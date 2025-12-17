Investor Insight With a sharp focus on discovery, de-risking and resource growth, NevGold presents a compelling investment opportunity as an undervalued gold and critical metals explorer with projects in Nevada and Idaho – two of the world’s top mining jurisdictions. The company is uniquely positioned at the intersection of gold and antimony , a US-designated critical mineral, at a time of increasing government support for domestic supply chains.

Overview NevGold (TSXV: NAU ,OTCQX:NAUFF,FSE:5E50) is a US-focused exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of gold, antimony and copper assets in Nevada and Idaho – two of the most established and mining-friendly jurisdictions globally. The company’s strategy is centered on discovering and growing large-scale, near-surface mineral systems with clear development pathways, strong infrastructure access, and relevance to US domestic supply chains. NevGold’s asset base combines advanced gold resources, emerging gold-antimony systems, and early-stage copper exploration, providing commodity and project-stage diversification within a single platform.

The company is executing an active, fully funded work program focused on drilling, metallurgical testwork, geological modeling and mineral resource advancement across its core projects. At Limo Butte in Nevada, NevGold is advancing a rare near-surface oxide gold-antimony system toward an initial gold-antimony mineral resource estimate (MRE), supported by recent high-grade antimony discoveries and positive metallurgy. At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho, the company hosts a sizable, near-surface gold resource with favorable heap-leach characteristics and ongoing expansion potential. Complementing these assets, the Zeus copper project provides early-stage exposure to a rapidly emerging porphyry belt. Collectively, NevGold is positioned to drive resource growth and de-risking while maintaining leverage to gold prices and increasing strategic demand for critical minerals in the United States.

Company Highlights 5+ Moz Gold-Equivalent Growth Target: Advancing toward a multi-million-ounce gold-equivalent resource base across Nevada and Idaho.

Advancing toward a multi-million-ounce gold-equivalent resource base across Nevada and Idaho. Gold+Antimony Critical Metals Advantage: Limo Butte is emerging as a significant near-surface oxide gold-antimony system – one of only two of its kind in the United States.

Limo Butte is emerging as a significant near-surface oxide gold-antimony system – one of only two of its kind in the United States. High-grade Antimony Discovery – New Bullet Zone intercepts of up to 5.51 percent antimony from surface significantly expand Limo Butte’s mineralized footprint.

New Bullet Zone intercepts of up to 5.51 percent antimony from surface significantly expand Limo Butte’s mineralized footprint. De-risked Metallurgy – Phase II testwork delivered up to 85 percent antimony recovery with minimal impact on gold recovery.

Phase II testwork delivered up to 85 percent antimony recovery with minimal impact on gold recovery. Advanced Gold Resource Base – Nutmeg Mountain hosts a 2025 NI 43-101 MRE of 1.2 Moz indicated + 550 koz inferred, starting at surface.

Nutmeg Mountain hosts a 2025 NI 43-101 MRE of 1.2 Moz indicated + 550 koz inferred, starting at surface. District-scale Copper Exposure – Zeus offers early-stage copper-gold-molybdenum potential in a highly active copper porphyry belt, adjacent to a Barrick-backed discovery.

Zeus offers early-stage copper-gold-molybdenum potential in a highly active copper porphyry belt, adjacent to a Barrick-backed discovery. Tier-1 US Jurisdictions – All assets located in mining-friendly Nevada and Idaho with excellent infrastructure.

All assets located in mining-friendly Nevada and Idaho with excellent infrastructure. Fully Funded Exploration and Growth – ~C$12.5 million cash funds drilling, metallurgy and resource updates through 2026.

~C$12.5 million cash funds drilling, metallurgy and resource updates through 2026. Tight Capital Structure – Strong insider ownership with strategic shareholders including GoldMining and McEwen.

Key Projects Limo Butte Project The Limo Butte project is NevGold’s cornerstone development asset, located in eastern Nevada within a prolific Carlin-style geological setting. The project hosts a historical (2009) gold resource and has been materially upgraded through 2025 re-assaying, drilling, metallurgical work and geological reinterpretation.

In 2025, NevGold completed approximately 10,000 meters of RC drilling (18 holes) across Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley, resulting in the discovery of the high-grade antimony-gold Bullet Zone. Highlights include 5.51 percent antimony over 4.6 meters from surface, within broader gold-antimony mineralized intervals, significantly expanding the mineralized footprint eastward.

Mineralization begins at or near surface, supporting low-strip, open-pit mining scenarios. Metallurgical testwork has advanced to Phase II, demonstrating up to 85 percent antimony recovery via acid leaching across a wide range of antimony grades, with minimal impact on gold recovery. Acid leaching is being evaluated as the preferred process, with the potential to produce antimony metal on site. NevGold is advancing Limo Butte toward an initial NI 43-101 compliant gold-antimony MRE, forming the basis for future economic studies.

Nutmeg Mountain Project Nutmeg Mountain is an advanced, near-surface oxide gold project located approximately 80 km northwest of Boise, Idaho. The 2025 NI 43-101 MRE defines 1.2 Moz gold indicated and 550 koz gold Inferred, with mineralization starting at surface and excellent continuity. The conceptual pit shell shows a strip ratio of less than 1:1, highlighting strong potential for low-cost heap-leach development. Ongoing work includes metallurgical optimization, resource expansion drilling, and evaluation of high-grade feeder structures below the current pit shell.

Zeus Copper Project Zeus is an early-stage copper-gold-molybdenum exploration project located on the emerging Hercules Copper Trend. Soil geochemistry completed in 2025 identified kilometer-scale copper-gold-molybdenum anomalies at the Poseidon and Thorn Springs targets. Geophysical surveys are ongoing, with initial drill testing planned following target refinement.

Cedar Wash Project Cedar Wash is a 100 percent-owned, early-stage gold project in Nevada that hosts a district-scale gold-in-soil anomaly extending over approximately two kilometers. The project provides additional exploration optionality within NevGold’s Nevada portfolio and is not currently a primary focus of near-term capital allocation.