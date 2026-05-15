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Edited by Charlotte McLeod
May. 15, 2026 09:05AM PST
Elsewhere in the crypto landscape, the National Cryptocurrency Association's 2026 report indicates that digital asset use cases are maturing, with four in 10 US holders now actively using crypto in daily transactions.
Piotr Cichosz / Unsplash
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (May 15) as of 1:00 p.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$78,742.81, down 2.3 percent over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin price performance, May 15, 2026.
Chart via TradingView.
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$2,214.19, down by 3.8 percent over the last 24 hours.
Altcoin price update
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.43, down by 1.5 percent in 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$88.87, 3.2 percent lower over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
CLARITY Act passes Senate Banking Committee
The cryptocurrency industry scored a massive legislative victory as the Senate Banking Committee officially approved the highly anticipated CLARITY Act in the US.
Pushed forward by a 15 to nine vote, the bipartisan advancement saw Democrat Senators Ruben Gallego and Angela Alsobrooks break ranks to join all committee Republicans in supporting the measure.
The landmark bill aims to establish a comprehensive federal framework for the US$3 trillion global digital asset market, pulling it back from aggressively migrating offshore.
Currently, a staggering 88 percent of centralized exchange volume happens outside the US, and the domestic share of crypto developers has plummeted 51 percent over the last decade to a mere 19 percent.
The new legislation sets clear rules of the road by codifying anti-money laundering requirements, clarifying sanctions obligations and actively regulating crypto kiosks.
According to Senator Mark Warner, the ongoing negotiations have felt like "crypto purgatory," but the industry remains hopeful that the bill will eventually pass through the full Senate and House.
Report: One in four Americans now hold crypto
Cryptocurrencies are officially shifting from a niche internet phenomenon to a standard financial tool for everyday Americans. According to the National Cryptocurrency Association’s 2026 State of Crypto Holders Report, an impressive 67 million Americans now own digital assets, a 12 million person jump since last year.
This means one in four US adults is now actively participating in the crypto economy.
The demographics of these new buyers are rapidly diversifying and shattering the stereotype of the early digital asset investor. Among those who entered the market between 2025 and 2026, 42 percent are female, a notable increase compared to the 34 percent female adoption rate seen in previous years.
Generational adoption is also broadening; while Millennials make up 30 percent of new adopters and Gen Z accounts for 29 percent, Gen X (26 percent) and Baby Boomers (13 percent) are steadily claiming their share of the pie.
Ninety percent of current holders make less than US$500,000 annually, and nearly a quarter earn US$75,000 or less. Interestingly, adoption is spreading across all workforce sectors, with 21 percent of holders currently working in construction and manufacturing.
Use cases are maturing right alongside the demographics; four in 10 holders now actively use digital assets to pay for goods or send money to friends, and 19 percent are even making charitable donations on-chain.
Strategy prepares to erase US$1.5 billion in debt, opens door to Bitcoin sales
Corporate Bitcoin whale Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is making aggressive moves to clean up its balance sheet, announcing an agreement to repurchase US$1.5 billion of its convertible notes due in 2029.
The software company expects to pay roughly US$1.38 billion to retire this specific debt, which was originally leveraged back in November 2024 to massively expand its cryptocurrency hoard.
This deleveraging push comes as the firm shifts its financial strategy to rely more heavily on its wildly popular preferred stock, Stretch (STRC), to fund further Bitcoin acquisitions.
However, the heavy 11.5 percent annual dividend tied to STRC is forcing Strategy to reconsider its famously stubborn "never sell" mentality. In a recent regulatory filing, the company explicitly stated that it intends to fund these massive debt repurchases using a combination of cash reserves, common stock sales and potentially "proceeds from the sale of Bitcoin." Executive Chair Michael Saylor recently confirmed this pivot, noting that the firm will probably sell some Bitcoin just to fund a dividend and "inoculate the market."
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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