Roughly 88 percent of the world's uranium supply currently comes from just five countries but Jaguar Uranium (NYSE American:JAGU) believes that as mining depletion and geopolitical tensions weigh on existing supply, the resulting deficit could expand to hundreds of millions of pounds per year over the next decade or so, and that the next major new source of supply for the majors and intermediates is likely to come from South America.

With a long, successful mining history in gold, silver, copper and, more recently, lithium, South America is rarely considered when investors think about uranium and critical metals. Jaguar Uranium’s strategy is to bring new uranium supply to market sooner rather than later by acquiring, exploring and developing advanced assets that come with substantial historical data rather than starting from the grassroots level.

The company’s asset base is anchored by the flagship, sediment-hosted Berlin Project in Colombia, alongside the Laguna Salada and historic Huemul projects in Argentina, all located in jurisdictions aligned with U.S. nuclear energy partnerships. This footprint allows Jaguar Uranium to leverage substantial past historical exploration to unlock immediate valuation catalysts through comprehensive multi-element modeling. Government partnerships in both Argentina and Colombia are helping accelerate Jaguar's exploration plan, and the company's Phase One exploration program is underway, with news flow expected over the coming months.