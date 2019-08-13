Cannvas MedTech Announces Completion of Name Change and Subdivision

EuroLife Brands Inc. (formerly Cannvas MedTech Inc.) (“EuroLife Brands” or the “Company”) (CSE: EURO) (Frankfurt: 3CM) (OTCPK: CANVF), a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of July 31, 2019, it has completed its name change from “Cannvas MedTech Inc.” to “EuroLife Brands Inc.” to better reflect the … Continued









EuroLife Brands Inc. (formerly Cannvas MedTech Inc.) (“EuroLife Brands” or the “Company”) (CSE: EURO) (Frankfurt: 3CM) (OTCPK: CANVF), a leading digital cannabis education and analytics company, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of July 31, 2019, it has completed its name change from “Cannvas MedTech Inc.” to “EuroLife Brands Inc.” to better reflect the direction of the Company’s business.

“We are tremendously excited to complete our company rebrand and continue to leverage our unbiased cannabis education resources to better support the global cannabis community and bring additional value to our shareholders,” said Steve Loutskou, Chief Operating Officer, Global Markets, EuroLife Brands. “We are confident that coupling our cannabis education with an exclusive CPG marketplace for discerning cannabis consumers across Europe and South America will meet and exceed their expectations of product selection and overall awareness.”

The Company’s trading symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) has changed to “EURO” and, on the OTC Pink Sheets (the “OTCPK”), remain “CANVF” until the pending symbol change has been approved. The trading symbol will remain as “3CM” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company’s new CUSIP number for its common shares is 29876F106 and ISIN is CA29876F1062.

The Company has been advised by the CSE that the common shares will commence trading under the new name, effective at the opening of trading on August 14, 2019. In the coming days, all the Company’s digital properties will be updated to reflect new EuroLife branding.

The Company is also pleased to announce that, following the name change, the Company will have completed a subdivision (the “Stock Split”) of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of four (4) to one (1). For greater clarity, shareholders of record as at August 15, 2019 (the “Record Date”) will receive three (3) additional common shares for every one (1) common share held. In accordance with the Company’s Articles, shareholder approval was not required for the Stock Split.

The Company’s common shares are expected to commence trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 14, 2019.

About EuroLife Brands Inc.

EuroLife Brands (CSE: EURO) (Frankfurt: 3CM) (OTCPK: CANVF) is a leading global digital CBD marketplace with an exclusive CPG-focused eCommerce platform backed by evidence-based cannabis education and detailed consumer data collected through Cannvas.Me, the Company’s data-driven cannabis education platform with users spanning the world.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted onwww.sedar.com.