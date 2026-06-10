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June 10, 2026
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Maiden drilling at Cerro Chacon confirms epithermal system
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INN Article Notification
30 July 2025
Piche Resources
Targeting globally significant uranium and gold discoveries in Australia and Argentina Keep Reading...
29 April
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 April
Quarterly Activities Report
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 March
Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling Update
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Cerro Chacon Project - Drilling UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
25 February
Board Changes
29 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30m
Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve delivered
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali PFS and Maiden Ore Reserve deliveredDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12h
LaFleur Minerals Acquires Additional Mineral Claims to Expand Its McKenzie East Gold Project in Quebec's Val-d'Or Mining District
Acquires a 100% interest in 27 mineral claims totalling approximately 701.7 hectares adjoining the McKenzie East and Fresnillo's McKenzie Break Gold projectsLaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LRLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it... Keep Reading...
09 June
LaFleur Announces Closing of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$11 Million
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated May 26, 2026, May 27, 2026 and May 29, 2026, the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" public offering (the "Public... Keep Reading...
09 June
Sirios Launches Drilling Campaign at Cheechoo
Execution of the first 25,000-metre drilling phase at Cheechoo begins with the mobilization of two drill rigsSirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios" or "the Company") announces that it has received all required permits, including the Authorization for Impact-Causing... Keep Reading...
09 June
SRANAN GOLD Mobilizes Crews to Lawatino Gold Project While Tapanahony Drilling Continues
Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities across its Suriname project portfolio.Geological field crews have been mobilized to the Company's 18,468-hectare Lawatino Gold... Keep Reading...
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