Steadright Removes Titanbeach One Technical Report And Retains Qualified Geologist For New Technical Report

(TheNewswire)
June 12th, 2026 - TheNewswire Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), as a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, Steadright is issuing the following news release regarding its disclosure related to the Project following comments received from staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") in connection with a continuous disclosure review and is removing the TitanBeach One Technical Report.
The Company has removed the independent technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the TitanBeach One (1) Project, Kingdom of Morocco", dated December 1, 2025, and posted on the Company' (the "Technical Report") from its disclosure record and website and deck.
The OSC's comments related to the Technical Report included suggested amendments to
Items 16 Mining Methods, 17 Recovery Methods, 18 Project Infrastructure and 19 Market Studies of NI 43-101 and detailed in the Technical Report, as well as certain website and corporate presentation disclosure. Failure to have the geologist agree to amend the report, one the company had already paid for, has led to the Company to re-commit to another Geologist that will complete the report accurately this time around.
Following further discussions with the author of the Technical Report and independent consultants, the Company determined that, based on the early-stage nature of the Project, disclosure relating to Items 16, 17, 18 and 19 was not appropriate at this stage of exploration.
Accordingly, the Company has elected to proceed with a refiling of the Technical Report at this time with Mr. David M. Pollard, C. Geologist. who is a qualified person ("QP") under the National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects, with most of his career spent as a mineral exploration geologist in parts of the African continent.
Mr. Pollard is a Validated Fellow of the Geological Society of London (Chartered Geologist) and a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists and has specialized in Alluvial systems. He expects a short turn-around time of 4-6 weeks for completion.
CEO Matt Lewis says: "We love the short turn-around time and are extremely committed to TitanBeach and its potential. And we feel very pleased about the new geo chosen, as Mr. Pollard comes considerably well recommended. He has experience in Africa, is a respected pro – and by all accounts will do the work quickly and efficiently – and with a keen mind…That will be quite refreshing, considering our former experience."
OPTIONS GRANTED
Four hundred thousand (400,000) options to consultants have been awarded at a strike price of 25 cents, for 5 Years expiring on June 11th, 2031, as per the company's stock option plan as amended, dated 2022.
ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focussed on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq. km of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium Project, along with the Coper Valley Project. Steadright also has a binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information, please contact:
Matt Lewis
CEO & Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: enquires@steadright.ca
Tel: 1-905-410-0587
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful exploration and development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing on acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
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