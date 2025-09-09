loader

Forward Industries

NASDAQ:FORD

Forward Industries Inc is a provider of carrying and protective solutions. It designs and distributes product protection for handheld electronic devices.

Featured Articles and Interviews

Crypto Market Update: CoinShares Prepares for Nasdaq Listing, Robinhood Secures S&P 500 Spot

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

How to Invest in Lithium Stocks and the Lithium Market

Press Releases

Forward Industries is a provider of carrying and protective solutions. It designs and distributes product protection for handheld electronic devices. Forward Industries sells soft-sided carrying cases for blood glucose diagnostic kits and portable consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, personal computers, notebooks, and Global Positioning System devices. It also offers bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It operates in two segments: distribution and design. The company sells its products globally and generates its revenue from the sale of protective solutions for diabetic products. It generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Interactive Chart

×