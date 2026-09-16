vr resources

vr resources

TSXV:VRR

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VR Resources is an explorer working to advance a portfolio of projects in Nevada, US, and Ontario, Canada. In Nevada, it has the New Boston polymetallic project, the Bonita copper-gold project and the Amsel gold-silver project. VR Resources' Canadian projects include the Empire polymetallic project and exploration of the Kapuskasing Shear Zone.
Its recent focus has been on its New Boston polymetallic project southeast of Reno, Nevada. The property consists of 71 claims covering a land package of 537 hectares, which hosts an entire porphyry-skarn system that is exposed at the surface. Copper, molybdenum, tungsten and silver mineralization are present.

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Press Releases

VR Releases AGM Results and Provides Update on Empire Transaction

VR intersects 317 m at 0.77% CuEq starting at surface, above 419 m of 0.48% CuEq, in 881 m drill hole of continuous polymetallic stockwork veining at New Boston Porphyry-Skarn project, Nevada

VR Confirms New IP and Conductivity Anomalies on its Bonita Property Porphyry Copper-Gold Project in Nevada

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