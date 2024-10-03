Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

VALE

NYSE:VALE
Press Releases

Vale to Delist from Hong Kong Stock Exchange

BHP and Vale Facing US$43 Million Claim for Samarco

No Restart for Samarco Mine Until Tailings Leaks Fixed

Vale is the world's largest iron ore miner and one of the largest diversified miners, along with BHP and Rio Tinto. Earnings are dominated by the bulk materials division, primarily iron ore and iron ore pellets, with minor contributions from iron ore proxies, including manganese and coal. The base metals division is much smaller, primarily consisting of nickel mines and smelters with a small contribution from copper.

