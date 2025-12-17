NevGold (TSXV:NAU)

NevGold

TSXV:NAU
NAUFF

Strategic portfolio of gold, antimony and copper projects in tier 1 jurisdictions in the United States

​Investor Insight

With a sharp focus on discovery, de-risking and resource growth, NevGold presents a compelling investment opportunity as an undervalued gold and critical metals explorer with projects in Nevada and Idaho – two of the world’s top mining jurisdictions. The company is uniquely positioned at the intersection of gold and antimony, a US-designated critical mineral, at a time of increasing government support for domestic supply chains.

​​Company Highlights

  • 5+ Moz Gold-Equivalent Growth Target: Advancing toward a multi-million-ounce gold-equivalent resource base across Nevada and Idaho.
  • Gold+Antimony Critical Metals Advantage: Limo Butte is emerging as a significant near-surface oxide gold-antimony system – one of only two of its kind in the United States.
  • High-grade Antimony Discovery – New Bullet Zone intercepts of up to 5.51 percent antimony from surface significantly expand Limo Butte’s mineralized footprint.
  • De-risked Metallurgy – Phase II testwork delivered up to 85 percent antimony recovery with minimal impact on gold recovery.
  • Advanced Gold Resource Base – Nutmeg Mountain hosts a 2025 NI 43-101 MRE of 1.2 Moz indicated + 550 koz inferred, starting at surface.
  • District-scale Copper Exposure – Zeus offers early-stage copper-gold-molybdenum potential in a highly active copper porphyry belt, adjacent to a Barrick-backed discovery.
  • Tier-1 US Jurisdictions – All assets located in mining-friendly Nevada and Idaho with excellent infrastructure.
  • Fully Funded Exploration and Growth – ~C$12.5 million cash funds drilling, metallurgy and resource updates through 2026.
  • Tight Capital Structure – Strong insider ownership with strategic shareholders including GoldMining and McEwen.
CEO Interviews

NevGold Discovers “Highest-grade” Antimony Drilled to Date at Nevada Project

Featured Articles and Interviews
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold Miners Set Up for Strong Quarter, Plus 9 Stocks I'm Tracking

John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Phrase "top technology stocks" on blue background.

Top 5 Technology Stocks on the TSX Venture 50

Press Releases

NevGold Adds 6 Square Kilometers of Highly Prospective Outcropping Antimony-Gold Targets at Limo Butte, Nevada

NevGold Intercepts Highest-Grade Oxide Antimony At Bullet Zone Discovery: 5.51% Antimony Over 4.6 Meters Within 4.00 g/t AuEq Over 41.1 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

NevGold Announces Closing of C$10M Brokered Private Placement Financing

INNspired

Antimony's Rise: A Strategic Shift

​​Overview

NevGold (TSXV:NAU,OTCQX:NAUFF,FSE:5E50) is a US-focused exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of gold, antimony and copper assets in Nevada and Idaho – two of the most established and mining-friendly jurisdictions globally. The company’s strategy is centered on discovering and growing large-scale, near-surface mineral systems with clear development pathways, strong infrastructure access, and relevance to US domestic supply chains. NevGold’s asset base combines advanced gold resources, emerging gold-antimony systems, and early-stage copper exploration, providing commodity and project-stage diversification within a single platform.

NevGold
Sign up to get your FREE

NevGold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Investor Insight

With a sharp focus on discovery, de-risking and resource growth, NevGold presents a compelling investment opportunity as an undervalued gold and critical metals explorer with projects in Nevada and Idaho – two of the world’s top mining jurisdictions. The company is uniquely positioned at the intersection of gold and antimony, a US-designated critical mineral, at a time of increasing government support for domestic supply chains.

Overview

NevGold (TSXV:NAU,OTCQX:NAUFF,FSE:5E50) is a US-focused exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of gold, antimony and copper assets in Nevada and Idaho – two of the most established and mining-friendly jurisdictions globally. The company’s strategy is centered on discovering and growing large-scale, near-surface mineral systems with clear development pathways, strong infrastructure access, and relevance to US domestic supply chains. NevGold’s asset base combines advanced gold resources, emerging gold-antimony systems, and early-stage copper exploration, providing commodity and project-stage diversification within a single platform.

Map showing mining projects in Nevada and Idaho with details on each site.

The company is executing an active, fully funded work program focused on drilling, metallurgical testwork, geological modeling and mineral resource advancement across its core projects. At Limo Butte in Nevada, NevGold is advancing a rare near-surface oxide gold-antimony system toward an initial gold-antimony mineral resource estimate (MRE), supported by recent high-grade antimony discoveries and positive metallurgy. At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho, the company hosts a sizable, near-surface gold resource with favorable heap-leach characteristics and ongoing expansion potential. Complementing these assets, the Zeus copper project provides early-stage exposure to a rapidly emerging porphyry belt.

Collectively, NevGold is positioned to drive resource growth and de-risking while maintaining leverage to gold prices and increasing strategic demand for critical minerals in the United States.

