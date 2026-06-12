Rio Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Rio Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOF) (OTC: RYOOF), announces shareholder approval for all matters at the AGM.

All resolutions presented at Rio Silver's annual general held on Friday, June 12, 2026, including the election of directors, the ratification of the appointment of its auditor for the year ended December 31, 2025, the reappointment of its current auditor and the approval of the company's security based compensation plan.

A total of 13,099,198 common shares or 22.24% of Rio Silver's issued and outstanding common shares at the record date were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM.

About Rio Silver Inc.

Rio Silver is a Canadian exploration and development company with an large per cent of insider, friends and family ownership, focused on Peru. Rio Silver continues to review precious and base metal properties in Peru while maintaining its interest in its Ontario Gerow Lake, critical metals project. This Transaction enables the Company to complete certain planned acquisitions that bring significant potential for near-term, cash flowing, production allowing the Company to leverage other similar opportunities, going forward, in a non-dilutive shareholder friendly way.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Rio Silver INC.

Christopher Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information,

Christopher Verrico, President, CEO

Tel: (604) 762-4448

Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com

Website: www.riosilverinc.com

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

rio silverRYO:CCtsxv:ryoprecious metals investing
RYO:CC
Rio Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Rio Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Rio Silver

Rio Silver

Leveraging 25+ years of mining experience in Peru

Leveraging 25+ years of mining experience in Peru Keep Reading...
The Metal You've Never Heard Of Is Becoming a National-Security Priority -- and America Barely Mines It

The Metal You've Never Heard Of Is Becoming a National-Security Priority -- and America Barely Mines It

Issued on behalf of Nevgold Corp.Antimony goes into ammunition, flame retardants, and next-generation batteries — and the United States produces almost none of it. A wave of capital is now chasing the few companies that could change that.American News Group News Commentary — Gold gets the... Keep Reading...
Triumph Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement

Triumph Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United Statestriumph gold Corp., (TSXV: TIG,OTC:TIGCF) (OTCQB: TIGCF) ("Triumph" or the "Company") announces the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), raising gross... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TIG

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TIG

Trading resumes in: Company: triumph gold Corp.TSX-Venture Symbol: TIGAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...
NevGold Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

NevGold Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) announces that, further to its press release dated May 21, 2026, it has completed its debt settlement with Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund II, LP, managed by CM Global GP, LLC ("Mercer"). The... Keep Reading...
Triumph Gold Announces $5,410,000 Private Placement

Triumph Gold Announces $5,410,000 Private Placement

triumph gold Corp. (TSXV: TIG,OTC:TIGCF) (OTCQB: TIGCF) ("Triumph" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 10,820,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,410,000. Each Unit consists of one... Keep Reading...
Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling on the Steller Gold Project, Yukon; Second Drill Mobilizing to Site

Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling on the Steller Gold Project, Yukon; Second Drill Mobilizing to Site

Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) ("Blue Jay" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the commencement of diamond drilling on the Company's 100% owned Steller Gold Project in the Yukon Territory. The commencement of drilling on the Skukum Creek Corridor, featuring initial work on the northern... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Rio Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Rio Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Steadright Removes Titanbeach One Technical Report And Retains Qualified Geologist For New Technical Report

The Metal You've Never Heard Of Is Becoming a National-Security Priority -- and America Barely Mines It

Triumph Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Related News

gold investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Price Drop — What Happened, What I'm Buying

copper investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Arras Minerals Swings With 69 Percent Gain

base metals investing

Steadright Removes Titanbeach One Technical Report And Retains Qualified Geologist For New Technical Report

copper investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Southern Hemisphere Hits Visible Copper at Llahuin

gold investing

Precious Metals News: Gold, Silver, PGMs Prices Slide as Investors Brace for Fed Meeting

critical minerals investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement and Record Ridge Project Update

critical minerals investing

Resources, Defense Lead Canada’s US$4.7 Trillion 2050 Infrastructure Outlook