City Cannabis Opens Two New Premier Cannabis Retail Locations in British Columbia

Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN, OTC: WLDFF) (the “Company”) is excited to announce that BC’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch has issued a Cannabis Retail Store license to City Cannabis Co’s 2317 Cambie Street location and their Comox Valley location on Vancouver Island.









Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN, OTC: WLDFF) (the “Company”) is excited to announce that BC’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch has issued a Cannabis Retail Store license to City Cannabis Co’s 2317 Cambie Street location and their Comox Valley location on Vancouver Island. Wildflower recently acquired City Cannabis Co and with their third and fourth locations in B.C. City Cannabis is at the forefront of the BC retail cannabis market.

The Cambie Street location’s design is focused on an all-natural look and feel with a state of the art interactive experience. It is two blocks away from the intersection of Broadway and Cambie which is one of the busiest corners of the city. The location will be connected by two Skytrain rapid transit lines (Broadway-UBC coming soon) and is situated amongst high traffic big-box stores including Whole Foods, Save-On-Foods, Canadian Tire, Best Buy, Home Depot, London Drugs, Winners and one of the busier BC Liquor stores in Vancouver. The growth experienced within the retail trade area of Cambie Village has a measurable trajectory that is extremely favorable.

City Cannabis’s Comox location is located in the heart of Downtown Comox and will be the first licensed store to support the entire Comox Valley area that holds a population of 68,000 residents. In the summer this population grows significantly with Vancouver Island being named a top North American vacation destination. This sector is supported by businesses providing accommodation, food services, transportation, retail, arts and culture as well as recreation. This significant local and transient population represents a substantial trade opportunity in BC.

William MacLean, CEO of Wildflower Brands, says, “City Cannabis Co’s experience and history of operations for over five years in the most cultured cannabis market in the world has allowed them to accumulate priceless data that has been used to design this one of a kind store. This will provide consumers with a state of the art retail experience not seen anywhere else in the world.”

ABOUT CITY CANNABIS CO.

City Cannabis is a premier cannabis retailer recently acquired by Wildflower Brands and holds three of the eight City of Vancouver licenses to sell cannabis and the only company with four licenses in the Province of B.C. City Cannabis has been profitably operating various dispensaries in Vancouver since Vancouver commenced licensing cannabis retailers.

The addresses of the four City Cannabis Locations in BC are:

Robson – 610 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC

Cambie – 2317 Cambie Street, Vancouver, BC

Fraser – 7291 Fraser Street, Vancouver, BC

Comox – 215 Port Augusta Street, Comox, BC

For more information about City Cannabis, visit citycannabis.co.

ABOUT WILDFLOWER BRANDS INC.

Wildflower Brands is a Vancouver-based company developing and designing brands that focus on plant-based health and wellness products. All of our brands work in synergy, toward becoming a global wellness leader.

For more information about Wildflower Brands, visit wildflowerbrands.co. To learn, engage and shop our wellness products visit buywildflower.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@wildflowerbrands.co

1-604-559-0420

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Forward‐looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “appear”, “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “approximate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe”, “would” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the marijuana industry in general such as operational risks in growing; competition; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and government regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Click here to connect with Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE:SUN, OTCQB:WLDFF, FWB:RSP) for an Investor Presentation.