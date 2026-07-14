Investor Insight
Jaguar Uranium is a newly public, debt-free exploration company with advanced uranium assets in Argentina and Colombia, commanding one of the region’s largest land packages.
Overview
Roughly 88 percent of the world's uranium supply currently comes from just five countries but Jaguar Uranium (NYSE American:JAGU) believes that as mining depletion and geopolitical tensions weigh on existing supply, the resulting deficit could expand to hundreds of millions of pounds per year over the next decade or so, and that the next major new source of supply for the majors and intermediates is likely to come from South America.
With a long, successful mining history in gold, silver, copper and, more recently, lithium, South America is rarely considered when investors think about uranium and critical metals. Jaguar Uranium’s strategy is to bring new uranium supply to market sooner rather than later by acquiring, exploring and developing advanced assets that come with substantial historical data rather than starting from the grassroots level.
The company’s asset base is anchored by the flagship, sediment-hosted Berlin Project in Colombia, alongside the Laguna Salada and historic Huemul projects in Argentina, all located in jurisdictions aligned with U.S. nuclear energy partnerships. This footprint allows Jaguar Uranium to leverage substantial past historical exploration to unlock immediate valuation catalysts through comprehensive multi-element modeling. Government partnerships in both Argentina and Colombia are helping accelerate Jaguar's exploration plan, and the company's Phase One exploration program is underway, with news flow expected over the coming months.
Company Highlights
- Strategic South American portfolio: Holds an expansive portfolio of large-scale uranium and multi-element critical mineral assets in Argentina and Colombia, with assets located in jurisdictions aligned with U.S. critical metals policy
- Advanced and Brownfield, not grassroots assets: The properties were previously owned and explored by other companies, with millions of dollars of historical exploration already spent, including extensive core in Colombia and field work in Argentina. One asset, Huemul in Argentina, was in commercial production for twenty years.
- Flagship district-scale asset: The flagship Berlin Project in Colombia spans 9,053 hectares with over 20,000 meters of historical drilling, showcasing extensive uranium mineralization alongside high-value battery commodity by-products.
- Accelerated REE evaluation: Initiated a systematic, rare earth element (REE) assessment program utilizing preserved historic drill core to establish a multi-commodity resource model on an accelerated timeline without incurring near-term drilling costs.
- Backed by major shareholders: including ISO Energy (NYSE:ISOU,TSX:ISO), a multi-billion-dollar Canadian-listed uranium company, and Green Shift Commodities (TSXV: GCOM), both founding shareholders that supported the company through its IPO.
- World-class leadership: Led by an executive team with deep Latin American capital markets and geological expertise, operating in frameworks aligned with the U.S.–Argentina trade agreements and regional green energy shifts.
Key Projects
Berlin Project – Caldas, Colombia
The flagship Berlin project covers 9,053 hectares across two concessions in the mining-friendly Department of Caldas, Colombia. Berlin is a potentially district-scale, polymetallic sedimentary deposit containing historically reported uranium mineralization as well as associated rare earth elements (including yttrium and neodymium) and key battery metals like vanadium, nickel, molybdenum, rhenium and zinc. The project boasts premium regional infrastructure, located just 12 kilometers from a major hydroelectric dam and 65 kilometers from a river port, giving direct logistics access to the Caribbean coast.
Jaguar Uranium has commenced an initial three-phase REE assessment program at Berlin to log, photograph, and systematically re-sample a large portion of the more than 20,000 meters of preserved historical drill core. By integrating new multi-element assays with existing datasets, the company expects to define a holistic geological resource model and evaluate future by-product credit economics on an accelerated timeline, maximizing exploration upside across untested target areas.
Laguna Project (Laguna Salada)
The Laguna project in Chubut, Argentina comprises approximately 230,000 hectares of exploration claims located in the central part of the Chubut Province, Argentina. Focused primarily on the near-surface Laguna Salada deposit, the project allows the company to target low-cost, easily accessible uranium mineralized layers.
Field activity has commenced on the Guanaco concessions as of May 2026, the first work to advance under the recently received EIA permit from the Government of Chubut. Initial field results are expected in the coming months, with subsequent technical milestones to follow as the program advances.
Huemul Project
Spanning roughly 27,700 hectares of exploration claims, the Huemul Project represents Argentina's historic cradle of uranium mining. The Project is a district-scale exploration property in mining-friendly Mendoza Province, formerly a producing mine for twenty years.
Management Team
Luis Ducassi – Executive Chairman
Ducassi is an experienced financial and mining executive who formerly led mining efforts within Peru’s Ministry of Energy & Mines. He was a previous consultant for the world bank and has extensive experience in investment banking, negotiating and financing large-scale renewable energy projects in Peru.
Steven Gold — CEO
A capital markets veteran with over 25 years of experience in the natural resources sector spanning multiple commodities, Gold has held senior officer, CFO and corporate development positions at various global junior and mid-tier mining companies with a strong operational focus on Latin America and Africa, bringing extensive buy- and sell-side institutional fund experience.
Will Avery – CFO
With 18 years of public accounting experience across Canada and New York, Avery is formerly a partner and Regional Public Companies Leader at MNP LLP. He specializes in steering companies through public listings, dual listings, and regulatory compliance under U.S. GAAP and IFRS frameworks.
Andres Caceres – Exploration Manager
A specialized geologist with an advanced understanding of the metallogeny of gold, uranium and rare metal systems. He previously held key roles at Mega Uranium and U3O8 Corp, notably leading past development at the Berlin Deposit where prior work yielded significant inferred uranium, vanadium and phosphate baselines. He is also a former senior geologist for the ANM and a university professor.