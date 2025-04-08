Investor Insight American Salars Lithium’s strategic focus on scalable, brine-based lithium projects in Tier 1 jurisdictions makes it a compelling investment opportunity, poised to become a leading consolidator of lithium salars globally.

Overview American Salars Lithium (CSE:USLI,OTC:USLIF,FWB:Z3P) is an exploration-stage company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing lithium brine projects across the Americas. With a strong emphasis on low-cost entry and resource expansion, the company is executing a disciplined strategy to build a portfolio of scalable assets in highly strategic jurisdictions.

Salar de Pocitos At the core of American Salars’ strategy is the belief that lithium demand—driven by both electric vehicles and emerging stationary storage applications—will surge in the coming years. The company is positioning itself now to benefit from a long-term price recovery, focusing on assets that are attractive to major producers and investors. Unlike many junior miners that pivot with market fads, American Salars has remained laser-focused on lithium since inception. The company is not built for short-term trading but for long-term investors seeking exposure to a growing portfolio of lithium salars with eventual exit potential. American Salars is executing a focused, value-driven strategy designed to maximize returns for shareholders through disciplined asset acquisition, resource growth and positioning for future monetization. The company’s approach to lithium investing involves acquiring undervalued assets during market downturns with the objective of capitalizing on future price recoveries. This opportunistic acquisition model allows the company to secure high-potential projects at low entry costs while minimizing dilution and preserving capital. The company prioritizes lithium brine projects due to their lower development costs, faster resource delineation, and smaller environmental footprint. Its assets provide a foundation for scalable resource development through targeted drilling, advanced aquifer modeling, and ongoing environmental permitting. By focusing on brines, American Salars can efficiently build a strong, technically de-risked project pipeline with lower exploration overhead. Ultimately, American Salars is building its portfolio with a clear path to strategic exits.

Company Highlights American Salars Lithium is taking advantage of depressed lithium prices to acquire undervalued assets with long-term scalability and world-class exit potential. The company targets assets with clear upside potential, particularly in brine-rich jurisdictions like Argentina and Nevada.

The company’s holdings include four lithium projects: Salar de Pocitos (Argentina), Black Rock South (Nevada, USA), Jaguaribe Pegmatite (Brazil), and the Quebec Lithium Portfolio (Canada).

Located in the Lithium Triangle of Salta, Argentina, the flagship Pocitos 1 is an 800-hectare brine project shares a 760,000-tonne inferred lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resource and excellent expansion potential.

Brine-based lithium resources offer lower environmental impact, faster resource delineation, and reduced development costs compared to hard rock alternatives.

Several of the company’s team members have been involved in multi-million-dollar lithium asset sales. Recent deals in the region (e.g., Alpha Lithium, Neo Lithium, Arcadium) provide a roadmap for monetization.

Salar de Pocitos is American Salars Lithium's flagship asset, located in Argentina's lithium-rich Puna region in Salta Province. The Pocitos 1 block covers 800 hectares and has demonstrated significant brine potential through past drilling and testing campaigns. The property shares a 760,000-ton inferred lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resource, though it's important to note that this resource estimate was derived from earlier drilling and included Pocitos 2, which American Salars does not own. However, all drill holes contributing to that estimate were located within Pocitos 1, where the company holds 100 percent ownership. Drilling has intersected aquifers at depths ranging between 365 to 407 meters, with lithium concentrations up to 169 parts per million (ppm). Notably, strong brine flow rates were sustained for over five hours, and core sample porosity tests returned excellent values between 6 percent and 14 percent.

Ekosolve pilot plant testing on brines from Pocitos 1 produced lithium carbonate at 99.89 percent purity with recovery rates of 94.9 percent, confirming the extractive potential of the salar. The project’s high lithium concentrations within a compact footprint present compelling scalability potential, and American Salars is actively pursuing an expanded land position to increase its overall brine resource base. Environmental baseline studies are underway in preparation for a future production scenario. An updated NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate is also anticipated as part of the company’s near-term development strategy. With strong local partnerships and a seasoned team of lithium veterans on the ground, Pocitos stands out as one of the most promising early-stage brine assets in Argentina. The Company signed a letter of intent on March 3rd 2025 to acquire an additional 13,080 hectares on the salar.

Black Rock South The Black Rock South project is located in the Black Rock Desert basin in Nevada, USA. The Black Rock Desert region is known for geothermal activity and proximity to established lithium operations, such as Albemarle’s Silver Peak Mine—the only currently producing lithium brine operation in North America. American Salars’ property is strategically situated just 72 miles north of Tesla’s Gigafactory and 93 miles southwest of Thacker Pass, placing it in a geopolitically important supply zone for US battery manufacturing.

The project consists of a large sedimentary basin with known geothermal activity, indicating the potential for a brine-hosted lithium aquifer at depth. A 2024 soil sampling program returned 33 of 38 samples with lithium values above 100 ppm, including a peak of 180.5 ppm and an average of 131 ppm. These values trended in a northeast direction, suggesting structural controls that could host lithium-enriched aquifers. An NI 43-101 report has been completed, and the company is now evaluating geophysical programs and structural modeling to define high-certainty drill targets. Depths to target aquifers are anticipated to be 800 to 1,000 meters, requiring significant capital investment. To address water usage concerns, the company is exploring the use of direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies, which offer lower environmental impact by returning processed water to the aquifer.

Jaguaribe Located in the northern coastal state of Ceará, Brazil, the Located in the northern coastal state of Ceará, Brazil, the Jaguaribe project spans 18,083 hectares and targets lithium-bearing LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) pegmatites. This historically artisanal mining district has previously produced lithium, coltan (niobium-tantalum) and tin. Recent Phase 1 surface exploration by American Salars identified multiple wide pegmatite dykes of up to 30 meters in width and 300 meters in length, indicating a robust and laterally continuous system.

Initial geochemical assays returned lithium oxide grades of up to 3.72 percent, 2.15 percent and 1.58 percent, alongside notable concentrations of cesium (554.5 ppm), tantalum (135 ppm) and niobium (177 ppm). These high-grade surface samples confirm Jaguaribe’s potential as a high-impact, hard-rock lithium project in a jurisdiction with favorable mining laws and growing lithium sector interest. The company plans to conduct detailed mapping, channel sampling and geophysical surveys to define drill-ready targets. The scale, grade and historic mining context make Jaguaribe American Salars’ top-ranked hard rock project.

Quebec Lithium Portfolio American Salars controls three hard rock lithium exploration properties in Quebec, Canada: Xenia West & East, Lac Simard South, and Leduc East, together totaling over 11,500 hectares. These properties are located in proximity to well-known lithium districts, including Sayona Mining's and Brunswick Exploration’s land holdings. The Xenia projects, comprising 92 claims (5,382 ha), are located 30 km southeast of Val-d’Or and lie within the Pontiac Geological Subprovince, known for its lithium-rich pegmatites. Lac Simard South, spanning 80 km southwest of Sayona’s Authier project, is accessible via gravel roads and logging routes, and offers excellent infrastructure for exploration and future development. Leduc East, a 6,100-hectare block north of Gatineau, is the most recently acquired and sits in a highly prospective greenstone belt. While these assets are still in early-stage development, they offer extensive historic pegmatite mapping, cost-effective acquisition history, and multiple targets identified from legacy data. The company plans to execute low-cost sampling and reconnaissance work in the near term to add value and keep the claims in good standing. Given the surge in M&A activity across Quebec’s lithium belt, this portfolio offers substantial optionality.