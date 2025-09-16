Laramide Identifies Targets for 15,000 Meter Drill Program at Kazakhstan Uranium Project
The program will be Laramide Resources' first at the Kazakhstan-based Chu-Sarysu uranium project.
Laramide Resources (TSX:LAM,ASX:LAM,OTCQX:LMRXF) announced that it has identified multiple target areas for a 15,000 meter drill program at its Chu-Sarysu project in Kazakhstan.
Uranium remains the company's primary focus, but the asset is also prospective for rare earths and copper.
“This inaugural exploration program for Laramide in Kazakhstan is targeting high-grade, large-scale uranium deposits, amenable to cost-efficient and environmentally responsible in-situ recovery mining, and within a district that already hosts infrastructure and producing operations, which provides clear cost advantages,” said President and CEO Marc Henderson in a press release shared on Monday (September 15).
Situated in the Suzak District of the South Kazakhstan Oblast, Chu-Sarysu is located in one of Kazakhstan’s main uranium-producing basins. The country accounted for almost 40 percent of global U3O8 production in 2024, with the Chu-Sarsyu and neighboring Syr Darya basins contributing over 75 percent of the nation's output.
Chu-Sasryu is Laramide’s only asset outside the US and Australia, and forms part of Laramide’s three year option agreement to acquire shares of Kazakh company Aral Resources. The agreement closed in December 2024, and Laramide has the option to acquire all of Aral’s shares and gain full ownership of the project.
As part of its efforts, Laramide has compiled a large dataset from Kazakhstan’s state National Geological Services with assistance from local geological contractors over the past year.
“We have found the Kazakhstan Government to be supportive of mineral exploration with policies that encourage foreign investment and streamline permitting,” Henderson added. “This creates a favourable environment for advancing new discoveries that can ultimately contribute to the growing global demand for nuclear fuel.”
Laramide submitted the required exploration work plans to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Construction this year, and the remaining permits for drilling are currently being finalized.
Phase 1 of drilling is expected to begin toward the end of 2025.
