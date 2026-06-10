Maiden drilling at Cerro Chacon confirms epithermal system

Maiden drilling at Cerro Chacon confirms epithermal system

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Maiden drilling at Cerro Chacon confirms epithermal system

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Piche Resources

Piche Resources

Targeting globally significant uranium and gold discoveries in Australia and Argentina Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling Update

Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling Update

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Board Changes

Board Changes

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Board ChangesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve delivered

Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve delivered

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve deliveredDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Acquires Additional Mineral Claims to Expand Its McKenzie East Gold Project in Quebec's Val-d'Or Mining District

LaFleur Minerals Acquires Additional Mineral Claims to Expand Its McKenzie East Gold Project in Quebec's Val-d'Or Mining District

Acquires a 100% interest in 27 mineral claims totalling approximately 701.7 hectares adjoining the McKenzie East and Fresnillo's McKenzie Break Gold projectsLaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LRLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining (ASX:RMX)

Red Mountain Mining

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LaFleur Announces Closing of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$11 Million

LaFleur Announces Closing of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$11 Million

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated May 26, 2026, May 27, 2026 and May 29, 2026, the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" public offering (the "Public... Keep Reading...
Sirios Launches Drilling Campaign at Cheechoo

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Execution of the first 25,000-metre drilling phase at Cheechoo begins with the mobilization of two drill rigsSirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios" or "the Company") announces that it has received all required permits, including the Authorization for Impact-Causing... Keep Reading...
SRANAN GOLD Mobilizes Crews to Lawatino Gold Project While Tapanahony Drilling Continues

SRANAN GOLD Mobilizes Crews to Lawatino Gold Project While Tapanahony Drilling Continues

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities across its Suriname project portfolio.Geological field crews have been mobilized to the Company's 18,468-hectare Lawatino Gold... Keep Reading...

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Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve delivered

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