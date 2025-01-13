Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Stardust Power

Stardust Power

NASDAQ:SDST

Stardust Power is developing a strategically centrally located lithium refinery with the capacity to produce 50,000 tons per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate.

Press Releases

Maxim Group LLC to Host the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" on Thursday, January 16th at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

Stardust Power Acquires Site, Receives Key Permit And Receives Approval For Major Construction To Commence

Stardust Power Secures Exclusivity to Negotiate Licensing Arrangement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies

Stardust Power
Sign up to get your FREE

Stardust Power Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Stardust Power is developing a strategically centrally located lithium refinery with the capacity to produce 50,000 tons per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate. We enjoy a diversified supply of lithium from American brine sources. Our team is comprised of industry experts augmented by best in class technology partners and advisors. We are committed to sustainability at each point of the process.

*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Stardust Power ( NASDAQ:SDST ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Stardust Power in order to help investors learn more about the company. Stardust Power is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Stardust Power and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

