present at Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver on May 9, 2025

 

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Metals Investor Forum (MIF) on May 9 at The Rosewood Hotel, 801 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC. The Company's President and COO, Bruce MacLachlan, and the Company's V.P. Exploration, Coleman Robertson, will be present during the conference.

 

John Kaiser, author of Kaiser Research Online, will be introducing Coleman Robertson at 4:50 p.m. Local Time, who will provide an overview and update on the Company's assets and plans for the upcoming field season. Please see the link to the May 9 Metals Investor Forum web page.

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and First Tranche Closing

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and First Tranche Closing

 

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per WC Unit for up to $300,000 and up to 10,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.06 per FT Unit for up to $600,000 both of which constitute the "Offering."

 

The Offering

Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Download the PDF here.

Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

Download the PDF here.

Juggernaut Announces Financing Of $1,000,000 From One Strategic Investor

Juggernaut Announces Financing Of $1,000,000 From One Strategic Investor

 

(TheNewswire)

 
        
  Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. 
                   
 

Vancouver, British Columbia July 3 rd 2025 TheNewswire - Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut"), is pleased to announce a $1,000,000 hard dollar financing from one strategic investor, further confirming the support and excitement of the newly discovered 11 km Highway of Gold surrounding the Eldorado porphyry system on the Big One property. The discovery is in an area of glacial and snowpack abatement next door to the gold-rich porphyry systems at Newmont Mining's Galore Creek. The Big One Property is a discovery previously announced Jan 20 th (Click Link) with assays up to 79.01 gt gold (2.54 ozt gold) and 3157.89 gt silver (101.5 ozt silver) from over 200 gold-silver-copper rich polymetallic veins up to 8 m wide and striking for up to 500 m that all remain open at surface. The Big One Project covers 33,693 hectares in a globally ranked tier 1 jurisdiction with tremendous additional discovery potential in the heart of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

Anteros Returns High-Grade Lead-Zinc-Silver in Surface Samples from the MMZ at its Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Returns High-Grade Lead-Zinc-Silver in Surface Samples from the MMZ at its Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

 

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from six grab samples collected at the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ") of its wholly-owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens Steady" or the "Property") in central Newfoundland. These samples confirm high-grade lead-zinc-silver mineralization at surface and show associated gold and copper enrichment consistent with a polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system.

 

The grab samples were collected during a recent field visit, focused on confirming the tenor and extent of exposed mineralization within the MMZ. All samples were collected from bedrock outcroppings of gossanous surface material. Surface grab sample highlights are given in Table 1, below.

Deep Diamond Drillhole Completed at West Musgrave Cu Project

Deep Diamond Drillhole Completed at West Musgrave Cu Project

Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced Deep Diamond Drillhole Completed at West Musgrave Cu Project

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Manuka Resources (MKR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Further prospect assessment at Parkes Project

Successful $2.65M Placement to Accelerate Parkes Drilling

Sun Summit Minerals: Advancing District-scale Gold and Copper Projects in British Columbia

