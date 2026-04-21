Quarterly Activities Report - March 2026

Quarterly Activities Report - March 2026

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - March 2026

Download the PDF here.

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Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium

Game-changing, economically significant lithium resource for North American battery supply chain Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2026

Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2026

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Jindalee Signs BCA to List McDermitt on NASDAQ

Jindalee Signs BCA to List McDermitt on NASDAQ

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Jindalee Signs BCA to List McDermitt on NASDAQDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2025

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2025

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report - December 2025

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2025

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - December 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermitt

US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermitt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermittDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced on March 23, 2026 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement was oversubscribed.An aggregate of 10,355,030 units (the "... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0024, -0025 and -0026 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Signs US$100 Million Heads of Terms and Framework Agreement with Lanshen for Rincon West

Argentina Lithium Signs US$100 Million Heads of Terms and Framework Agreement with Lanshen for Rincon West

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT,OTC:LILIF) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Heads of Terms and Framework Agreement (the "Framework Agreement") with Xi'an Lanshen New Material Technology... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Secures Maximum JEA Grant for Labrador and Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

SAGA Metals Secures Maximum JEA Grant for Labrador and Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report that it has been awarded $225,000 under the Junior Exploration Assistance ("JEA") program, representing... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Executes Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

SAGA Metals Executes Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the expansion of the previously announced Wolverine REE Project through the execution of a title... Keep Reading...
Project Acquisition and Placement

Project Acquisition and Placement

QEM Limited (QEM:AU) has announced Project Acquisition and PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

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