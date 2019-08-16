Cannabis Big News Roundup: BevCanna Launches Grüv Beverages™ Brand; CanadaBis Acquires Goldstream Cannabis; Matica Launches Odour Neutralizing Ionic Mist
Danielle Adams - August 16th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news roundup for cannabis.
- BevCanna Launches Grüv Beverages™ Brand
- Acreage Holdings Begins Rollout of “House of Brands”
- Nextleaf Solutions Announces Completion of Two Federally Funded R&D Projects
- Wildflower: City Cannabis Opens Two New Premier Cannabis Retail Locations in British Columbia
- Mojave Jane Enters Infused Beverage Market Via Manufacturing License Agreement with HAI Beverages
- CanadaBis Capital Acquires Goldstream Cannabis Inc.
- Omni Announces Binding Letter of Intent With DreamFields Brands Inc.
- Valens Added to NYSE-Listed Cannabis ETF
- FinCanna Portfolio Company ezGreen Compliance Receives Endorsement in Maryland
- Chemesis International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent for Canadian Distribution Agreement
- TransCanna Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement with SolDaze
- Biome Grow Wins Right to Sell Cannabis in Manitoba
- Carey Hart and Next Green Wave Launching Premium Wellness CBD Brand ‘HartLuck’
- YIELD GROWTH enters into Distribution Agreement and Closes License for Men’s Hemp Product Line with Antler
- High Tide Announces 13th Canna Cabana Store Selling Recreational Cannabis in Alberta
- 1933 Industries Signs Strategic Management Agreement to Expand its Brands into California, the Largest Cannabis Market in the World
- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation Enters Into An Agreement To Supply TerrAscend Corp. With Cannabis Products
- TILT Holdings Subsidiary Jupiter Announces Expansion of Retail Offerings
- Matica Launches Odour Neutralizing Ionic Mist
- Aura Announces Pharmadrug Operational & Investor Relations Update
- Cannvas MedTech Announces Completion of Name Change and Subdivision
