Generation to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 11, 2026

Generation to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 11, 2026

(TheNewswire)

Generation Uranium Inc
 

Generation Uranium invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 9, 2026 - Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN,OTC:GENRF, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) (the "Company" or "Generation") is pleased to announce that is pleased to announce that Generation has been invited to present on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 11, 2026.

With 17 defined uranium targets, improved geophysical targeting and proof of concept discoveries to the south on Atha Energy's Angilak Project, (see Atha Energy's press release May 5, 2026), Generation is poised for discovery at the Yath project.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on June 11, 2026. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to learn about the Yath Uranium Project, and interact with the Company's CEO, Michael Collins in real time.

 

Mr. Collins will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and "Mr. Collins will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

 

Generation Uranium will be presenting at 4:10 PM Eastern time for 12 minutes.

 

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

 

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1757504&tp_key=cc5c9b4321&sti=gen

 

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

 

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

 

The Conference focus and coverage include companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

 

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Generation Uranium

Generation Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing highquality uranium assets in premier jurisdictions. Its flagship Yath Project is strategically located in Nunavut's Angilak district—one of Canada's most active and rapidly emerging uranium camps. With a growing portfolio of highpriority targets and exposure to proven mineralized trends, Generation is well positioned to contribute to the future global supply of clean nuclear energy.

For Further Information

Michael Collins, P.Geo., CEO

+1(778) 819-7881

admin@generationuranium.com

 

Roger Leschuk, VP Corporate Development

rlescuk@generationuranium.com

+1(604) 720-4544

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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