Nuclear Recharge: Eclipse and Oklo Pen Deals Amid Global Clean Energy Push
From refurbishments to microreactors, the nuclear industry is fortifying and expanding its footprint through innovative design and strategic deployment.
Energy sector innovators took center stage on Wednesday (June 11), with Eclipse Automation securing major deals in nuclear infrastructure, and Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) snagging a key US clean energy contract.
Eclipse Automation, part of Accenture (NYSE:ACN), has secured multiple contracts to design, manufacture and supply advanced automated tooling and equipment for upcoming CANDU nuclear reactor refurbishment projects.
The projects are at the Cernavoda plant in Romania and the Qinshan facility in China, and the agreements include automated inspection units, radioactive-handling systems, reactor-assembly tools and a remote-control center.
Based in Cambridge, Ontario, and backed by Accenture’s global footprint, Eclipse Automation is working to bolster nuclear safety and efficiency with cutting-edge technology.
“In the last decade, Eclipse has delivered automated solutions and equipment to support nuclear refurbishment work at the Embalse reactor in Argentina, and at the Darlington and Bruce nuclear generating stations in Canada,” said Steve Mai, CEO of Eclipse Automation, in the company's press release.
Putting the "Can" in CANDU
Canada’s CANDU (Canada deuterium uranium) reactors trace their origins back to the 1950s, with the first commercial unit, NPD, launching in 1962 using heavy water moderation and natural uranium fuel. Featuring pressure tubes and online refueling, CANDUs allow continuous operation, unlike light-water reactors that require shutdowns.
Today, 19 CANDU reactors operate in Canada, primarily in Ontario and New Brunswick, and over a dozen more are deployed abroad in South Korea, Romania, China, Argentina and India.
The design is prized for high reliability, clean power and the ability to burn natural uranium and alternative fuels.
Canada and other countries are now investing in life extensions and advancing next-generation designs like the Enhanced CANDU-6, the Advanced CANDU reactor and small modular reactors, supported by federal funding to sustain a domestic supply chain and global competitiveness.
Defense department eyes microreactors
Elsewhere, advanced nuclear company Oklo received a notice of intent to award from the US Department of Defense to deploy its Aurora microreactor at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.
The project, which will be led by the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, will serve as the Air Force’s pilot for enhancing energy resilience at remote sites. Under a long-term power purchase agreement, Oklo will design, build, own and operate the reactor, supplying both electricity and heat. The Aurora system uses fast reactor technology to deliver continuous, off-grid power — ideal for mission-critical infrastructure.
"This Notice of Intent to Award reflects continued confidence in Oklo’s ability to deliver clean and secure energy solutions for mission-critical infrastructure," said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo. "We are honored to support national defense resilience objectives while demonstrating the value of US-pioneered fast reactor technology."
These contracts reflect a global resurgence in nuclear energy as countries look for ways to power their expanding grids with clean energy.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.