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Jun. 08, 2026 01:05PM PST
Elsewhere in the crypto landscape, Strategy's Michael Saylor hinted at a resumption of his company's Bitcoin accumulation strategy after breaking its strict "never sell" rule last week.
Andrey Popov / Adobe Stock
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (June 8) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$63,444, trading 2.2 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin price performance, June 8, 2026.
Chart via TradingView.
“The dollar is stronger, and rate expectations are putting real pressure on risk appetite,” said Shawn Young, chief analyst at MEXC Research. “Bitcoin now has to prove that real demand is still in the market.
“The US$60,000 to US$63,000 area is the line to watch. If buyers defend it and BTC reclaims US$66,000 with real spot volume, sentiment can turn quickly," the expert added.
MEXC CEO Vugar Usi Zade called recent market moves a "reminder" for crypto operators of how deeply the industry is connected to macro conditions, institutional flows, liquidity cycles and market psychology.
"When rates stay higher for longer, when employment data shifts expectations, when ETF capital moves out, and when leverage is crowded, price action can become very fast. This is not a failure of the asset class. It is the reality of a market that is becoming larger, more institutional and more connected to global finance," he said.
"Volatility will always be part of crypto. The real question is whether the industry can mature around it.”
In an email, Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com, noted Bitcoin's resilience following the latest exchange between Iran and Israel. "Part of that likely reflects the fact that Bitcoin had already undergone a significant correction over recent weeks," she explained. "By contrast, equity markets were coming off fresh record highs and arguably had more positioning to unwind once sentiment deteriorated.”
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$1,684.66, trading 3.3 percent higher over the last 24 hours.
Altcoin price update
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.18, trading 2.8 percent higher in 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$67.39, trading 3.5 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Bankman-Fried seeks presidential pardon
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who is serving a 25 year prison sentence after being found guilty of fraud, money laundering and conspiracy in 2023, has formally applied for a pardon from US President Donald Trump.
Bankman-Fried is seeking clemency in relation to the multibillion-dollar collapse of his crypto exchange in 2022.
The application was identified on the website for the US Department of Justice's Office of the Pardon Attorney on June 1, and is classified as a “pardon after completion of sentence."
The application follows a request for a new trial from Bankman-Fried earlier this year. He claims that new evidence could undermine the government’s case against him, but Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw his criminal trial, denied his request in April. Trump said he didn’t plan to pardon Bankman-Fried during a New York Times interview in January.
Strategy's Saylor hints at renewed buying
Bitcoin is finally showing signs of life, holding steady above the US$63,000 mark after a 4 percent rally on Sunday (June 7) sparked by renewed buying signals from corporate whale Michael Saylor.
The flagship cryptocurrency had recently suffered a brutal 18 percent decline, plummeting to US$59,101 last week after Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) undermined confidence by disclosing a small Bitcoin sale — its first since 2022.
However, Saylor recently posted on social media that it was "a good time to add more dots," heavily implying that the company is preparing to resume its accumulation strategy.
The broader market recovery now hinges on Bitcoin's next move as it hovers precariously near its 200 week simple moving average, a key technical level that historically marks major cycle turning points between bulls and bears.
Macroeconomic developments also played a role in the stabilization as news of Israel’s retaliatory attack on Iran helped alleviate downward pressure on Bitcoin.
Crypto heavyweights pressure Senate to pass CLARITY Act
More than 200 cryptocurrency companies and lobbying powerhouses are aggressively pressuring the US Senate to schedule an immediate floor vote on the industry-backed CLARITY Act.
In a newly drafted letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, major players like Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Ripple Labs demand that lawmakers advance the legislation "without delay." The CLARITY Act recently secured bipartisan passage through the Senate Banking Committee and aims to establish a comprehensive federal market structure for digital assets.
Proponents argue that the legislation will create workable registration pathways, define clear regulatory responsibilities and actively maintain protections for software developers.
The unified coalition, which also includes Stand With Crypto, the Blockchain Association and the Digital Chamber, insists that enacting the bill is critical to cementing America's long-term role as a global innovator.
Securitize plans public debut via SPAC merger
Last week, Securitize announced plans to go public via a SPAC merger with Cantor Equity Partners II (CEPT) to form a combined company that is expected to trade on the NYSE under the ticker “SECZ.”
The US Securities and Exchange Commission cleared the Form S‑4, and is allowing both entities to move forward toward closing, subject to shareholder approval. A special meeting for CEPT shareholders is scheduled for June 29. The deal is expected to close shortly after approval.
Bybit launches tokenized SpaceX IPO access
Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit said it is giving retail investors direct access to tokenized initial public offerings (IPOs), with Elon Musk's SpaceX set to be its inaugural offering.
The platform allows users to purchase tokenized representations of publicly traded equities right at the IPO price. Through a partnership with Payward’s xStocks tokenization platform, retail investors can completely bypass the fierce secondary market competition without ever needing to open a traditional brokerage account.
Registration and subscription for the highly anticipated SpaceX offering opened on Sunday and will run until Thursday (June 11). Allocations will be finalized shortly after, with tokenized shares expected to hit Bybit’s spot market for trading on Friday (June 12). Demand for the aerospace company is already staggering, pulling in roughly US$150 billion in investor interest during its recent roadshow, which is double its initial US$75 billion target.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.