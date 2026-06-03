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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 03, 2026 10:17AM PST
While not a final license, the determination advances the company's application into the federal review process.
Tada Images / Adobe Stock
Vancouver-based Deep Sea Minerals (CSE:SEAS,OTCQB:DSEAF,FSE:X450) has cleared a key regulatory hurdle in its bid to secure deep-sea mining rights under US domestic law.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has determined that the company’s exploration license application under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act (DSHMRA) is in “substantial compliance” with regulatory requirements.
The determination confirms the application contains the necessary information to advance through the federal review process, though it does not constitute a final license certification.
The milestone establishes Deep Sea Minerals as one of only three known corporate entities to achieve this status under the DSHMRA framework.
The company is targeting polymetallic nodules across a 150,000-square-kilometer concession block in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. These deep-sea nodules contain nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese, minerals essential to defense, advanced manufacturing, and energy infrastructure sectors.
“This marks a significant step forward for Deep Sea Minerals and reinforces our commitment to advancing responsible, science-based development of critical mineral resources,” said CEO James Deckelman.
“We believe the United States is increasingly recognizing the strategic importance of secure and diversified critical mineral supply chains, and we are proud to be participating in that emerging framework.”
To support its US regulatory push, Deep Sea Minerals has also filed an application to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
The clearance follows recent development by industry competitor The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) (TMC), which has secured NOAA certifications for two separate exploration applications ("USA A" and "USA B") totaling 122,000 square kilometers.
Like Deep Sea Minerals, TMC shifted its focus toward the US DSHMRA framework, bypassing the International Seabed Authority (ISA) due to stalled international negotiations over a global exploitation code.
However, the prospect of deep-sea mining has generated intense opposition from environmental organizations and the scientific community.
Groups like Greenpeace argue that deploying industrial machinery on the ocean floor will cause irreversible biodiversity loss. It has heavily criticized the push to monopolize exploration in the Pacific Ocean, warning the industry could devastate the global commons and undermine existing ocean protection treaties.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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