Company Highlights

  • 5+ Moz Gold-Equivalent Growth Target: Advancing toward a multi-million-ounce gold-equivalent resource base across Nevada and Idaho.
  • Gold+Antimony Critical Metals Advantage: Limo Butte is emerging as a significant near-surface oxide gold-antimony system – one of only two of its kind in the United States.
  • High-grade Antimony Discovery – New Bullet Zone intercepts of up to 5.51 percent antimony from surface significantly expand Limo Butte’s mineralized footprint.
  • De-risked Metallurgy – Phase II testwork delivered up to 85 percent antimony recovery with minimal impact on gold recovery.
  • Advanced Gold Resource Base – Nutmeg Mountain hosts a 2025 NI 43-101 MRE of 1.2 Moz indicated + 550 koz inferred, starting at surface.
  • District-scale Copper Exposure – Zeus offers early-stage copper-gold-molybdenum potential in a highly active copper porphyry belt, adjacent to a Barrick-backed discovery.
  • Tier-1 US Jurisdictions – All assets located in mining-friendly Nevada and Idaho with excellent infrastructure.
  • Fully Funded Exploration and Growth – ~C$12.5 million cash funds drilling, metallurgy and resource updates through 2026.
  • Tight Capital Structure – Strong insider ownership with strategic shareholders including GoldMining and McEwen.

Key Projects

Limo Butte Project

The Limo Butte project is NevGold’s cornerstone development asset, located in eastern Nevada within a prolific Carlin-style geological setting. The project hosts a historical (2009) gold resource and has been materially upgraded through 2025 re-assaying, drilling, metallurgical work and geological reinterpretation.

Map showing mining claims and target areas in Freeport-Butte Valley and Cherry Creek.

In 2025, NevGold completed approximately 10,000 meters of RC drilling (18 holes) across Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley, resulting in the discovery of the high-grade antimony-gold Bullet Zone. Highlights include 5.51 percent antimony over 4.6 meters from surface, within broader gold-antimony mineralized intervals, significantly expanding the mineralized footprint eastward.

Geological map displaying drill zones and mineralization data

Mineralization begins at or near surface, supporting low-strip, open-pit mining scenarios. Metallurgical testwork has advanced to Phase II, demonstrating up to 85 percent antimony recovery via acid leaching across a wide range of antimony grades, with minimal impact on gold recovery. Acid leaching is being evaluated as the preferred process, with the potential to produce antimony metal on site.

NevGold is advancing Limo Butte toward an initial NI 43-101 compliant gold-antimony MRE, forming the basis for future economic studies.

Nutmeg Mountain Project

Nutmeg Mountain is an advanced, near-surface oxide gold project located approximately 80 km northwest of Boise, Idaho. The 2025 NI 43-101 MRE defines 1.2 Moz gold indicated and 550 koz gold Inferred, with mineralization starting at surface and excellent continuity.

The conceptual pit shell shows a strip ratio of less than 1:1, highlighting strong potential for low-cost heap-leach development. Ongoing work includes metallurgical optimization, resource expansion drilling, and evaluation of high-grade feeder structures below the current pit shell.

Zeus Copper Project

Zeus is an early-stage copper-gold-molybdenum exploration project located on the emerging Hercules Copper Trend. Soil geochemistry completed in 2025 identified kilometer-scale copper-gold-molybdenum anomalies at the Poseidon and Thorn Springs targets. Geophysical surveys are ongoing, with initial drill testing planned following target refinement.

Cedar Wash Project

Cedar Wash is a 100 percent-owned, early-stage gold project in Nevada that hosts a district-scale gold-in-soil anomaly extending over approximately two kilometers. The project provides additional exploration optionality within NevGold’s Nevada portfolio and is not currently a primary focus of near-term capital allocation.

Management Team

Brandon Bonifacio – President, CEO and Director

Brandon Bonifacio is a mining executive with over 15 years of experience in project development and M&A. Previously served as finance director of the Norte Abierto JV (Cerro Casale/Caspiche) for Goldcorp (now Newmont), and a senior member of Goldcorp’s Corporate Development group. He holds an MASc in mining engineering and MBA from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Greg French – VP Exploration and Director

Greg French is a professional geologist with over 35 years of exploration and development experience in the US and Canada. He has held leadership roles in Nevada Copper, Homestake and Atlas Precious Metals, and has guided multiple projects through feasibility and into production.

Bob McKnight – EVP, CFO and Corporate Development

Bob McKnight is a professional engineer with an MBA and more than 40 years of mining experience. He was involved in over $1.5 billion in debt, equity and M&A deals. McKnight brings strategic and financial depth to NevGold’s growth trajectory.

*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by NevGold ( TSXV:NAU ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by NevGold in order to help investors learn more about the company. NevGold is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with NevGold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

The Conversation (0)
NevGold
Sign up to get your FREE

NevGold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart