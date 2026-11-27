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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 27, 2026 09:28AM PST
The company did not state how long the stoppage could last or whether it would affect production guidance.
Francesco Scatena / Adobe Stock
Ero Copper (TSX:ERO) has temporarily halted all mining and processing at its Tucumã copper mine in Brazil's Pará state after environmental regulators found abnormal pH readings in nearby water following two overflows of contact water during heavy rain.
The Vancouver-based miner said on Thursday (November 26) that it suspended production to comply with a notice from the Pará State Environment and Sustainability Secretariat (SEMAS). Ero expects to submit a final remediation plan to the regulator shortly, and said Tucumã will restart once SEMAS reviews and approves it.
Ero attributed the overflows to intense November rainfall driven by what it called "very strong El Niño conditions."
The downpours overwhelmed the pumping capacity of a surface sump holding contact water, with rainfall peaking above 70 millimeters per hour. The site recorded about 275 millimeters in the first 20 days of the month, roughly 170 percent above normal rainfall for the whole of November.
The company said it added pumping and storage capacity, moved a stockpile to reduce contact water in the affected area and notified SEMAS.
The regulator's own assessment identified the anomalous pH readings, initially ordered a halt to mining only and allowing processing to continue while talks proceeded, but all production has since stopped. Ero described its dialogue with the regulator as constructive.
Fines tied to the overflows total about US$2.9 million. Separately, the environment department of São Félix do Xingu, a municipality about 50 kilometers from the mine, has issued a fine of about US$1.9 million linked to two fish die-offs that communities reported before the overflows. Ero said it has not received documentation supporting that fine and has found no connection between the fish deaths and Tucumã.
In September, investor Michael Burry disclosed a new position in Ero as an indirect bet on copper demand from AI infrastructure.
"All those back at the house are going to be needing a lot of copper," Burry said in September, describing the stake as a mid-sized position. "Ero common does it for me."
Burry argued that a shortage of major new copper discoveries, combined with data center demand, would push prices sharply higher before new supply arrives.
Beyond Tucumã, Ero operates the Caraíba copper operations in Bahia state and the Xavantina gold mine in Mato Grosso, and is earning a 60 percent interest in the Furnas copper-gold project in Pará under an agreement with Vale Base Metals a subsidiary of Vale (NYSE:VALE).
In August, the company maintained its 2026 copper production guidance of 67,500 to 77,500 metric tons.
Shares of Ero shed 6.44 percent this week to trade for C$30.72 as of 11:22 a.m. EST.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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