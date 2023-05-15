Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Pure Energy Minerals Takes the Lead
Last week's top-gaining resource stocks on the TSXV were Pure Energy Minerals, Surge Battery Metals, SouthGobi Resources, Ophir Gold and VR Resources.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) declined last week, finishing the period at 617.35.
In the resource sector, many market watchers were eyeing the latest inflation data out of the US — it shows that the consumer price index rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in April and 4.9 percent year-on-year.
The numbers have boosted expectations that the US Federal Reserve will not hike rates when it meets in June.
Against that backdrop, a variety of TSXV-listed resource stocks were on the move last week. Read on to find out which companies rose the most during the five day period and what was affecting their share prices.
1. Pure Energy Minerals (TSXV:PE)
Weekly gain: 131.82 percent; current share price: C$1.02; market cap: C$29.06 million
Lithium company Pure Energy Minerals is focused on its Clayton Valley lithium brine project in Nevada, US, which is operated by its strategic partner SLB (NYSE:SLB). The two companies plan to construct a direct lithium extraction pilot plant at the project, which will be used to process brines into lithium hydroxide monohydrate and lithium carbonate. In March, Pure Energy announced that it has received all the permits it needs for the construction and operation of the pilot plant.
After starting last week at C$0.48, Pure Energy's share price hit an intra-day weekly high of C$1.27 last Wednesday (May 10); the company did not release any news to coincide with its performance.
Pure Energy shared a statement on Wednesday in response to its share price activity, stating that it is “not aware of any material undisclosed developments and has no material information or change to report at this time.”
2. Surge Battery Metals (TSXV:NILI)
Weekly gain: 31.91 percent; current share price: C$0.31; market cap: C$25.83 million
Surge Battery Metals is true to its name, with the Nevada North and Teels Marsh lithium projects in Nevada and the Surge nickel project in BC, Canada. The company reported positive results from metallurgical testwork at Nevada North in early May.
Last Thursday (May 11), Surge contracted environmental consultants to assist with permitting and collecting baseline data for Nevada North as preparation for its exploration plan of operations and reclamation plan. The company’s share price climbed to C$0.31, a weekly high, the next day.
3. SouthGobi Resources (TSXV:SGQ)
Weekly gain: 31.43 percent; current share price: C$0.23; market cap: C$61.72 million
SouthGobi Resources is a coal company operating its Ovoot Tolgoi mine in Mongolia; it has two other coal deposits in the country as well.
SouthGobi released multiple statements over the last trading week. Last Sunday (May 7), the company shared that it achieved a net profit in Q1 of US$5 million to US$9 million, with final numbers to be released on May 19 once its Q1 results are audited. The next day it announced the resignation of a non-executive director and shared an updated list of its board members.
The company’s share price rose throughout the week to hit a weekly high of C$0.23 by the close of trading last Friday (May 12).
4. Ophir Gold (TSXV:OPHR)
Weekly gain: 27.03 percent; current share price: C$0.235; market cap: C$20.94 million
Ophir Gold is a lithium and gold company with options to earn 100 percent interests in the Radis lithium property in James Bay, Quebec, and the Breccia gold property in Idaho, US. In March, the company acquired three mining claims contiguous to the Radis property.
Last Wednesday, Ophir announced a non-brokered private placement of charity flow-through units for up to C$3 million. Its share price rose to a weekly high of C$0.26 the next day.
5. VR Resources (TSXV:VRR)
Weekly gain: 26.67 percent; current share price: C$0.19; market cap: C$19.43 million
VR Resources has a portfolio of exploration projects in the US and Canada that are focused on a variety of resources, including critical metals, diamonds, precious metals and copper.
VR closed a C$1.8 million non-brokered private placement last Tuesday (May 9), and its share price hit a weekly high of C$0.22 the next day. On Thursday, the company shared that it was strengthening its corporate framework as it prepares to commence 2023 exploration at its Northway diamond project and Hecla-Kilmer rare earths and critical metals project in Ontario, Canada.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers articles is retrieved each Friday after market close using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1980.64
|+3.06
|Silver
|23.84
|+0.01
|Copper
|3.73
|0.00
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|71.52
|-0.03
|Heating Oil
|2.35
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|2.54
|-0.05
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Lithium Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.