IsoEnergy Finalizes Toro Energy Acquisition

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|Edited by Charlotte McLeod
Jun. 25, 2026 09:40AM PST|
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Toro Energy's formal removal from the ASX is scheduled for June 26.
Maks_Lab / iStock
IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO,NYSEAMERICAN:ISOU) has finalized its acquisition of Australia's Toro Energy, consolidating its North American asset base with advanced Western Australian deposits.
First announced in October 2025, the transaction transfers full ownership of Toro’s scoping-stage Wiluna uranium project to IsoEnergy. Under NI 43-101 standards, the developer now holds 55.2 million pounds of U3O8 in measured and indicated resources, alongside 4.9 million pounds of inferred resources.
Wiluna, which includes the Centipede-Millipede, Lake Way and Lake Maitland deposits, joins IsoEnergy’s high-grade Hurricane deposit in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and its past-producing asset network in Southeast Utah.
“The addition of the Wiluna Uranium Project expands and diversifies our development pipeline, complementing our flagship Hurricane project in the Athabasca Basin,” IsoEnergy CEO Philip Williams said.
Currently, uranium finds itself in a period of divergence between spot and long-term prices.
While spot uranium surged past US$101 per pound in January, it spent Q2 consolidating within a tight band of US$84 to US$87. In contrast, long-term contract prices have continuously climbed, recently reaching US$94.
The pricing spread reflects uncertainty regarding supply depth through the end of the decade. Utilities procure the majority of their inventory through multi-year term agreements rather than spot transactions.
Production remains fragile due to setbacks at major producers like Kazatomprom and Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ). Meanwhile, supply lines are facing complications due to shortages of sulfuric acid, a critical processing reagent for in-situ recovery mining that is heavily dependent on sulfur shipments transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
Simultaneously, demand for baseload nuclear capacity is accelerating.
The explosive growth of artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centers has prompted major technology firms to secure continuous emissions-free power through nuclear power purchase agreements.
The World Nuclear Association projects that global uranium demand will rise 28 percent by 2030 and more than double by 2040, a trajectory industry analysts indicate cannot be met by current or near-term mining pipelines.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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